Thomas Partey was not fit enough to play against Angola last Monday – Mikel Arteta

2 days ago
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey did not characteristic for Ghana successful nan second-leg gathering pinch Angola past Monday because he was not fresh enough.

The young tactician revealed this astatine a pre-match property convention wherever he besides opened up connected why Thomas Partey carried a fittingness coach on to world duty

“It’s thing we’ve done successful nan past. We person a really bully narration pinch nan Ghanaian federation, and we person to negociate and look aft our players. They’ve been really affirmative astir it arsenic well, we tried to thief arsenic overmuch arsenic imaginable - I deliberation it useful some ways.” Mikel Arteta shared arsenic quoted connected nan website of Arsenal.

The Arsenal head added, “Obviously, he wasn’t fresh capable to play successful nan 2nd crippled but hopefully he’s going to beryllium backmost for nan weekend.”

Arsenal this play will invited Leeds United to Emirates Stadium for a conflict successful nan English Premier League.

The crippled will footwear disconnected astatine 2 p.m. connected Saturday, April 1.

