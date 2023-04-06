This Zelda: Breath of the Wild multiplayer mod is so good that Nintendo's taking down videos of it

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of nan Wild now has online multiplayer acknowledgment to YouTuber PointCrow and a dedicated group of modders, but Nintendo's already taking action to effort and extremity nan publicity.

Back successful November 2021, PointCrow offered a $10,000 "bounty" (opens successful caller tab) for immoderate mod squad up to nan task of implementing multiplayer for Breath of nan Wild. By July 2022, modders AlexMangue and Sweet had claimed nan bounty and gone to activity for PointCrow, processing nan mod to nan constituent wherever they were publishing lengthy gameplay demonstrations of it successful action.

On April 4, that mod yet became disposable to nan nationalist done PointCrow's Discord server (opens successful caller tab). Within days, Nintendo had begun to rumor copyright strikes against PointCrow's videos promoting nan mod. After an appeal, PointCrow said connected Twitter that these videos "are still visible for you to watch - however, they are not monetized. Hopefully Nintendo releases these claims, arsenic I importantly toggle shape their activity and my videos are nether adjacent use."

Update: I person appealed these claims. As of now, they are still visible for you to watch -- however, they are not monetized. Hopefully Nintendo releases these claims, arsenic I importantly toggle shape their activity and my videos are nether adjacent use.April 7, 2023 See more

In nan hours since PointCrow made that tweet, 1 of nan mod videos - nan original 1 from July 2022 (opens successful caller tab) - has gone missing again, pinch a connection that it's gone "due to a copyright declare by Nintendo Co., Ltd," nan company's main Japanese branch.

The mod itself is still available, and while it doesn't rather lucifer what you'd expect from a full-featured multiplayer type of Breath of nan Wild, it's still very impressive. The mod useful done Wii U emulator Cemo and supports up to 32 players done a assortment of crippled modes. You tin tally astir Hyrule together completing nan in-game missions, aliases return advantage of nan sandbox for alternate types of multiplayer fun.

The limitations are each astir world sync. Different players will beryllium capable to spot each different arsenic you'd expect, but force positions and AI states don't presently statement up - truthful you'll sometimes spot players fighting enemies that don't look engaged to you. The developers are still moving connected nan mod, and people intend to instrumentality those kinds of features.

Well, Nintendo's not making different charismatic multiplayer Zelda anytime soon, but astatine slightest we've sewage Tears of nan Kingdom connected nan way.