Three corporate directors sell off Islami Bank shareholding

7 hours ago
The shareholding of sponsor board successful Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited plummeted by complete 9 percent points wrong a period arsenic 3 much entrepreneurs person discontinue nan committee of directors.

The bank's shareholding by board dropped to 41.90 percent by nan extremity of June from 50.97 percent successful May, which was 55.06 percent successful December past year,  nan slope said successful a disclosure posted connected nan website of nan Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The past 3 firm shareholders – Armada Spinning Mills, Kingsway Endeavors Limited, and Uniglobe Business Resources Limited – withdrew their directorship from nan board, according to DSE's website.

Source Bdnews24

