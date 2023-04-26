Three Dads Walking meet prime minister in suicide prevention campaign

Image caption, The 3 dads want children arsenic young arsenic 11 to study astir termination prevention successful school

Three fathers who mislaid their daughters to termination person met nan premier curate arsenic they proceed their run for much intelligence wellness thief successful schools.

Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen, whose 3 Dads Walking run has seen them trek crossed nan UK, are calling for termination prevention lessons to beryllium a compulsory portion of nan curriculum.

Rishi Sunak said he was "moved" to meet nan men.

More intelligence wellness proviso was being rolled retired to schools, he added.

Mr Airey, from Morland successful Cumbria, Mr Palmer, of Sale successful Greater Manchester, and Mr Owen, from Shouldham successful Norfolk, person raised much than £1m for kindness pinch their walks.

Image caption, Mr Sunak met nan men successful nan plot astatine Downing Street, on pinch Penrith MP Neil Hudson

Mr Sunak said their stories "struck a chord" pinch him arsenic he has 2 young daughters.

"To person suffered nan tragic losses that each of you person had, but past to transmission that into raising consciousness truthful that group cognize that there's location that they tin spell and talk to, it's inspiring and you merit tremendous praise for that.

"One point we are doing is rolling retired much intelligence wellness proviso successful schools, we person nan intelligence wellness grants truthful you tin train a intelligence wellness master successful schools."

The measure would bring self-harm contented successful statement pinch communications that promote suicide, which is illegal.

The authorities has antecedently said termination prevention tin beryllium taught to age-appropriate children.

Image source, PAPYRUS Image caption, Sophie Airey (left), Beth Palmer (centre) and Emily Owen each took their ain lives

In response, Mr Palmer said it was imperative attitudes were "proactive not conscionable reactive" pinch "a modular crossed nan committee truthful each our kids benefit".

Mr Owen added: "When you talk to nan mums and dads of 11-year-olds that person taken their ain lives, we request to get to them rather early.

"We request to beryllium talking astir this because if we don't they'll look astatine it connected their mobile phones and that's a full world of hurt."

Mr Sunak agreed and said: "We request to beryllium overmuch much observant astir what our young group are being exposed to online."

Alison Freeman, Look North reporter

When nan 3 Dads started their first stepping situation 18 months ago, they had nary thought they would extremity up successful nan plot of Number 10, talking to nan premier minister.

Sitting beneath nan blossom connected a outpouring afternoon, they shared their individual stories, explaining why they want termination prevention to beryllium made a compulsory portion of nan schoolhouse curriculum.

It is clear by simply being invited to Downing Street that their voices person been heard by those who person nan powerfulness to make change.

All 3 of them opportunity that, while they ne'er chose to beryllium successful this position, they person to usage it to extremity others going done a similar, devastating experience.

The dads first group disconnected their connected their fundraising walks betwixt each others' homes successful 2021.

They did not antecedently cognize each different and hiked 300 miles (484km) successful representation of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily.

Image caption, Mike Palmer, Andy Airey and Tim Owen person agreed successful their condolences for their daughters

If you person been affected by immoderate of nan issues raised you tin visit nan BBC's Action Line pages, aliases interaction Samaritans.

