Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy owning LIV Golf teams among proposals during PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia PIF talks

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy receiving ownership liking successful LIV Golf teams and participating successful 10 LIV Golf events passim nan twelvemonth were among proposals made by nan Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund successful its talks pinch nan PGA Tour, according to documents released by nan U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee connected Investigations during its proceeding connected Tuesday investigating nan statement betwixt nan Tour and PIF. In an April 26 meeting, PCP Capital Partners presented a slideshow to PGA Tour argumentation committee members Jimmy Dunne and Ed Herlihy titled, "The Best of Both Worlds" that outlined galore proposals successful summation to Woods and McIlroy's ownership.

It was implied successful nan aforesaid documents that McIlroy met pinch PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan successful Dubai, United Arab Emirates, successful November 2022. The documents besides included a broadside statement wherever nan PGA Tour requested nan removal of LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman arsenic good arsenic Performance 54, a United Kingdom agency that has aided successful nan emergence of LIV Golf.

"I deliberation Greg needs to go. I deliberation he conscionable needs to exit shape left," McIlroy said astatine nan DP World Tour Championship successful Dubai. "He's made his mark, but I deliberation now is nan correct clip to opportunity you've sewage this point disconnected nan crushed but nary one's going to talk unless there's an big successful nan room that tin really effort to mend fences."

In addition, imaginable semipermanent agreements included a LIV Golf squad arena pinch qualifying events successful Saudi Arabia featuring a last week successful Dubai. This large-scale superstar LIV squad arena pinch nan PGA Tour, LIV Golf and LPGA players would see 16 captains and a unrecorded draught televised pinch nan dream to summation Ryder Cup interest. Television gross was to travel successful nan guidance of LIV Golf.

Other proposals for information included:

A world play finance money managed by nan PIF

A minimum of 2 PGA Tour high-profile events to beryllium sponsored by Aramco and/or nan PIF, pinch 1 of these events being held successful Saudi Arabia.

PIF politician Yasir al-Rumayyan was to go a Director of nan International Golf Federation and person rank astatine Augusta National and nan R&A.

A "World Golf Series" concluding successful Saudi Arabia

LIV to run arsenic is but to beryllium played successful nan autumn aliases pinch nan conception of LIV existing alongside nan PGA Tour



At slightest 8 drafts of nan model statement betwixt nan PGA Tour and Saudi PIF existed, according to nan documents. None of nan supra considerations made their measurement into nan executed model agreement.

Initial interaction betwixt nan PGA Tour and PIF was courtesy of British businessman Roger Devlin connected December 8, 2022. Devlin wrote to Dunne that he had been invited by officials wrong nan PIF to find a solution to nan rift betwixt nan PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Devlin informed Dunne that PIF politician al-Rumayyan had "great ambitions to support, turn and modernize nan athletics and is intelligibly good equipped to money these goals."

Dunne was uninterested earlier Devlin reignited nan speech connected April 14, 2023. Dunne and al-Rumayyan began exchanging messages connected WhatsApp 4 days later connected April 18. Less than 2 months later, nan model statement betwixt nan PGA Tour and PIF was announced.

The statement came pinch sparse specifications but outlined a scheme for nan PGA Tour and PIF to location commercialized operations nether a caller for-profit entity called PGA Tour Enterprises. The Saudi PIF plans to beryllium nan number investor of this caller entity. PGA Tour main operating serviceman Ron Price estimated an finance "north of $1 billion" from PIF during nan July 11 Senate hearing.