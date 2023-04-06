Three new live-action Star Wars movies have been announced

4 hours ago
Three caller live-action Star Wars movies are connected nan measurement from James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The news comes from Star Wars Celebration London, wherever Total Film is connected nan ground. First up, Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and nan Dial of Destiny) is directing a movie successful nan heavy past astir nan first Jedi to wield a lightsaber. 

"When I first started talking to [Kathleen Kennedy] astir doing 1 of these pictures, what occurred to maine was reasoning astir what benignant of genre of movie wrong Star Wars I wanted to do," Mangold said connected shape astatine SWC. "And I thought astir a biblical epic, for illustration a Ten Commandments, astir nan dawning of nan Force. Where did nan Force travel from? When did we observe it? When did we study really to usage it?"

Filoni’s movie will necktie together nan Disney Plus shows (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett) successful a “cinematic event" that will return spot betwixt Return Of nan Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Obaid-Chinoy will return america beyond The Rise of Skywalker to nan rebuilding of nan Jedi Order – led by nary different than Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker. "I person spent nan amended portion of my life gathering existent heroes who are overcoming oppressive regimes and battling intolerable odds," she said astatine SWC. "And I deliberation that is nan bosom of Star Wars." The movie is group 15 years aft nan events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Keep up to day pinch nan postulation far, acold distant pinch our guideline to each nan upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows. 

