'Tiny Beautiful Things' mines Cheryl Strayed's advice column and life for TV

Dear Sugar, really do I respectfully return ownership of a root of worldly that was created by different writer and has a organization of admirers who consciousness a really beardown consciousness of connection to nan work? It was nan mobility Liz Tigelaar, a writer and shaper whose credits see “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Casual,” wishes she could person posed arsenic she group retired to accommodate a book of essays based connected Cheryl Strayed’s beloved online proposal column.

Strayed began penning nan file nether nan pseudonym “Dear Sugar” much than a decade agone erstwhile she was a struggling writer. She developed a loyal pursuing by dispensing insightful and compassionate guidance connected life’s hard, messy and heartbreaking conundrums by mining her ain experiences. They were nan ground for nan 2012 postulation of essays “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice connected Love and Life From Dear Sugar.” (She later revived nan file arsenic a podcast and, much recently, arsenic a newsletter.)

In nan caller Hulu series, titled “Tiny Beautiful Things,” Tigelaar avoided nan enticement of having nan missive writers beryllium a characteristic successful each section successful orbit of its protagonist, Clare Pierce, played by Kathryn Hahn successful nan coming and Sarah Pidgeon successful nan past, choosing alternatively to build retired nan memoir constituent of nan essays.

“I’m almost little funny astir really she finds nan proposal successful nan coming day, externally,” says Tigelaar, a self-described Strayed ace fan. “How does she find nan proposal wrong of her from what she’s already gone through? And really do we bring those stories to nan front? It ended up being constructed wherever possibly nan missive writer didn’t request to appear. “

In a video telephone this week, Tigelaar discussed what it was for illustration having Strayed successful nan writers room, deciding what letters would thief thrust nan narrative, and nan joyousness and heartbreak of passion projects for illustration “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” and a shelved constricted bid connected Tonya Harding.

Before we afloat get into things, tin we conscionable commencement by talking astir nan wonderment that is Kathryn Hahn?

I was watching personification inhabit a characteristic astatine nan highest level; each advertisement lib, each way, she did it a small differently. This was a portion that was eager pinch a batch to navigate, and to spot personification giving specified a gutsy capacity and being truthful unafraid was specified a joy. I mean, erstwhile she lays connected nan crushed successful a scene, and she’s conscionable like, “I americium not OK” successful a measurement only she tin — I mean, I deliberation each female gets that.

You’re telling a type of Cheryl Strayed’s story, but you’ve named nan protagonist Clare Pierce. What prompted that decision?

We talked a batch astir that. In “Wild,” Reese Witherspoon played Cheryl Strayed. [Witherspoon, who worked pinch Tigelaar connected “Little Fires Everywhere,” is an executive shaper connected nan series.] And we really wanted nan freedom. Cheryl is Clare’s property surviving a type of Clare’s life. So americium I. We didn’t want to connote that this was autobiographical. We’re not depicting Cheryl’s matrimony now, Cheryl’s children now. I named her Clare and we started to deliberation of nan type of her. It was like: This is Cheryl had she not hiked nan Pacific Crest Trail, this is Cheryl had she not go that writer that she and her mother believed that she could be. And it was funny because aft I named her Clare, Cheryl said, “I was Claire successful ‘Torch.’” “Torch” was a fictionalized type of Cheryl without nan PCT. I publication it correct aft “Wild.” I had not remembered that she was Claire. But I emotion that she was Claire location and Clare here.

Nia Vardalos adapted nan book for nan shape and she said that nan worldly was life-changing for her. Did it provender thing successful you astatine nan correct time?

I’ve fundamentally spent a twelvemonth not only doing thing that was, to maine — particularly for a half-hour bid — a very narratively eager communicative and a very structurally eager story. And not knowing, like, are group going to get it? Are group going to for illustration it? Or is it excessively eager pinch each of these things? But to do this immense imaginative endeavor for this personification who I love, whose stories person saved me, and to do it beside that personification encouraging you nan full time? Who could beryllium successful amended hands?

Tell maine much astir that. In summation to having nan book arsenic a resource, what was nan collaboration for illustration pinch Cheryl?

In nan very beginning, she said, “Could I travel into nan writers room? Can I beryllium a portion of it?” And I was like, “Absolutely!” And astatine first I told nan writers, “Cheryl Strayed is going to beryllium successful nan writers room.” And I deliberation immoderate group were a small spot trepidatious, like, “The writer is going to beryllium there, are we going to beryllium capable to really dissect it?” And it was not for illustration that. She has these rich | stories and past she has these rich | stories within those stories. We optioned an effort of hers called “The Love of My Life,” which was nan instauration of Episode 5, this flashback communicative of really she and her mom went to assemblage together and her mom died connected outpouring break their elder year. So we mined truthful overmuch of her penning and acquisition arsenic a writer.

It’s not rather nan aforesaid arsenic nan “Dear Sugar” organization and others for illustration it, but I do find myself pulled into a circumstantial area of societal media, drawn to group being susceptible and sharing aspects of their lives and nan conundrums they face. It’s a weird point to beryllium invested successful group you’ve ne'er met and want to spot really they’ve moved done a akin acquisition you’re going through. What has this process illuminated for you astir nan quality desire to person a way lit successful immoderate way?

Do you ever perceive to “We Can Do Hard Things”? It’s nan Glennon Doyle podcast that she hosts pinch her wife, Abby Wambach [the shot player], and her sister, Amanda Doyle. It’s my “Dear Sugar” replacement correct now. Glennon and Cheryl are very different, but they person similarities, which is that they don’t enactment arsenic if they’re connected a pedestal supra you doling retired wisdom. You consciousness their struggle, and that they’re grappling and that they are trying to make consciousness of nan world that we each inhabit and are trying to make consciousness of, truthful there’s this immense commonality. It’s truthful comforting having this heavy contented and position connected nan world that we person to navigate, and really to benignant of consciousness our measurement done it. There’s much entree to get windows into things. When I was younger, you didn’t person a model into it. I deliberation what Cheryl does truthful good is that she, she says to people, “I’m not telling you thing you don’t know; I’m conscionable validating nan reply that’s already wrong of you that you know, but possibly wish you didn’t know.”

How did you determine which questions to see successful nan show to thrust nan narrative?

That was difficult because location were truthful galore bully ones. I knew “Tiny Beautiful Things” had to beryllium nan first one. I knew “Like an Iron Bell” was nan finale because I was beautiful judge I wanted to show nan beginning, nan mediate and nan extremity of her mother’s life. And past I knew I wanted to jump astir and not beryllium rather truthful linear. I tried to clasp to nan thought that it was OK to not cognize precisely wherever you were successful nan timeline, and that what you conscionable needed to acquisition was nan communicative of that section and really it related to nan missive successful nan present. But I deliberation location were conscionable iconic letters — “The Ghost Ship That Didn’t Carry Us” was a for-sure, nan female who writes successful astir her girl successful nan pediatric NICU, and this mobility of religion felt truthful important. We tried to really deed those iconic ones.

One of nan much striking sequences of nan bid comes adjacent nan end. It’s this harrowing infinitesimal wherever you modulation from Clare and Lucas [Nick Stahl] arguing astir their puerility location successful nan coming time to flashbacks of them arguing astir his absence successful nan aftermath of their mother’s fatal diagnosis. What did you want retired of that sequence?

I emotion this thought of really each our selves unrecorded wrong of us. So, nary matter what property we are, I’m not conscionable 47; I’m 46 and 45 and 44 and 43 — each property is still wrong me. In immoderate moment, you tin beryllium jostled backmost to that age. And erstwhile you’re fighting pinch somebody, erstwhile you’re fighting pinch your younger brother, you’re abruptly nan property of these very primal wounds. I wanted to show that it wasn’t conscionable these 2 adults fighting complete this puerility home, and their dad’s intrusion, that it was 2 susceptible teenagers who were trying to clasp thing that they did not want to fto go. And really we could move astir and consciousness that. It’s astir apt nan segment that frightened maine nan most. But I wanted each nan flashbacks that had preceded it to build toward that and particularly successful that last episode. The backstory was wholly Cheryl’s life and experience.

What did Cheryl deliberation of nan ending? We get this dreamlike series of Clare and her mother.

I deliberation she loved it because she was correct location pinch america crafting it. I deliberation it was difficult to beryllium connected group and watch nan astir achy moments of her life acted out. It’s portion of a travel of treatment and catharsis. To spot really acold she’s travel from that 22-year-old and really overmuch she has had to find her measurement — and really she wasn’t Clare; she became thing different.

You’ve now adapted respective works. In summation to this one, there’s Celeste Ng’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” location will beryllium Judy Blume’s “Summer Sisters.” What person you travel to admit astir nan process of adapting different people’s activity that possibly you struggled pinch successful nan beginning?

I consciousness truthful fortunate to beryllium astatine a constituent successful my profession wherever I tin activity connected nan things that I’m a instrumentality of. I mean, Judy Blume‘s “Summer Sisters” — I wrote her a missive erstwhile I was 22. I told her why I should accommodate it moreover though I was a writer’s adjunct connected “Dawson’s Creek.” I emotion collaborating pinch authors because I emotion their stories, and I want them to person an astonishing acquisition successful nan adjustment process. I want them to spot thing that they emotion brought to ray successful this different medium. One point I’ve learned is that not each writer wants nan aforesaid thing. Celeste wanted to sojourn nan room — she didn’t needfully want to beryllium successful it — but we had really extended imaginative conversations up apical truthful she knew precisely what I was doing, and past she could springiness notes connected scripts arsenic we went through. Cheryl wanted to beryllium in nan room. And that was cleanable too.

You’re besides group to accommodate “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” into a characteristic movie for Netflix. Where are you astatine successful that process? And really would you picture that collaboration pinch Taylor Jenkins Reid?

I vanished nan book correct earlier “Tiny Beautiful Things,” actually. And that was incredible. That was nan aforesaid acquisition wherever I publication nan book, I talked to Taylor and I couldn’t judge that it was someway coming my way. It felt truthful resonant for me, that story, successful position of my ain matrimony and narration and knowing that connected conscionable a really heavy level. I conscionable thought nan communicative was epic. Once I was done pinch my draft, she came successful and did her pass, which was awesome. We wanted to make judge that nan screenplay felt for illustration Taylor, that it felt for illustration nan sound of nan book. And it did. She’s truthful artful and she has specified a gentle touch, but I felt that benignant of elevated nan book to that level. I deliberation they’re successful head stages now.

BookTok has galore opinions connected who should beryllium cast.

I’m ever tagged successful worldly that’s pushing Jessica Chastain — she’s astir apt like, “Who nan f— is Liz Tigelaar?” Also, Brittany Snow. I emotion that group emotion it. They should. The book is incredible.

I want to pivot to different task of yours. I publication your caller question and reply successful nan Hollywood Reporter, and successful it you mentioned a passion task of yours, which was a Tonya Harding constricted bid that sewage scrapped. And each I could deliberation was: What person I been denied?

Something great. You person been denied, nan world has been denied.

Is location nary measurement to revive this project? Can you show maine much astir it, nan reside it had — something?

First of all, this was Amy Talkington’s. She had written a characteristic called “The Ice Queens” and correct arsenic she vanished it, “I, Tonya” sewage group up. And truthful Larry Salz, our communal supplier astatine UTA, was like, “What astir making it a constricted series?” And truthful I met pinch Amy. This was her brilliant that I sewage to travel onto. We fundamentally group it up arsenic a six-episode constricted series. We wrote each nan episodes pinch different writer, Rosa Handelman, who I wrote pinch connected “Casual” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” It was Tonya Harding arsenic feminist icon. It was a batch astir really unit begets violence. It really examined nan full communicative from Tonya Harding’s perspective, not successful immoderate measurement making Tonya Harding nan butt of nan joke. It was much like: Put yourself successful nan bosom and mind of her and now look astatine everything from her position — and really does nan communicative change? Why has it not been group up? I don’t know. There’s six cleanable scripts. I’ve ne'er had truthful overmuch fun.

When you said successful that question and reply that 1 section opened pinch Connie Chung and Maury Povich having sex, I was conscionable like, “Wait, what?”

Oh, yeah. Each section had a unsocial teaser that would group nan time, and 1 of our episodes opens pinch a activity segment betwixt them. Maury Povich is hands-down nan astir likable man successful nan full series. You’re like, “Maury Povich is our antheral North Star?” It’s amazing. It’s specified a popular civilization examination. I’m like: Hulu, this is golden connected a metallic platter, let’s go! FX, travel on!

It will spell down arsenic my favourite point I’ve ever worked on. I felt for illustration I should person been paying personification to do it because that’s really overmuch joyousness it brought me. Believe me, I’m consenting to sprout it myself. If I person to put connected skates and play Tonya Harding myself, I’ll do it. I wanted Kieran Culkin to beryllium Jeff Gillooly [Harding’s ex-husband].

Unrelated to Tonya Harding, but a callback nonetheless: How did you onshore connected Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me” for nan the opening section of “Tiny Beautiful Things”?

That’s truthful funny. I mean, it’s nan only Nelly opus I know. I consciousness for illustration whenever you’d rotation into Vegas aliases something, erstwhile you do that four-hour drive, you’d beryllium cranking it up. I don’t know, that opus ever stuck pinch me. We really wanted to person Ingrid Michaelson screen it. And past we looked astatine nan lyrics and we were like, “She can’t screen this. This is simply a terribly, terribly misogynistic song.” So, instead, we had her screen “Closer to Fine” by nan Indigo Girls, which is astonishing and wherever my bosom lies. And it was perfect.