Tim Scott hits DeSantis on Florida curriculum: 'No silver lining in slavery'

Republican statesmanlike hopeful Tim Scott connected Thursday called for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to explain really his authorities teaches students astir slavery aft nan politician defended Florida's program from disapproval by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

DeSantis was put connected defense aft Vice President Kamala Harris and left-wing media outlets claimed Florida's curriculum teaches students that slaves successful nan U.S. "benefited from slavery" — an accusation which DeSantis' management has fiercely denied. Donalds weighed successful Wednesday echoing immoderate of Harris' criticism. A newsman past asked Scott for his thoughts connected nan contention Thursday astatine a run extremity extracurricular Des Moines, Iowa, and nan South Carolina legislator said broadly astir nan evils of slavery.

"There is nary metallic lining successful slavery," Scott said. "The truth is, thing you tin study that — immoderate benefits that group propose you had during slavery, you would've had arsenic a free person. What slavery was, was really astir separating families, astir mutilating humans and moreover raping their wives. It was conscionable devastating."

"I would dream that each personification successful our country, and surely moving for president, would admit that," he added.

Republican statesmanlike campaigner Sen. Tim Scott R, S.C., speaks to guests during a municipality hallway gathering connected July 27, 2023 successful Ankeny, Iowa. Scott addressed nan contention complete Florida's slavery program connected Thursday, urging his 2024 rival Gov. Ron DeSantis to explain his position. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott suggested DeSantis' comments defending Florida's standards mightiness beryllium thing he will regret and encouraged reporters to support asking nan politician questions.

"People person bad days. Sometimes they regret what they say, and we should inquire them again to explain their position," Scott said.

The vice president dragged Florida's caller schoolhouse program into nan spotlight past week during her reside successful Jacksonville, Florida, wherever she asserted that mediate schoolhouse students "will beryllium taught that enslaved group benefited from slavery." Her reside generated a media firestorm complete Florida's standards and unleashed a activity of attacks from nan near connected DeSantis.

The curriculum, which was approved by nan Florida Department of Education past Wednesday, states, "Instruction includes really slaves developed skills which, successful immoderate instances, could beryllium applied for their individual benefit." Amid a media firestorm complete nan curriculum, DeSantis' management has pointed retired this is conscionable 1 retired of 191 items listed successful nan authorities standards. Jeremy Redfern, nan property caput for nan Governor's Office, compared Florida's standards to akin requirements published by nan College Board for its AP African American Studies course.

From near to right, Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. (Getty Images)

AP students are required to study that, "In summation to cultivation work, enslaved group learned specialized trades and worked arsenic painters, carpenters, tailors, musicians, and healers successful nan North and South. Once free, American Americans utilized these skills to supply for themselves and others," according to standards branded "essential knowledge."

However, Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds joined Harris by speaking retired against nan curriculum connected Wednesday, arguing "the effort to characteristic nan individual benefits of slavery is incorrect and needs to beryllium adjusted." He called nan remainder of nan standards "good, robust and accurate."

DeSantis deed backmost astatine Donalds astatine a run extremity successful Iowa, wherever he delivered an ultimatum; either broadside pinch what he calls nan "Free State of Florida" aliases broadside pinch Harris "and wide media outlets" who person attacked nan curriculum.

"So astatine nan extremity of nan day, you sewage to choose. Are you going to broadside pinch Kamala Harris and wide media outlets? Are you going to broadside pinch nan authorities of Florida?" DeSantis said.

"I deliberation it's very clear that these guys did a bully occupation connected those standards. It wasn't thing that was politically motivated. These are superior scholars," he said. "So don't broadside pinch Kamala connected that, guidelines up for your state."

When asked astir nan standards, DeSantis has redirected questions to nan Florida Department of Education and said he was not progressive successful penning them.

When pressed by CNN past week, DeSantis said, "I deliberation that they’re astir apt going to show immoderate of nan folks that yet parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into, into doing things later successful life. But nan reality is, each of that is rooted successful immoderate is factual. They listed everything out. And if you person immoderate questions astir it, conscionable inquire nan Department of Education."

