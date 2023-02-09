Tim Sweeney Says He "Hates Advertising In Games"

Epic Games leader Tim Sweeney said he's not a large instrumentality of accepted advertizing and prefers for trading successful Fortnite to return nan shape of marque collaborations for illustration themed cosmetics and branded concerts.

Speaking to Digiday, Sweeney said, "The champion moments successful Fortnite person been different brands entering nan world of Fortnite--fashion companies, nan Ferrari dropping into nan world, Marvel and Star Wars crossovers."

"I deliberation marque beingness is simply a overmuch healthier measurement for companies to get progressive successful nan metaverse than advertising. Playing an advertisement is conscionable annoying. Players dislike it and they aren’t very engaged pinch that content--whereas, springiness them a drivable Ferrari aliases a cool garment they tin wear, and they emotion it," he concluded.

Fortnite has made a scatter for its high-profile crossovers pinch euphony acts, anime, movies, and different video games--so it makes consciousness that Sweeney prefers for brands and companies to attack trading wrong Fortnite from a collaborative position alternatively than nan accepted "billboard advertisements."

Speaking astir in-game monetization opportunities, Sweeney and executive vice president Saxs Persson some took a cautious stance. Persson said nonstop virtual commerce would only beryllium connected nan array if it would beryllium thing players could beryllium willing in, but "that’s not nan plan."

"It depends mostly connected what they’re selling. If you’re trading a summons to an awesome experience, past that’s nan full exemplary of nan crippled business," Sweeney said. Loot boxes aliases gameplay advantages, however, are things Sweeney said Epic Games is not willing successful implementing successful Fortnite.

"We spot Fortnite arsenic an opportunity to build a amended world that’s free of nan title to nan bottommost that’s driven mobile gaming to wherever it is," said Sweeney. "The cardinal problem successful nan mobile ecosystem is that personification acquisition is wholly advertising-based, and nan companies that person nan worst user practices pinch pay-to-win and loot boxes make nan astir money from nan consumer, truthful they’re capable to bid nan highest magnitude connected advertising. So each nan apical games driven by each nan apical advertizing are really bad games. We very overmuch don’t want that world successful Fortnite."

This isn't nan first clip Sweeney has publically spoken retired against loot boxes. He said astatine nan D.I.C.E. 2020 Summit successful Las Vegas and compared loot boxes to gambling, criticizing nan items' inclusion successful games.