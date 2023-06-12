TikTok's plan to close café to public 'undesirable and will not be encouraged' warns Council

Dublin City Council has told TikTok that its plans to adjacent disconnected a planned café to nan nationalist astatine its Dublin HQ “is apt to create a precedent for akin type undesirable development”.

Documents connected TikTok Technology Ltd's readying exertion besides uncover that nan Council told nan societal media elephantine successful a pre-planning gathering that its exertion to adjacent disconnected nan café to nan nationalist astatine TikTok's Tropical Fruit Warehouse (TFH) connected Sir John Rogerson's Quay owed to information considerations “will not beryllium encouraged”.

The City Council statement of nan pre-planning gathering stated that nan cardinal rumor identified by nan Council is that “the nonaccomplishment of a nationalist accessible café/restaurant is regrettable and not considered a readying gain”.

The statement states that “a cardinal affirmative successful nan original connection was nan anticipation nan café/restaurant would person connected nan animation and vibrancy of this quay broadside space”.

The statement adds that “the closing disconnected of this abstraction is apt to create a precedent for akin type undesirable improvement and will not beryllium encouraged”.

The Council stated that TikTok mentioned allowing immoderate events to return spot astatine nan location “however this would beryllium occasional and would not sufficiently switch nan vibrancy aliases amenity a moving café would bring to this context”.

Billionaire's letter

In a missive to Dublin City Council arsenic portion of nan application, nan billionaire co-founder of societal media giant, ByteDance which owns TikTok, Rubo Liang stated that TikTok is not successful a position to facilitate unfastened nationalist entree to nan planned crushed level café and requests readying support to let nan usage of nan café “for labor and designated visitors to our building only”.

In his letter, Mr Liang said that TikTok is not successful a position to make nan café nationalist arising from information considerations owed to nan delicate quality of immoderate of nan activity that will return spot wrong nan TFW building, coupled pinch nan desire to supply openness and interaction.

Director astatine readying consultants, Tom Phillips + Associates, John Gannon told nan Council that “security and information protection are of utmost value to nan institution and pinch this successful mind, TikTok is not successful a position to facilitate unfastened nationalist entree to nan planned crushed level café/restaurant”.

TikTok Technology Ltd is seeking a alteration of usage from nan permitted café/restaurant to agency floorspace.

No objections person been lodged against nan connection and nan Council is owed to make a determination connected nan exertion adjacent week.