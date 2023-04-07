Tigers AFL coach Damien Hardwick 'picks a battle' with Seven weather queen Jane Bunn - and loses

By Shayne Bugden For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:13 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 01:43 BST, 7 April 2023

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick has been put successful his spot aft taking a changeable astatine Channel Seven's Melbourne upwind presenter Jane Bunn - only to person her pain him pinch a hilarious comeback connected unrecorded TV.

The Richmond leader took a cheeky swipe astatine nan celebrated meteorologist successful a property convention connected Thursday erstwhile he was asked astir his team's strategy of utilizing 2 ruckmen, Toby Nankervis and Samson Ryan, who was dragged disconnected nan section successful their past crippled against Collingwood erstwhile they played successful nan wet.

'The conditions astir apt conspired against him,' Hardwick said, referring to Ryan's struggles against nan Magpies.

'Jane Bunn fto america down pinch nan upwind prediction, I thought, but nary pressure, Jane, this week.

'But from our constituent of position we were forced to return him disconnected because conditions didn't suit.'

Bunn deed backmost successful good style successful a short video a fewer hours later, returning service to nan three-time premiership-winning coach.

Popular Seven upwind presenter Jane Bunn (pictured) deed backmost successful good style erstwhile Damien Hardwick took a cheeky swipe astatine her forecasts connected Thursday

'If you don't for illustration playing successful nan rainfall possibly you should travel complete to Marvel Stadium, it's ever beautiful nether that tile there,' she said.

Bunn past gave Hardwick a extremity astir really nan outlook is for his side's crippled against nan Bulldogs connected Saturday afternoon.

'However, connected Saturday there'll beryllium tons of showers passing done and truthful it'll beryllium a small spot bedewed astatine nan MCG.'

The meteorologist's reference to conditions being 'lovely' nether nan tile astatine Marvel had a spot of a sting successful nan tail arsenic Hardwick famously said he is not a instrumentality of nan venue aft a poorly attended crippled successful 2021.

'If you want large crowds, play our location games astatine nan G,' he said.

'I dislike coming here. I astir apt shouldn't opportunity that. The MCG has sewage a soul, it's sewage Richmond group there. Our group don't travel present [Marvel].'

Hardwick picked up connected nan video and admitted conclusion successful a good-natured tweet connected Thursday night.

The Richmond coach pulled Bunn up for failing to foretell it would rainfall during nan Tigers' nonaccomplishment to Collingwood past Friday

After Bunn changeable him down successful hilarious fashion, Hardwick admitted conclusion successful a good-natured tweet (pictured)

'Pick your battles. Jane wins!' he wrote successful a station that included Bunn's video and a celebrated clip of Simpsons characteristic Homer Simpson hiding successful a bush, which is usually utilized to show personification is embarrassed aliases wants to get retired of an awkward situation.

Hardwick has decided to remainder flag-winning veterans Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt for nan crippled against nan Dogs.

'Our older players, we've openly spoken astir nan truth they won't play each game,' nan coach explained.

'There's going to beryllium opportunities passim nan twelvemonth wherever we beryllium location and spell 'This is simply a crippled wherever we're going to negociate a definite subordinate aliases two'.

'We've sewage a semipermanent scheme successful mind and we request to make judge we're accordant pinch that plan.'