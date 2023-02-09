This Solar Watch Has Infinite Battery Life & Won’t Nag You With Alerts

Solios

Tired of having each instrumentality beep astatine you astatine random intervals passim nan day? It’s clip to disconnect, favour simplicity, and put sustainability first pinch Solios’ Solar Classic Watches. These sleek and elegant analog watches tally disconnected star power for a much convenient attack to timekeeping. Available successful styles for men and women, each Solios watch sports a minimalist creation that supports nan company’s “no compromise” eco-friendly model.

Developed arsenic an replacement to classical watches, Solios was nan merchandise of assemblage friends Samuel Leroux and Alexandre Desabrais. Looking for ways to positively effect nan world, nan brace turned to their emotion of watches and identified imaginable improvements for nan aged and antiquated industry. The consequence was a watch that ditched nan modular artillery and favored much manageable maintenance. At nan halfway of development, though, was nan need for sustainability, and to genuinely seizure Leroux and Desabrai’s imagination of c neutrality by 2025, nan brace turned to ethically originated materials.

Whether it’s nan White Solar Watch pinch Brown Vegan Leather aliases nan White Solar Watch pinch Green Vegan Leather, each Solios watch is developed from recycled stainless alloy and eco-friendly vegan leather earlier being shipped successful eco packaging. It’s not conscionable nan world that Solios wants to thief cleanable up. The institution opted to veer from smart watches for an accessory that’s each astir usability and style. Each solar-powered watch tells time, and that’s it. There are nary nagging matter connection notifications, nary disruptive telephone calls, and perfectly zero connectivity whatsoever — conscionable a beautifully minimalistic watch that won’t adhd stressors to your day.

Solios Solar Classic Watches blend style, convenience, and assortment pinch a number of options disposable successful 36mm and 40mm. With a bevy of customizations to take from, you tin build a wristwatch that champion fits your style and bask nan ratio of star powerfulness pinch a six-month powerfulness reserve, truthful it’ll enactment running, moreover if you time off it successful a drawer for awhile.