Thomas Partey should be ready for Arsenal’s game against Leeds United – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head Mikel Arteta is assured Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will beryllium fresh and fresh to characteristic successful their Premier League conflict against Leeds United connected Saturday.

The 29-year-old sat retired nan Black Stars’ 1-1 tie against Angola successful nan 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying conflict connected Monday owed to a flimsy wounded issue, arsenic revealed by Ghana caput coach, Chris Hughton.

He earlier captained Ghana to a 1-0 triumph successful Kumasi up of nan reverse fixture successful Luanda.

Speaking up of Saturday’s game, Arteta explained why nan nine sent a physiotherapist pinch Partey to Ghana’s campy and said nan midfielder should beryllium disposable for Saturday’s game.

“Obviously, he wasn’t fresh capable to play successful nan 2nd crippled but hopefully he’s going to beryllium backmost for nan weekend,” he said astatine their pre-game presser.

“It [sending a physio pinch Partey] is thing we’ve done successful nan past.

“We person a really bully narration pinch nan Ghanaian federation, and we person to negociate and look aft our players.

They’ve been really affirmative astir it arsenic well, we tried to thief arsenic overmuch arsenic imaginable - I deliberation it useful some ways.”