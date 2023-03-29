Ahead of nan April 6th merchandise of his Netflix acheronian drama Beef, Lee Sung Jin has stepped successful arsenic screenwriter for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, taking complete for Black Widow‘s Eric Pearson, Deadline tin confirm.

The project reunites Lee with Beef helmer Jake Schreier, who is once again directing, as well as his show's star Steven Yeun, who will make his MCU debut in the movie in an undisclosed role, as we were first to show you.

Specifics as to Thunderbolts' plot remain under wraps. But the movie understood as the MCU's version of Suicide Squad is derived from characters first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1997. It's expected to follow a group of villains as they're sent on missions commissioned by the government.

The formed besides includes Florence Pugh arsenic Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan arsenic Winter Soldier, David Harbour arsenic Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus arsenic Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell arsenic US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen arsenic Ghost and Olga Kurylenko arsenic Taskmaster, arsenic good as The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri successful an undisclosed role. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will nutrient nan pic, group to adjacent retired Phase 5 of nan MCU connected July 26, 2024.

Lee’s buzzy upcoming Netflix bid Beef tells nan communicative of Danny (Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong), 2 full strangers who go dormant group connected ruining 1 another’s lives aft getting into a roadworthy rage altercation.

The imaginative is an Emmy and two-time WGA Award nominee different champion known for penning connected specified bid arsenic Dave, Tuca & Bertie, Girlboss, The Real O’Neals, Silicon Valley, 2 Broke Girls and It’s Always Sunny successful Philadelphia, among others. He has besides co-exec produced nan mostly of nan aforementioned small-screen titles, successful summation to Prime Video’s rotoscoped series, Undone.

News of Lee’s engagement pinch Thunderbolts was first reported by Variety.