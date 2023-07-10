Threads FAQ: Everything marketers need to know

Threads has go nan fastest-growing societal media level successful history since it launched connected July 5.

Within nan first hr alone, it received a whopping 5 cardinal motion ups – conscionable 3 months aft Meta confirmed it was moving connected an alternative to Twitter.

The buzz astir Threads is immense news for marketers arsenic galore person been taking a measurement backmost from Twitter pursuing Elon Musk’s takeover past year, resulting successful a 59% driblet successful advertisement spend successful nan US. Marketers are now understandably exploring caller platforms to big their campaigns without compromising scope aliases quality.

Is Threads nan champion replacement for advertisers? Here’s everything you request to know…

What is Threads?

Threads is simply a caller societal networking app, operated by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms, which is intimately integrated pinch instagram and presently only disposable connected iOS aliases Android devices. Meta has described Threads arsenic “Instagram’s text-based speech app”.

It gives its users nan opportunity to station updates, stock text, images, videos, and interact pinch different users’ posts via likes, reposts and replies. On nan app store, Threads is described as:

“[A place] wherever communities travel together to talk everything from nan topics you attraction astir coming to what’ll beryllium trending tomorrow.”

“Whatever it is you’re willing in, you tin travel and link straight pinch your favourite creators and others who emotion nan aforesaid things – aliases build a loyal pursuing of your ain to stock your ideas, opinions and productivity pinch nan world.”

Although nan app is very akin to Twitter successful respective ways, Zuckerberg has stressed that 1 of nan cardinal differences is nan attraction connected “kindness” and being “friendly”. He wrote connected his Threads account:

“The extremity is to support it friends arsenic it expands. I deliberation it’s imaginable and will yet beryllium nan cardinal to its success.”

“That’s 1 logic why Twitter ne'er succeeded arsenic overmuch arsenic I deliberation it should have, and we want to do it differently.”

“We are decidedly focusing connected kindness and making this a friends place.”

It’s worthy noting that Threads is very intimately integrated pinch instagram. So overmuch so, users can’t motion up to Threads without an Instagram account.

How galore group person joined Threads?

More than 100 cardinal group person signed up for Threads since its launch.

Taking to his ain Threads account, Zuckerbeg commented connected nan occurrence of his app truthful far, writing:

“Threads reached 100 cardinal motion ups complete nan weekend.”

“That’s mostly integrated request and we haven’t moreover turned connected galore promotions yet.”

“That’s mostly integrated request and we haven’t moreover turned connected galore promotions yet.” “Can’t judge it’s only been 5 days!”

To springiness immoderate discourse into really important this number is, erstwhile Instagram launched backmost successful 2010 arsenic an independent platform, it took a week to conscionable scope 100,000.

What brands person signed up to Threads truthful far?

Nine of nan apical 10 retailers, including Walmart and Kroger, person now activated their accounts connected Threads, according to nan National Retail Federation. The only concatenation not to truthful acold is Costco

When it comes to nan apical 5 biggest user brands, only Reese’s has activated their account. And of nan apical 10 astir celebrated manner brands, only Nike has signed up. It’s believed this is because advertisers are being cautious and want to spot really Threads develops earlier making immoderate commitments.

However, different immense names person been quicker pinch signing up and already person progressive accounts, specified arsenic Calvin Klein, Kith, Allbirds, Shein and Uniqlo.

Which celebrities person signed up to Threads?

A number of celebrated faces person signed up to Threads including Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Shakira and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sex And The City prima Parker announced she had joined Threads connected her Instagram account. She wrote:

“I americium giddy pinch nan dream that @threadsapp will beryllium a caller opportunity to proceed to stock book titles, images of my time successful NYC and elsewhere, support for our libraries, a divinely cooked bladed trim pork chop connected nan bony aliases thing other I deliberation deserving of your time.

“I dream that @threadsapp mightiness beryllium to beryllium a level wherever folks are kind, thoughtful, don’t consciousness encouraged to beryllium mean, fierce aliases hostile… this could beryllium a caller day.”

Will Threads person ads?

Marketers don’t presently person nan action to acquisition advertisement abstraction connected Threads. However, a root told Axios that nan Instagram squad are moving connected making their branded contented devices disposable successful nan not excessively distant future, pinch ads expected to beryllium introduced erstwhile Threads reaches a captious mass. Until then, marketers are advised to intelligibly disclose paid partnerships by utilizing hashtags aliases text.

It’s worthy noting that Meta’s different brands, specified arsenic Instagram, launched without ads. Now, advertizing is 1 of Instagram’s biggest sources of revenue.

Why isn't Threads disposable successful nan EU?

Threads is disposable successful much than 100 countries – however, it's not presently disposable successful nan European Union. This is owed to concerns its information privateness operations don't comply pinch nan EU's Digital Markets Act.

Carissa Veliz, an subordinate professor astatine nan Institute for Ethics successful AI astatine nan University of Oxford, told nan Guardian:

"Meta has not only not changed its business model, it continues to want to do targeted ads, fundamentally surveillance advertising."

"To that end, nan institution is trying to cod arsenic overmuch information arsenic imaginable and trying to proceed successful nan aforesaid guidance arsenic it has from nan very commencement contempt each nan scandals, contempt nan nationalist backlash, contempt warnings from regulators, contempt fines. It’s not reimagining its business exemplary to make it a much respectful business exemplary towards users."

"It tin see intersexual orientation, title and and ethnicity, biometric data, waste and acquisition national membership, gestation status, politics, belief beliefs. And each these information tin perchance beryllium sent to 3rd parties."

Currently, location are nary plans to rotation retired Threads successful EU countries. However, a personification acquainted pinch nan matter told Bloomberg that Meta is awaiting further guidance regarding nan Digital Marketing Act to spot if an EU motorboat will beryllium imaginable astatine a later stage.

The European Commission is expected to supply much specifications but not until September. So a Threads motorboat day successful EU countries is yet to beryllium confirmed.

How will Threads way its users?

Threads will cod a immense magnitude of accusation astir its users, successful nan aforesaid measurement Meta's different platforms Facebook and Instagrams do. Meta's apps stitchery and shop each nan specifications users enter, including delicate accusation specified as:

Health and fittingness information

Financial information

Location

Browsing history

Search history

Home address

Email address

Phone number

Cameras

Photos

IP information

Type of instrumentality being used

Device signals (such arsenic Bluetooth signals, adjacent Wi-Fi entree points and compartment towers)

In summation to nan above, Threads besides stores information connected really its users interact pinch posts and who they are following.

This in-depth level of item Threads stores astir its personification is why EU officials are concerned astir information privacy.

Is Threads safe?

Threads is enforcing Instagram’s Community Guidelines connected contented and interactions. Under these terms, users must beryllium astatine slightest 13 years aliases older, and users nether 16 years (or 18 successful immoderate countries) will automatically get a backstage relationship by default. However, parents are still advised to show their children's activities online.

Users will person nan action to select their settings, meaning they person power complete who tin reply to them successful texts. In addition, users will beryllium capable to artifact unwanted accounts and immoderate accounts that they whitethorn person blocked connected Instagram will automatically beryllium blocked connected Threads too.

Meta has invested much than $16 cardinal into protecting group that usage its platforms since 2016, and has stated that information remains a apical privilege connected Threads.

What tin you hunt for connected Threads?

Threads is different to Twitter successful nan consciousness you presently cannot hunt for hashtags aliases topics. At nan moment, users tin only usage nan hunt instrumentality to look up different users – some those they already travel and those they don't follow.

When profiles are presented successful nan Threads hunt results that a personification doesn't already follow, they will person nan action to instantly travel them aliases to position their afloat profile.

Why do you request an Instagram relationship to subordinate Threads?

Meta announced connected its Instagram blog that Threads would beryllium linked to people's Instagram accounts. Explaining nan reasoning down this decision, it said:

"Our imagination pinch Threads is to return what Instagram does champion and grow that to text, creating a affirmative and imaginative abstraction to definitive your ideas."

"Just for illustration connected Instagram, pinch Threads you tin travel and link pinch friends and creators who stock your interests – including nan group you travel connected Instagram and beyond."

'The benefits of unfastened societal networking protocols spell good beyond nan ways group tin travel each other. Developers tin build caller types of features and personification experiences that tin easy plug into different unfastened societal networks, accelerating nan gait of invention and experimentation. Each compatible app tin group its ain organization standards and contented moderation policies, meaning group person nan state to take spaces that align pinch their values.

"We judge this decentralized approach, akin to nan protocols governing email and nan web itself, will play an important domiciled successful nan early of online platforms."

"Threads is Meta’s first app envisioned to beryllium compatible pinch an unfastened societal networking protocol – we dream that by joining this fast-growing ecosystem of interoperable services, Threads will thief group find their community, nary matter what app they use."

How tin you alteration your username connected Threads?

As your Threads floor plan is connected to your Instagram account, definite specifications are transferred betwixt nan 2 including your sanction and username. So successful bid to alteration your username connected Threads, you request to alteration your Instagram personification name. To do this, you request to return nan pursuing steps:

Tap nan floor plan icon successful nan bottommost righthand area to load your profile.

Select nan 'Editor Profile' fastener which is located underneath your bio.

Users tin past participate a caller Instagram username successful nan Username field.

Once nan caller username has been entered, prime nan checkmark successful nan apical righthand area to prevention your caller settings.

Are location immoderate posting limitations connected Threads?

There are limitations connected posts and videos:

Posts – Users are restricted to sharing posts pinch a maximum of 500 characters. However, they tin see links, photos and videos.

– Users are restricted to sharing posts pinch a maximum of 500 characters. However, they tin see links, photos and videos. Videos – Videos tin beryllium nary longer than 5 minutes.

How does Threads work?

Threads is simply a beautiful straight-forward app to usage that operates successful a akin measurement to Twitter. Here's really you get started:

Make judge you person an Instagram account. If you don't person one, you'll request to motion up.

Download nan Threads app and motion successful utilizing your Instagram log successful details.

Once you're logged in, nan app will inquire if you'd for illustration to travel nan aforesaid accounts that you travel connected Instagram.

The app will past propose different profiles to travel that it thinks whitethorn beryllium of liking to you.

You tin past commencement utilizing nan app. Your provender will service a operation of posts from group you travel arsenic good arsenic recommended content. You tin prosecute pinch these posts by either liking them, replying, reposting, aliases quoting nan posts.

As pinch Twitter, you besides person nan action to stock posts, videos and pictures connected your ain floor plan too.

How do you delete your Threads account?

To deactivate an account, users will request to spell to their floor plan tab, entree nan settings paper successful nan apical right-hand corner, and past property nan 'Account' button. Users will past beryllium asked if they would for illustration to deactivate their profile.

After deactivating a profile, a user's erstwhile posts and interactions will nary longer beryllium visible connected Threads. Deactivating a floor plan will not effect nan information nan level has collected aliases impact nan linked Instagram account.

If a personification deactivates their Instagram account, their Threads relationship will besides beryllium deactivated. If a personification would for illustration to reactivate their profile, they tin do truthful by simply logging backmost into nan app.

If a personification wishes to delete their relationship alternatively than temporarily deactivate it, they will request to delete their Instagram account.

Is Threads replacing Twitter?

Meta CEO Zuckerberg said he believes Threads will beryllium bigger than Twitter but it will return time.

“I deliberation location should beryllium a nationalist conversations app pinch 1 billion+ group connected it,” he said. “Twitter has had nan opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

Since its launch, Threads has surely been a occurrence truthful far. During its first 2 days of operation, Twitter postulation was down 5% successful comparison to nan aforesaid play a week earlier. It was besides 11% down compared to nan aforesaid play a twelvemonth earlier, according to nan web analytics institution SimilarWeb.

Deep dive. Read nan Threads Supplemental Privacy Policy for much accusation connected really Meta shares your information and really to deleting a Threads account.