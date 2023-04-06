Tigers star Angel Reese to visit White House with LSU: 'I'm a team player'

The Most Outstanding Player of nan women’s NCAA Tournament will sojourn nan White House aft all, days aft saying she would sojourn erstwhile President Obama and erstwhile first woman Michelle Obama instead.

LSU prima Angel Reese said Friday she would sojourn nan White House pinch her national championship-winning team while appearing connected "Sportscenter."

LSU guardant Angel Reese waves to fans arsenic nan women's NCAA assemblage nationalist champion hoops squad paraded crossed field successful Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Hilary Scheinuk/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

"In nan opening we were wounded – it was affectional because we cognize really difficult we worked each twelvemonth for everything," Reese said Friday, per ESPN. "You don't get that acquisition (to spell to nan White House) ever ... and I cognize my squad astir apt wants to spell for judge and my coaches are supportive of that truthful I'm going to do what's champion for nan squad and we've decided we're gonna go.

LSU'S ANGEL REESE WON'T ACCEPT JILL BIDEN APOLOGY: 'WE'LL GO TO THE OBAMAS'

"I'm a squad player. I'm gonna do what's champion for nan squad ... I'm nan captain."

LSU spokesperson Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intention to sojourn nan White House connected Thursday, though a day has not been group for nan visit.

LSU Lady Tigers guardant Angel Reese celebrates aft defeating nan Iowa Hawkeyes during nan last information of nan Women's Final Four NCAA tourney astatine nan American Airlines Center. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Following LSU’s triumph complete Caitlin Clark and nan Iowa Hawkeyes successful nan nationalist title game, first woman Jill Biden suggested some teams could beryllium invited to nan White House.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I cognize we’ll person nan champions travel to nan White House, we ever do," Biden said successful Denver connected Monday via ESPN. "So, we dream LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to show Joe I deliberation Iowa should come, too, because they played specified a bully game."

Vanessa Valdivia, nan first lady’s property secretary, clarified her remarks connected Tuesday, saying nan first woman "intended to applaud nan historical crippled and each women athletes."

Angel Reese, #10 of nan LSU Lady Tigers, reacts during nan 4th fourth against nan Iowa Hawkeyes during nan 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament title crippled astatine American Airlines Center connected April 2, 2023 successful Dallas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Despite nan clarification, Reese said nan squad would sojourn nan Obamas instead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm not gonna dishonesty to you, I don't judge nan apology because of, you said what you said. ... I said what I said. And like, you can't spell backmost connected definite things that you say," Reese said Tuesday connected nan "Paper Route" podcast. "I mean, you, like, felt for illustration they should've came because of sportsmanship, right? They tin person that spotlight. We'll spell to nan Obamas, we'll spot Michelle, we'll spot Barack."

Women’s assemblage hoops has been successful nan spotlight each week, pinch nan nationalist title crippled being nan most-viewed women’s assemblage hoops game connected record, pinch 9.9 cardinal viewers tuning in, according to ESPN.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report