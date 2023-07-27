This NES style gaming keyboard comes with giant mappable super buttons

Retro fans are being treated to 8BitDo's first gaming keyboard today, and she's a beauty. Featuring those classical grey and reddish NES tones (a burgundy Famicom colorway is besides available), hot-swappable switches, and wireless connectivity, this is simply a TKL keyboard for existent Ninty fans but besides those aft a suite of controls astatine their fingertips.

That's because, arsenic good arsenic nan dedicated media controls connected nan platform itself, nan 8BitDo retro keyboard besides packs 2 elephantine NES A/B buttons into a abstracted panel. These 2 buttons tin beryllium mapped to thing connected nan fly, and you tin moreover link up to 4 sets to your system. What's more, some retro gaming keyboards are now up for pre-order astatine Amazon, coming successful astatine an fantabulous $99.99 MSRP.

That's an fantabulous value for a hot-swappable keyboard alone, fto unsocial 1 pinch this level of programmability and a retro tie-in. We often spot switch-swappers for astatine slightest $130, though those prices are falling now that this customization tech is hitting nan mainstream.

(Image credit: 8BitDo)

Above those switches, this point looks earnestly pretty. It's an instantly recognizable iconic artistic that doesn't look to person been tapped successful nan gaming keyboard mainstream yet. Of course, if anyone was to do it 8BitDo would measurement up to nan plate. The marque is good known for its retro Nintendo Switch controllers and PC controllers successful various classical Nintendo stylings arsenic well. We're yet to get our hands connected nan brand's first keyboard, but if erstwhile value is thing to spell by this could beryllium a winner.

We're besides rounding up each nan best wireless gaming keyboards and each nan best gaming mouse models connected nan marketplace correct now. For much nostalgia though, cheque retired nan best retro consoles available.