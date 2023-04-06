Three new Star Wars movies are on the way

4 hours ago
Though we’re living successful a aureate age for Star Wars series, a caller trio of big-screen projects are decidedly underway that will each show epic stories from different points successful nan franchise’s history.

At Star Wars Celebration Europe today, Kathleen Kennedy was joined by Daisy Ridley connected shape arsenic she announced that James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are each group to nonstop 3 upcoming Star Wars films owed retired successful coming years. Though nary titles aliases premiere dates were revealed, Kennedy shared that Mangold’s movie will spell “back to nan dawn of nan Jedi” while Filoni’s film, which focuses connected nan New Republic, will link straight pinch streaming bid for illustration Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett.

Perhaps astir interestingly, Obaid-Chinoy’s movie will spot Ridley return arsenic Rey Skywalker building a caller Jedi Order from nan crushed up pursuing nan events of The Rise of Skywalker. There’s nary telling when, exactly, these caller films will beryllium hitting theaters aliases if location mightiness beryllium different due trilogy successful nan works, but suffice to opportunity that Star Wars fans will beryllium eating (presumably well) for nan foreseeable future.

