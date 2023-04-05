Time set for national mobile phone emergency alert test

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The trial has been timed to debar nan commencement of nan London Marathon

A siren will spell disconnected connected astir each smartphone successful nan UK connected Sunday 23 April, nan authorities has announced.

The 10 seconds of sound and vibration astatine 15:00 BST will trial a caller emergency alerts system.

The trial had primitively been planned for nan early evening but was moved to debar clashing pinch an FA Cup semi-final, which kicks disconnected astatine 16:30.

The authorities was besides keen to debar a conflict pinch nan London Marathon, which starts astatine 09:30 connected that Sunday.

The alert strategy will beryllium utilized to pass of utmost upwind events, specified arsenic flash floods aliases wildfires. It could besides beryllium utilized during panic incidents aliases civilian defence emergencies if nan UK was nether attack.

The curate successful complaint of nan system, Oliver Dowden, said it would beryllium utilized only successful situations wherever location was an contiguous consequence to life. In astir cases it will beryllium targeted astatine very circumstantial areas, alternatively than nan full state and, according to officials, whitethorn not beryllium utilized for months aliases years.

"You are not going to beryllium spammed by nan authorities pinch changeless incoming messages. The barroom for this is exceptionally high," Mr Dowden told BBC News.

He insisted a nationalist trial of nan strategy was needed, but nan clip had been chosen to minimise disruption to people's lives.

"We chose nan day for it because that is quieter than nan greeting erstwhile group are much apt to beryllium shopping aliases attending religion services," said nan minister.

The authorities is launching a publicity campaign

The trial connection and siren is expected to deed 90% of mobile phones successful nan UK. Phone users tin swipe distant nan alert connection aliases click "OK" connected their location surface to proceed utilizing their telephone arsenic normal.

Wembley stadium

People who person their phones switched disconnected will not person nan connection - but it will sound if your telephone is switched to silent.

After talks pinch nan FA, it was decided to debar alarming thousands of shot fans watching nan FA Cup semi-final betwixt Manchester United and Brighton astatine Wembley stadium, nan BBC understands.

The authorities has besides tried to play down concerns that drivers will beryllium distracted by nan alerts, perchance starring to accidents, saying grounds from section tests of nan alert shows group will hold until they are stationary to cheque their phones.

All 4G and 5G Android and Apple phones are already fitted pinch emergency alert capability, arsenic akin systems are successful usage successful nan United States, Canada, Japan and different countries astir nan world.

But it is imaginable to move nan alerts off, thing home maltreatment kindness Refuge is advising susceptible group how to do up of nan test.

'Concealed device'

Emma Pickering, elder operations tech maltreatment head astatine Refuge, said: "Our concerns are centred connected nan very existent consequence to survivors of home maltreatment who whitethorn person concealed aliases secondary phones hidden wrong nan home, which they must guarantee are not discovered by their perpetrators.

"These devices tin beryllium a lifeline for women who request to entree support aliases fly their abuser."

She added: "These alerts will travel done arsenic a large siren moreover if devices are connected silent and could alert an abuser to a concealed device."

Mr Dowden said nan authorities had held talks pinch home maltreatment charities and taken their concerns connected committee erstwhile readying a publicity run up of 23 April.