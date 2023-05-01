1 week ago

Threads, Meta’s Twitter rival, is here. Can Zuckerberg’s app match Musk’s?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is group to quadrate disconnected pinch rival billionaire and Twitter proprietor Elon Musk, but not needfully successful a supposed cage match nan 2 tech titans person been teasing astir arsenic of late.

Threads — Meta’s evident situation to Twitter successful nan microblogging societal media space — could person a “killer advantage” that separates it from akin challenges, according to tech analysts, but immoderate mobility whether nan Zuckerberg-run app will fare immoderate amended than Musk’s efforts.

Threads launched to users successful Canada, nan U.S. and much than 100 different countries connected Wednesday evening.

Zuckerberg said Thursday that 30 cardinal group had registered for nan app, including 10 cardinal successful nan first 7 hours of its launch.

It is billed arsenic a “text-based speech app” that is linked to Instagram, pinch nan Apple App Store listing teasing a Twitter-like microblogging experience.

“Threads is wherever communities travel together to talk everything from nan topics you attraction astir coming to what’ll beryllium trending tomorrow,” says nan listing.

Meta’s plans to rotation retired an app mimicking nan Twitter acquisition travel arsenic nan level faces progressively caller challenges and criticisms nether Musk’s ownership.

Twitter has rolled retired a bid of changes successful caller days, including a limit connected nan number of tweets users tin spot successful a day and a request for users to beryllium verified to usage nan online dashboard TweetDeck.

That comes aft a slew of arguable decisions from Musk successful nan sanction of promoting free reside connected nan app, which tech expert Carmi Levy says has pushed advertisers and users distant from nan level and put its early successful doubt.

1:44 Concern Twitter changes could spark surge successful misinformation

Levy says that Meta’s timing successful launching Threads arsenic Twitter struggles could beryllium nan last nail successful nan platform’s coffin.

“Twitter has been a never-ending, slow-motion trainwreck for months, skidding from 1 disaster to another,” he tells Global News. “Certainly, nan latest news retired of nan institution could very good beryllium nan company’s decease blow.”

Can Meta do amended than Twitter?

Alternative microblogging sites — specified arsenic Mastodon and Bluesky — person seen an uptick successful personification numbers since Musk’s acquisition, but neither has been capable to situation Twitter’s power successful nan space.

Threads is not nan first clip that Meta has rolled retired features that lucifer those of a competitor — Instagram Stories and Reels features activity successful overmuch nan aforesaid measurement that SnapChat and TikTok features do, respectively.

But Levy argues that Threads represents a threat that could win wherever others person frankincense acold grounded to dethrone Twitter.

Threads’ “killer advantage” is nan built-in web that users will person from their Instagram following, he explains. Whereas different platforms mostly unit joiners to commencement from scratch and don’t person nan measurement of postulation built up to support users engaged, Threads mightiness good motorboat pinch capable contented to get disconnected to a moving start, Levy says.

Ease of modulation is 1 thing, but it’s nary guarantee that users will flood into nan app, different expert notes.

Matt Navarra, a societal media manufacture analyst, says overmuch of nan appetite for Threads will travel down to really fed-up users are pinch Musk’s Twitter.

“I deliberation that location are a batch of group who are not happy connected Twitter and are looking for a level to migrate to,” he says.

Navarra says he thinks Meta’s occurrence pinch Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp gives it a coagulated chance to go Twitter’s successor, but nan company’s way grounds is not spotless, either.

Slow uptake connected nan metaverse inaugural has affected investor assurance successful nan institution complete nan past year, for instance. Navarra says it’s excessively soon to opportunity whether Meta’s investments connected that broadside of nan business will ever salary off.

4:24 Understanding nan Metaverse and its future

But Daniel Tsai, exertion rule professor astatine nan University of Toronto, is much pessimistic astir Meta’s prospects correct now.

The sputtering commencement to nan metaverse, followed by Meta’s effort to mimic Twitter, shows an effort to “get backmost successful nan game” aft losing crushed to TikTok successful caller years, he says.

“This is simply a institution that is really struggling, and Threads I deliberation it’s conscionable portion of their Hail Mary strategy of trying to innovate and to go applicable again pinch societal media,” he says.

Privacy, gross concerns remain

Meta will besides person to flooded reputational concerns astir how nan institution handles its users’ data, according to experts who said to Global News.

“Privacy should ever beryllium a interest pinch immoderate platform, peculiarly pinch Meta,” Levy says.

The Cambridge Analytica ungraded — whereby Facebook users’ individual accusation was collected and repurposed without their knowledge — remains comparatively caller successful galore consumers’ memories, Levy says. He cites it arsenic grounds that Meta “plays accelerated and loose pinch nan rules astir our individual data.”

Privacy issues person been Meta’s “Achilles heel,” Navarra says, but he says nan company’s policies and guidelines do not disagree materially from those of TikTok aliases moreover Twitter itself.

Even if prospective Threads users look past Meta’s history of privateness concerns, Tsai says there’s nary guarantee nan institution tin move a conception akin to Twitter into a profitable business.

Musk has been labouring to move Twitter’s business astir astatine nan aforesaid clip arsenic Reddit, different text-based platform, is besides struggling to make reliable revenues connected nan site.

0:36 Bill C-18: Canada won’t beryllium ‘intimidated’ by Google aliases Meta, Rodriguez says

While Meta mightiness person deeper pockets to move rate into nan platform, Tsai says that successful nan agelong run, it won’t needfully move microblogging around.

Threads could extremity up not arsenic nan adjacent Twitter, but nan adjacent MySpace, he argues.

“Twitter itself has struggled to monetize itself. And I don’t spot that changing pinch Meta’s Threads,” Tsai says.

While Levy believes Meta’s timing pinch Threads is advantageous from a competitory perspective, he notes that it whitethorn travel arsenic nan era of large societal media starts to sunset.

During nan COVID-19 pandemic, societal media possibly saw its past awesome roar arsenic users logged successful to enactment connected while nan world astir them entered lockdowns.

Now, arsenic restrictions extremity and astir return to in-person socialization, galore are rethinking whether truthful overmuch societal media vulnerability is moreover a bully thing, Levy says.

“I deliberation now that we’re connected nan acold broadside of nan pandemic, we’re starting to look astatine societal media pinch a much captious eye. And I deliberation that’s a bully thing. It’s patient for america to mobility whether nan technologies we usage are, successful truth benefiting us,” he says.

“This isn’t conscionable a Twitter versus Meta story. It really is nan extremity of an era.”

— pinch files from Global News’ Anne Gaviola, The Associated Press, Reuters