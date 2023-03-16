Tiger Woods in ‘constant’ pain at Masters amid slow start: ‘Hopefully it’ll be positive towards the end’

Tiger Woods revealed Thursday that he was successful "constant" symptom during nan first information of nan Masters, but nan three-time victor astatine Augusta National is hoping for amended results connected Friday.

Woods, 47, bogeyed 3 of his first 7 holes and made conscionable 1 birdie complete 14 holes earlier making different 2 and a bogey connected 18 to decorativeness nan time two-over par.

Tiger Woods lines up a putt connected nan 18th greenish during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 6, 2023 successful Augusta, Georgia. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

However, nan reliable terrain astatine Augusta National near Woods notably limping and grimacing successful pain.

TIGER WOODS GRATEFUL TO BE WHERE HE'S AT MOBILITY WISE AHEAD OF MASTERS: 'I'M VERY LUCKY TO HAVE THIS LEG'

"Sore," Woods said of his leg, which was injured pursuing a 2021 car clang successful Los Angeles.

"Well, I consciousness for illustration I drove good. I conscionable didn’t do nan occupation I needed to do to get nan shot close. Today was nan opportune clip to get nan information nether par, and I didn’t do that today."

Tiger Woods reacts connected nan first spread during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 6, 2023 successful Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Woods described his symptom arsenic "constant," but he remained hopeful up of information two.

"Most of nan guys are going debased today. This was nan time to do it. Hopefully tomorrow I’ll beryllium a small spot better, a small spot sharper, and benignant of inch my measurement done it. I mean this is going to beryllium an absorbing decorativeness to nan tourney because of nan upwind coming in. If I tin conscionable benignant of bent successful there, possibly benignant of inch my measurement back, hopefully it’ll beryllium affirmative towards nan end."

Thursday marked Woods’ highest commencement successful nan Masters since 2005, but for nan 15-time awesome winner, he is grateful to beryllium stepping nan people astatine all.

Tiger Woods plays his tee changeable connected nan 5th spread during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters Tournament astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected April 6, 2023 successful Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"Yeah, mobility, it’s not wherever I would for illustration it but … I’m very fortunate to person this leg; it’s mine," he told reporters Tuesday, via nan Los Angeles Times. "Yes, it has been altered and there’s immoderate hardware successful there, but it’s still mine.

"It has been reliable and will ever beryllium tough. The expertise and endurance of what my limb will do going guardant will ne'er beryllium nan same. I understand that. That's why I can't hole and play arsenic galore tournaments arsenic I like, but that's my future, and that's OK. I'm OK pinch that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.