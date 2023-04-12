There’s ne'er been a much breathtaking clip to banal your kitchen—just inquire nutrient writer Adam Roberts, who’ll beryllium diving into each things groceries successful The Food Haul. This station contains products independently chosen (and loved) by our editors and writers. Food52 earns an connection committee connected qualifying purchases of nan products we nexus to.

Anyone who knows maine knows this much: Pasta is my favourite food.

Pasta is nan first point that I eat erstwhile I get backmost from a trip. Pasta is what I inquire for connected my birthday. Pasta is what I service my husband, Craig, connected our anniversary—even erstwhile he asks for scallops. It’s what I navigator erstwhile I get bully news. Or bad news. Pasta is nan repast that I want connected my deathbed, and besides nan first repast that I want erstwhile I get to heaven, assuming they service pasta successful heaven. (If they don’t service pasta, it’s decidedly not heaven.)

Since pasta is simply a main characteristic astatine my meal table, I decided that nan clip was yet ripe to research nan immense (and I mean vast) world of replacement pastas.

Don’t judge me? Just caput to your market shop and cheque retired nan rows and rows of replacement pastas adjacent to nan De Cecco and Barilla. You’ll find replacement pastas made from edamame, brownish rice, achromatic beans, lentils, mung beans, and moreover kelp. Name an ingredient, and you tin astir apt find an replacement pasta made from it. Peanut food pasta? Asparagus pasta? French bulb crockery pasta? They either beryllium aliases they’re astir to. (Kidding—sort of.)

For my sensation test, I decided to ore connected 3 brands of replacement pastas.

The first happened upon maine earlier I happened upon it. Tumminia Busiate ($15 from Gustiamo), which my friend Ben Mims, nan Los Angeles Times look columnist, utilized to service pinch his four-hour Bolognese erstwhile I went complete to his location for dinner. He didn’t cognize that I was penning this column, but erstwhile I told him astir it, he eagerly showed maine nan packaging.

Calling Tumminia Busiate an replacement pasta is benignant of for illustration calling Coldplay replacement rock: It’s a spot of a stretch. The worldly is made from flour, only alternatively of highly processed achromatic flour, nan flour is stone-ground from durum wheat semolina. Not conscionable immoderate durum wheat, however—Tumminia is an ancient assortment pinch roots successful Sicily. According to nan website, “Tumminia is very digestible and moreover suitable for group pinch immoderate wheat sensitivities” and “rich successful vitamins, minerals, and protein,” too.

Purported wellness benefits aside, for Filippo Drago—the Sicilian atom miller, breadstuff baker, and pasta shaper down nan brand—it each comes down to taste: “It’s not a penance, it’s a joy,” he says.

Hear, hear, Filippo Drago. And I’m present to show you that of nan 3 replacement (or semi-alternative) pastas that I sampled, this 1 was easy my favorite. The pasta itself had a nuttiness and a unsmooth texture that played beautifully pinch nan Bolognese, but I tin besides understand why Drago says he likes to eat his plain pinch conscionable a small oliva oil. It’s conscionable that good.

I suppose it’s not that shocking to study that I loved this imported, hand-crafted (and yes, pricey) pasta from Italy truthful much. So let’s talk astir different hand-crafted pasta from Italy that I tried: Monograno Felicetti Farro Fusilli Pasta ($8.99 from nan Felicetti website). The thought of farro pasta greatly appealed to maine because I for illustration farro successful and of itself. Tossed pinch a citrusy vinaigrette, toasted nuts, raisins, and goat cheese, farro makes for a awesome lunch—only nan texture tin beryllium unpredictable if you don't boil it agelong enough. Transforming it into pasta seemed for illustration a imaginable win-win for everyone.

If I were a existent intelligence (note: I’m not immoderate benignant of scientist), I would’ve sampled each of these pastas plain. Unfortunately, I’m a hedonist and decided to service this pasta pinch a zesty puttanesca made pinch tons of garlic, anchovies, San Marzano tomatoes, and capers.

Turns out, this was a wise point to do. Much for illustration nan Bolognese pinch nan Tumminia, nan condiment present melded truthful good pinch nan fusilli, I didn’t deliberation astir it excessively much. Only, aft chewing for a while and contemplating nan pasta beneath nan sauce, did I statesman to announcement a fewer unpleasant sensations connected my palate. I opened my Notes app and wrote down nan following:

Rubber bands

Pencil shavings

Hamster food

Unlike nan Tumminia, which had a pleasant complexity, this had nan undeniable whiff of what I tin only picture arsenic “health food.” Craig, who’s neither a intelligence nor a hedonist, thought I was being dramatic. “It tastes fine,” he said. And truth beryllium told, you could do a batch worse than farro pasta.

Like chickpea pasta, for example. This was my 3rd and last experiment: Banza Chickpea Pasta ($3.39 from Target). Of each of nan replacement pastas I’ve heard touted, chickpea pasta comes up nan astir frequently. It’s nan 1 that I was astir excited to effort because I emotion chickpeas; I emotion putting them successful salads, successful soups, I moreover emotion smashing them pinch tahini and putting them connected toast. Theoretically, grinding them up and turning them into a pasta makes bully sense. That is until you sensation it.

“Pathte!” I called from nan kitchen, my rima stuck together.

“What?” answered Craig.

“It tathtes for illustration pathte,” I struggled to say, for illustration Flick successful A Christmas Story pinch his lingua stiff to a pole.

After tasting it consecutive retired of nan pot, I tossed nan chickpea pasta pinch a condiment made from basking Italian sausage, tons of garlic, and broccoli. If those things weren’t there, I whitethorn person ne'er opened my rima again. Once incorporated, however, nan chickpea pasta served its purpose. Was it good? Not particularly. Did it travel anyplace adjacent to a much accepted pasta? It did not. But if you’re comfortable pinch pasta not being nan prima of nan dish, is it a decent replacement to white-flour pasta? I’ll spell pinch yes.

