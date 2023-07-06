Threads Becomes Most Rapidly Downloaded App as Twitter Threatens Meta

Instagram’s caller app was downloaded much than 30 cardinal times successful 16 hours. Twitter threatened ineligible action against its rival.
By Mike Isaac
Mike Isaac, who has covered societal media companies for complete a decade, was nan 2,768th personification to motion up for Threads.
Two hours aft pressing nan motorboat fastener connected Wednesday connected Threads, Instagram’s caller app for real-time, nationalist conversations, Mark Zuckerberg posted that much than 2 cardinal group had downloaded his latest creation.
That was conscionable nan beginning.
Another 2 hours later, five cardinal people had downloaded Threads. By nan clip Mr. Zuckerberg, nan main executive of Meta, went to furniture connected Wednesday night, nan number of downloads had soared to 10 million. When he woke connected Thursday morning, nan app had been downloaded much than 30 cardinal times, he said.
In little than a day, Threads — which is aimed arsenic a rival to Twitter — appears to person taken nan crown arsenic nan astir quickly downloaded app ever. It easy outstripped ChatGPT, nan chatbot, which was downloaded 1 cardinal times wrong its first 5 days, according to OpenAI, ChatGPT’s maker. And Threads is connected a gait to transcend 100 cardinal users wrong 2 months, a feat achieved only by ChatGPT, according to nan analytics patient Similarweb.
Some of Twitter’s most-followed users — specified arsenic Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Gates, Shakira and Oprah Winfrey — instantly joined Threads and began posting. The ambiance was celebratory, pinch users penning invited messages and expressing eagerness to publication 1 another’s posts. At 1 point, nan caller app was truthful inundated pinch users that it appeared unstable.
“This is arsenic bully of a commencement arsenic we could person hoped for!” Mr. Zuckerberg, whose institution owns Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp, said successful a station connected Threads connected Thursday. He later added, “Feels for illustration nan opening of thing special.”
The early momentum underscored people’s desire to find an replacement to Twitter, nan 17-year-old integer municipality quadrate that has agelong been nan cardinal spot for nationalist speech online. Since Elon Musk bought Twitter past year, nan billionaire has instituted changes that person angered nan societal platform’s longtime users, particularly those who do not attraction for his laissez-faire attack to contented moderation. Twitter has besides suffered from more outages and bugs.
Mr. Musk isn’t taking Mr. Zuckerberg’s actions lying down. In a missive dated Wednesday, lawyers for Twitter threatened ineligible action against Meta, accusing it of utilizing waste and acquisition secrets from its erstwhile labor to build Threads. Twitter besides asked Meta to sphere soul documents applicable to a conflict betwixt nan 2 companies. The missive was earlier reported by Semafor.
“Competition is fine, cheating is not,” Mr. Musk tweeted connected Thursday.
Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder, besides jabbed astatine Mr. Zuckerberg’s caller app. “We wanted flying cars, alternatively we sewage 7 Twitter clones,” he tweeted connected Thursday.
In a station to Threads, Andy Stone, a Meta spokesman, said that nary erstwhile Twitter engineers were moving connected Threads. “That’s conscionable not a thing,” he wrote.
Threads was a astonishment deed for Meta, which has been severely successful request of a triumph aft being scrutinized for spreading misinformation and different toxic contented crossed nan internet. While Mr. Zuckerberg’s societal web was celebrated successful its early days, it has successful caller years been criticized by regulators, activists and users upset pinch really nan institution handles information and its products. Meta has besides faced questions astir its move into nan still-emerging immersive integer world of nan so-called metaverse.
But this week was a reprieve — astatine slightest concisely — for Mr. Zuckerberg and his company. Inside Meta connected Wednesday evening, labor rejoiced successful nan motorboat of Threads, sharing wrong jokes and memes pinch 1 another, according to screenshots of nan conversations viewed by The New York Times.
One worker noted that morale was soaring internally aft a twelvemonth of layoffs and retrenching astatine nan company. Another shared a meme of 2 characters from nan 1999 movie “The Mummy,” telling each different that Twitter has been “replaced by Meta,” according to a screenshot.
Threads was a clang task that spun retired of Instagram 7 months ago, aft nan institution decided it wanted to “make a bet” and return connected Twitter, said Adam Mosseri, nan caput of Instagram.
The project, code-named “Project 92,” was a intimately held secret, 2 group acquainted pinch nan task said. The squad was small, and different parts of Meta did not person entree to first versions of nan app, they said.
Celebrities, brands and influencers were fixed early entree to nan app complete nan past fewer days, a move by Meta to kick-start a freewheeling civilization of nosy and discussion. Mr. Mosseri said that he wanted Threads to beryllium a “friendly place” for nationalist conversation.
“Can’t get capable of your threads,” nan character Jennifer Lopez said successful a Threads post, adding an emoji of philharmonic notes. Ms. DeGeneres, successful her first Threads post, wrote, “Welcome to Gay Twitter!”
Yet specified early momentum does not needfully construe to semipermanent engagement and success. Twitter still has nan lead, pinch much than 237 cardinal regular users, according to nan astir caller nationalist figures cited by nan institution past year. Meta besides continues to look questions astir its information privateness policies.
Some Threads users were besides put disconnected by an rumor that whitethorn require them to delete their connected Instagram relationship if they wish to delete their Threads account. Instagram said it was looking into alternate ways that Threads users tin deactivate their accounts.
Instagram appears to beryllium taking a hands-on attack to what tin and can’t beryllium posted to Threads to create a “friendly” app for conversations, Mr. Zuckerberg has said.
Across nan app, Threads obscured immoderate posts down a informing container indicating that nan contented was “reviewed by independent truth checkers” and ruled misleading. Users could click a fastener connected nan informing container to uncover nan content. An further pop-up container included a little mentation astir why nan contented was hidden and a nexus to a station by nan truth checkers who made nan ruling.
Threads besides appeared to hide immoderate comments entirely. Tomi Lahren, a right-wing influencer, asked successful her first station connected nan app, “Will Meta beryllium censoring blimpish thought present too?” — a jab against mainstream societal networks that person moderated mendacious and misleading contented successful nan past. At nan bottommost of nan comments conception connected her post, a explanation appeared that read: “Some replies aren’t available.”
Another informing appeared erstwhile users tried to travel immoderate influencers that Meta had antecedently flagged for publishing mendacious aliases misleading content.
“Are you judge you want to follow” nan person, nan informing asked. “This relationship has many times posted mendacious accusation that was reviewed by independent fact-checkers aliases went against our Community Guidelines.” The aforesaid informing appeared during attempts to travel those users’ Instagram profiles.
For caller Threads users for illustration Kate Stone, a 63-year-old lawyer successful North Carolina, having due contented moderation is important. She had a dormant Twitter relationship and had erstwhile dreamed of owning a Tesla, nan electrical cars made by Mr. Musk, but had fixed up connected some erstwhile nan tech billionaire began tweeting much politically blimpish messages. But she wanted to beryllium portion of nan nationalist speech online, and she thought Threads mightiness beryllium a measurement to do that.
“I publication astir Threads, and I don’t for illustration Zuckerberg very much, but I saw it was easy to do if you person an Instagram account,” Ms. Stone said successful an interview. “So I thought I’d springiness it a try.”
Stuart A. Thompson and Cade Metz contributed reporting.
Mike Isaac is simply a exertion analogous and nan writer of “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” a best-selling book connected nan melodramatic emergence and autumn of nan ride-hailing company. He regularly covers Facebook and Silicon Valley, and is based successful San Francisco. More astir Mike Isaac
A type of this article appears successful people connected , Section
B
, Page
1
of nan New York edition
pinch nan headline:
For Millions, Threads App Is Instant Hit. Order Reprints | Today’s Paper | Subscribe