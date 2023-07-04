This premium Logitech headset is better than half price, and Prime Day hasn't even started yet

9 hours ago
Logitech G635 pinch purple backdrop and GamesRadar 'Big Savings' logo
(Image credit: Future)

Normally, we’d propose waiting for Prime Day gaming headset deals to onshore earlier picking up a caller brace of gaming PC cans. However, we’re ever connected nan lookout for discounts, and you tin already drawback Logitech’s lavish G635 for amended than half price. No, Prime Day hasn’t kicked disconnected early, but you could snag this bargain up of clip and prevention yourself headphone hunting hassle.

Again, Prime Day doesn’t commencement until July 11, but this Logitech G635 woody feels for illustration thing we’d spot astatine nan large event. If you’d alternatively clasp disconnected until nan waste commences, you’ll want to support our main Prime Day gaming deals hub handy. We’ll beryllium connected nan crushed sourcing bargains connected awesome gear, truthful support yourself successful nan loop.

At Amazon correct now, Logitech’s G635 is down from $139.99 to conscionable $59.79, acknowledgment to a chonky 57% discount. As you tin possibly show from its original MSRP, nan G635 is 1 of nan best gaming headsets for PC connected nan market, packing premium features for illustration 7.1 Surround Sound, a precocious value flip-to-mute mic, and 50mm Pro-G drivers pinch fierce fidelity. It’s a package that’ll thief you perceive a pin driblet successful your favourite FPS games, while nan built-in microphone will forestall your teammates roasting you for mediocre audio quality.

If you’ve sewage an aversion to bland PC accessories, you’ll beryllium pleased to cognize that nan G635 tin besides put connected a lightshow. RGB strips connected each cup adhd a scatter of colour to nan high-spec headset, and you tin customise things to your liking utilizing Logitech’s G hub software. Who said you person to take betwixt style and substance? (we’ll conflict them)

Of course, you should ever return comfortableness into information while choosing a caller headset. After all, nan past point you want is emotion for illustration your caput is successful a vice while playing your favourite Steam games. The G635 is equipped pinch sports mesh padding connected its cups and headband to guarantee that it doesn't go a thing, truthful you won’t wrap up sessions pinch a hostility headache. 

Today's champion gaming headset deals

Looking to upgrade your console audio? Check retired nan best PS5 headsets, best Xbox Series X headsets, and best Nintendo Switch headsets and drawback nan cleanable pair. 

Weekly digests, tales from nan communities you love, and more

I’ve been messing astir pinch PCs, video crippled consoles, and tech since earlier I could speak. Don’t get maine wrong, I kickstarted my narration pinch exertion by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker autobus into my parent’s VCR, but we each person to commencement somewhere. I moreover someway managed to go a walking, talking buyer’s guideline astatine my teenage supermarket job, which helped maine judge my profession fate. So, alternatively than effort to realise my musician dreams, aliases spot retired my University degree, I started moving my ain retro popular civilization tract and penning astir video games and tech for nan likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and nan BBC earlier yet ending up pinch a occupation covering graphics paper shenanigans astatine PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friends neighbourhood Hardware Editor astatine GamesRadar, and it’s my occupation to make judge you tin footwear butt successful each your favourite games utilizing nan champion gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds for illustration nan Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch aliases a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.

