Threat of dengue fever escalates globally

The caller surge successful dengue cases globally, including successful caller regions has been alarming and poses important world wellness challenges. The World Health Organisation (WHO) forecasts nan anticipation of record-level cases this twelvemonth owed to world warming favouring disease-transmitting mosquitoes.

Dengue fever, caused by nan dengue microorganism (DENV), is simply a highly prevalent infectious illness estimated to beryllium infecting complete 400 cardinal group each twelvemonth arsenic per nan WHO. DENV is an RNA microorganism of nan Flaviviridae family pinch 4 serotypes (DENV-1 to 4). Infection pinch 1 serotype provides lifelong immunity to that type, but consequent infections pinch different serotypes tin lead to severe, life-threatening forms of nan disease. There is nary circumstantial antiviral curen for dengue, truthful prevention relies connected controlling mosquito populations and raising nationalist awareness. Despite world efforts, dengue cases proceed to rise, pinch millions reported annually worldwide.

Outbreaks successful 2023

Since nan opening of 2023, respective regions successful America person witnessed important dengue outbreaks, reporting complete 2 cardinal cases till July, pinch Brazil, Peru, and Bolivia having recorded nan highest number of cases this year. Although cases person been reported crossed each subregions of nan Americas, a mostly of cases stem from nan Southern Cone, encompassing countries specified arsenic Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Several countries successful nan Americas person reported a co-circulation of each 4 DENV serotypes, frankincense presenting respective challenges for nationalist wellness authorities successful controlling and managing nan outbreaks.

Changing climatic conditions successful Europe, specified arsenic accrued power waves, floods, and prolonged basking summers, person created favorable environments for dengue-causing mosquito species. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned of an summation successful DENV infections crossed nan region. In 2022, Europe saw a important emergence successful locally acquired dengue cases.

More dengue cases

This month, location was an outbreak of dengue fever reported successful Egypt’s Qena state aft respective affirmative cases. Prior to this, Sudan recorded its first-ever dengue lawsuit successful February, moreover though it is not considered endemic successful nan Middle East owed to unfavorable ambiance conditions. While nan Middle East has knowledgeable immoderate outbreaks, they person been comparatively mini successful standard compared to countries successful Asia. Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and India, successful particular, person reported higher lawsuit numbers compared to erstwhile years.

Dengue cases person soared successful India, mostly owed to dense rains and inadequate power measures, which create nan perfect breeding situation for mosquitoes. States for illustration Kerala, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Karnataka are reporting ample numbers of dengue cases.

The caller surge successful dengue cases worldwide including India frankincense demands contiguous attraction and action. While nationalist wellness measures are being implemented to power nan dispersed of nan disease, individual consciousness and work play a important domiciled successful curbing dengue transmission. Recently, Takeda released nan first vaccine for nan disease, which has been approved successful a fewer countries. The vaccine has humble efficacy successful preventing terrible illness but still has overmuch crushed to screen successful position of preventing infection, providing azygous protection against each serotypes, and ensuring semipermanent immunity.

Continued investigation and collaboration, including genomic surveillance of nan virus, are basal to knowing nan improvement and adjustment of nan virus, processing effective strategies to combat dengue and different mosquito-borne diseases and safeguarding world wellness and well-being.

(Bani Jolly and Vinod Scaria are researchers astatine CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), Delhi)