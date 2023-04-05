This Ontario teacher wants schools to be more open to Muslim student needs — starting with prayer

Farhanna Khan has been juggling her activity and religion since she started studying to go a teacher.

She recalls 1 time erstwhile she was moving arsenic a school adjunct and let her coach cognize during people break, she was going to pray.

"She snapped astatine maine successful beforehand of everybody, I ne'er forgot it," said Khan. "She said to me, 'if you knew that you had to pray, why did you use for this job?'"

"I started to shingle … I conscionable said to her … erstwhile it's my dream time, I'm going to leave, and I'm gonna pray."

Farhanna Khan, left, practises skits pinch a fewer of her students Monday, up of Wednesday's event. (Aura Carreño Rosas/CBC)

Khan now useful arsenic a coach at Orchard Park Secondary School successful eastbound Hamilton, 1 of fewer Muslim teachers moving for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB).

The schoolhouse board's 2021 census showed that 1.6 per cent of schoolhouse staff identified as Muslim, while at least 21 per cent of students identified arsenic such.

She says she doesn't want students astatine Ontario schools to experience what she did — and one way to thief forestall that is for staff to perceive from students astir what Muslim group look successful schoolhouse settings.

With nan Muslim beatified period of Ramadan underway, Khan invited students, parents and unit from HWDSB to break accelerated (Iftar) pinch her Wednesday evening and perceive from students, done skits they've prepared, connected their day-to-day experiences.

She said 150 group from crossed nan HWDSB are group to attend, including elder staff.

Test schedules sometimes conflict pinch Friday prayer

Students will beryllium sharing, for instance, how they are sometimes forced to skip Friday prayer because of tests, which are often on Friday afternoons.

They will beryllium advocating Wednesday for teachers to support that successful mind erstwhile they schedule tests successful future.

"Friday prayers is specified a immense facet of nan community, erstwhile we miss that it's conscionable really sad for us," said Ayaan Musani, a Grade 11 Orchard Park student who is portion of nan Wednesday event.

Students from Orchard Park Secondary School successful Hamilton are performing skits for an expected 150 guests astatine an arena Wednesday. (Aura Carreño Rosas/CBC)

"[Growing up] we person taste and belief ties pinch Friday prayers, and erstwhile it's taken away due to school, it's conscionable a difficult prime for us."

Musani said dream is vital, particularly done difficult times and to thief his intelligence health.

Grade 10 student Nosheen Amin said location isn't "enough consciousness astir religion" successful schools and said Khan's support for students for illustration her has been truthful important.

"She's nan 1 who ... pushes america to guidelines up for ourselves and our values and really bring them retired location for nan group that don't understand," Amin said.

Amin said a new Muslim Students Association (MSA), which launched past twelvemonth astatine nan schoolhouse pinch Khan's help, has besides been really beneficial to her.

"I would opportunity we person a small friend group, which has been really astonishing for me, because I consciousness for illustration I recovered group that really understand me," Amin said.

HWDSB spokesperson Shawn McKillop said the majority of secondary schools successful Hamilton "have an MSA aliases are starting 1 astatine their schoolhouse this year."

Grade 10 student Nosheen Amin said nan creation of a Muslim Students Association past twelvemonth has helped her make bully friends. (Aura Carreño Rosas/CBC)

Support from schoolhouse management is vital, says teacher

Khan said she couldn't do what she's capable to do for her students if it weren't for nan school's support.

She said earlier moving astatine Orchard Park, sometimes she'd person to find a area to pray, "somewhere wherever [she] wouldn't beryllium seen."

Orchard Park has a dream room, which Khan says made her "super excited" erstwhile she started moving there.

Teacher Farhanna Khan said uncovering a dream room astatine Orchard Park Secondary School made her 'super excited.' She hopes different schools tin travel suit. (Submitted by Farhanna Khan)

"This is nan schoolhouse wherever I don't person to hide successful my car to pray. I don't person to spell find immoderate abstraction quickly successful nan hallway," she said.

McKillop, pinch HWDSB, said students astatine each schools tin beryllium accommodated should they "wish to believe their belief by utilizing a room for prayer."

Such spaces are an example, successful Khan's view, of how belief tin still find a spot successful "publicly funded institutions," she said, adding it is different from putting dream "on nan announcements," for instance.

What is Orchard Park doing right? Senior management listens to staff, said Khan.

"I'm judge if we had funding, we would beryllium capable to do overmuch much than we're doing. But pinch immoderate we have, immoderate [administration] tin afford, present astatine this school, they're doing amazing," she said.