Threads Becomes Most Rapidly Downloaded App as Twitter Threatens Meta

Two hours aft pressing nan motorboat fastener connected Wednesday connected Threads, Instagram’s caller app for real-time, nationalist conversations, Mark Zuckerberg posted that much than 2 cardinal group had downloaded his latest creation.

That was conscionable nan beginning.

Another 2 hours later, five cardinal people had downloaded Threads. By nan clip Mr. Zuckerberg, nan main executive of Meta, went to furniture connected Wednesday night, nan number of downloads had soared to 10 million. When he woke connected Thursday morning, nan app had been downloaded much than 30 cardinal times, he said.

In little than a day, Threads — which is aimed arsenic a rival to Twitter — appears to person taken nan crown arsenic nan astir quickly downloaded app ever. It easy outstripped ChatGPT, nan chatbot, which was downloaded 1 cardinal times wrong its first 5 days, according to OpenAI, ChatGPT’s maker. And Threads is connected a gait to transcend 100 cardinal users wrong 2 months, a feat achieved only by ChatGPT, according to nan analytics patient Similarweb.

Some of Twitter’s most-followed users — specified arsenic Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Gates, Shakira and Oprah Winfrey — instantly joined Threads and began posting. The ambiance was celebratory, pinch users penning invited messages and expressing eagerness to publication 1 another’s posts. At 1 point, nan caller app was truthful inundated pinch users that it appeared unstable.