Tips and tricks to get maximum value from your Capital One miles

With an awesome database of 18 transportation partners for prime Venture and Spark cardholders, Capital One miles transportation to galore of nan aforesaid valuable recreation partners arsenic Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou points and American Express Membership Rewards.

Capital One besides allows you to harvester fixed-rate miles you've earned connected different in installments cards to maximize transferable miles. This guideline will talk immoderate strategies for maximizing your return pinch Capital One miles.

Earning Capital One miles

Here's a look astatine nan 5 Capital One cards that gain Capital One miles:

CardAnnual feeWelcome offerNotable perks Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card $95. Earn 75,000 prize miles erstwhile you walk $4,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months from relationship opening. 2 miles per dollar connected purchases, no overseas transaction fees, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck exertion interest credit (up to $100). Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card $395. Earn 75,000 prize miles erstwhile you walk $4,000 connected purchases wrong nan first 3 months from relationship opening. 2 miles per dollar connected purchases, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck exertion interest credit (up to $100) each 4 years, no overseas transaction fees, extended warranty protection, Priority Pass Select membership, Capital One Lounge access and 10,000 yearly prize miles. Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card $0. Earn a prize of 40,000 miles erstwhile you walk $1,000 connected purchases wrong 3 months from relationship opening. 1.25 miles per dollar connected each purchases. Capital One Spark Miles for Business $0 introductory yearly interest nan first year, past $95. 50,000 prize miles aft you walk $4,500 connected purchases wrong nan first 3 months of relationship opening. 2 miles per dollar connected each purchases. Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business $0. 20,000 miles aft you walk $3,000 connected purchases wrong nan first 3 months of relationship opening. 1.5 miles per dollar connected each purchases; free worker cards.

The accusation for nan Capital One Spark Miles Select has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The paper specifications connected this page person not been reviewed aliases provided by nan paper issuer.

Capital One redemption options

You person 2 wide options for redeeming your Capital One miles: for a fixed value aliases transferring them to airline and hotel partners.

Transferring will usually get you a amended value. Still, nan expertise to operation and lucifer redemptions to suit your recreation needs gives Capital One a unsocial separator complete nan competition. Let's return a person look astatine alternate redemption options:

Fixed-value rewards

Capital One provides a fewer options for getting a fixed-value return erstwhile you redeem your miles. However, not each options will supply an adjacent return:

Redeem for Amazon and PayPal purchases

When you usage your points to salary pinch Amazon and PayPal, you'll get 0.8 cents per mile. You tin nexus your Amazon relationship here and your PayPal relationship here.

Redeem for caller travel

You tin usage your miles to redeem for caller eligible recreation purchases made successful nan past 90 days connected your Venture aliases Spark paper astatine a fixed complaint of 1 cent each. There's nary minimum redemption amount. You tin redeem for purchases made pinch airlines, hotels, obstruction lines, car rental agencies, limousine services, autobus lines, cruise lines, taxi cabs, recreation agents and timeshares.

Book caller travel

You tin book caller recreation straight done Capital One and redeem your miles astatine nan aforesaid worth of 1 cent each, but this would forestall you from double dipping pinch immoderate rewards programme offered by an online recreation agency. Remember that booking hotels done a third-party tract (including Capital One) would apt forestall you from earning points and enjoying applicable elite position perks. As a result, you're apt amended disconnected booking recreation straight and past redeeming miles towards those charges.

Redeem for gift cards

You tin usage your Capital One miles for gift cards astatine nan aforesaid complaint of 1 cent per mile, but since gift cards tin often beryllium purchased connected sale, redeeming miles to screen recreation purchases is simply a amended option.

Redeem for rate back

You should do everything imaginable to debar this option, arsenic it will only supply a redemption worth of 0.5 cents per mile.

The Premier Collection

The Premier Collection, disposable exclusively to Venture X and Spark Travel Elite cardholders, provides premium perks for illustration room upgrades, free meal and a $100 on-property in installments astatine boutique and luxury hotels erstwhile booked done this platform. If you redeem your points for a Premier Collection hotel, you'll get conscionable 1 cent per point, though nan on-property perks whitethorn make for a amended redemption. While Capital One doesn't guarantee you'll gain points and position qualification done edifice loyalty programs, you tin ever effort to adhd your loyalty number up of (or at) check-in.

If you don't want to play pinch transferable points, see redeeming your Capital One miles astatine a fixed value. The process is comparatively easy and doesn't require jumping done immoderate hoops.

Here's a step-by-step guideline showing how to usage your Capital One miles astatine a fixed value.

How to redeem Capital One miles astatine a fixed value

First, motion successful to your Capital One relationship and click connected your mileage balance. There, you'll spot 4 fixed-value redemption options — you tin usage your miles for travel, gift cards, cash, Amazon, PayPal, experiences aliases transportation them to different account.

When redeeming miles for travel, you tin either book caller recreation aliases usage nan miles arsenic a connection in installments against erstwhile recreation purchases. Regardless of your route, nan redemption complaint erstwhile utilizing Venture miles for recreation is 1 cent per mile.

Transfer to hose and edifice partners

If you want higher worth for your miles, transferring to hose partners whitethorn beryllium your champion bet. Select "convert rewards." From here, you tin transportation your rewards to 18 hose and edifice loyalty programs.

Here's a high-level overview of nan program's hose transportation partners, astir of which are now converted connected a 1:1 ground from Capital One miles and immoderate sample redemption values.

ProgramEntry grant prices for a one-way home formation (economy/business)Capital One miles needed

Transfer ratioOnline booking? Aeromexico Club Premier 40,000-44,000 / 80,000-88,000* 40,000-44,000 / 80,000-88,000 1:1 Yes Air Canada Aeroplan 6,000 / 15,000 6,000 / 15,000 1:1 Yes Air France-KLM Flying Blue Dynamic Dynamic 1:1 Yes Avianca LifeMiles 7,500 / 25,000 7,500 / 25,000 1:1 Yes British Airways Avios 9,000 / 16,500 9,000 / 16,500 1:1 Yes Cathay Pacific Asia Miles 15,000 / 32,000 15,000 / 32,000 1:1 Yes Emirates Skywards Varies based connected bearer and route Varies based connected bearer and route 1:1 Yes Etihad Guest 6,000 / 10,000* 6,000 / 10,000 1:1 No EVA Infinity MileageLands 39,000 / 58,000 52,000 / 77,333 2:1.5 Yes Finnair Plus 27,000 / 51,000 27,000 / 51,000 1:1 No Qantas Frequent Flyer 18,000 / 36,000 18,000 / 36,000 1:1 Yes Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer (United) 28,000 / 52,000 28,000 / 52,000 1:1 Yes Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer (Alaska) 7,500 / 17,500 7,500 / 17,500 1:1 No TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go 30,000 / 45,000 30,000 / 45,000 1:1 Yes Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles 7,500 / 12,500 7,500 / 12,500 1:1 Yes Virgin Red 7,500 / 23,750 7,500 / 23,750 1:1 Yes

* Uses move pricing and is often higher than grant charts.

Given nan earning complaint of 2 miles per dollar connected nan Spark and Venture cards, you tin efficaciously deliberation of them arsenic earning 1.5 aliases 2 partner hose miles per dollar spent connected each purchase, depending connected nan partner. Remember that these partners person adaptable transportation times, truthful cheque retired our guide to Capital One transportation times truthful you cognize really agelong you'll person to hold for your miles to post.

Meanwhile, here's an overview of nan program's edifice transportation partners:

ProgramStarting / apical grant prices for a one-night stay

Capital One miles needed

Transfer ratioOnline booking? ALL — Accor Live Limitless 2,000 points = 40 Euros Dependent connected room price 2:1 Yes Choice Privileges 6,000 / 35,000 6,000 / 35,000 1:1 Yes Wyndham Rewards 7,500 / 30,000 7,500 / 30,000 1:1 Yes

Since Accor is simply a revenue-based program, there's nary measurement to get outsized worth from those rewards. Choice Privileges and Wyndham Rewards do connection immoderate coagulated redemptions, though different edifice programs thin to beryllium much rewarding.

Redeeming miles for recreation vs. transferring to airlines

If you're redeeming miles for caller recreation pinch Capital One, you person your prime of airlines. ALBERTO RIVA/THE POINTS GUY

Capital One's Venture and Spark Miles cards person ever allowed cardholders to redeem miles for travel, which lets you redeem your miles for 1 cent each arsenic connection credits toward immoderate recreation acquisition you've made wrong nan past 90 days. So really do you determine when to transportation miles and erstwhile to redeem for travel to book a home flight, for instance?

1. Cost

The easiest measurement to commencement looking for a formation is to hunt Google Flights for your desired itinerary. As noted above, nan slightest costly home round-trip awards require you to transportation 12,000 Capital One miles to Air Canada Aeroplan and Etihad Guest. However, you should corroborate grant abstraction and pricing earlier transferring miles. If you find immoderate fares for $120 round-trip aliases less, it's astir apt champion to redeem miles for recreation alternatively of transferring them to nan airline.

Knowing nan costs is captious if nan flights are much costly than $120, since that value will construe to nan number of Capital One miles required. Simply adhd 2 zeros to nan end; a $500 ticket, for example, will costs 50,000 Capital One miles if you redeem miles for travel. This accusation comes successful useful if there's nary grant abstraction available.

2. Award availability

Next, look for grant readiness astatine nan lowest mileage levels utilizing nan awesome home carriers' websites (American, Delta and United) aliases ExpertFlyer (owned by TPG's genitor company, Red Ventures). When you find saver-level grant space, you tin usage nan floor plan supra to spot really galore hose miles it will require.

3. Factor successful mileage earning and upgrade opportunities

When you redeem miles for travel, you tin book tickets arsenic you usually do. That intends you tin gain miles from nan formation and in installments toward elite status. If you presently clasp elite status, you should still bask each of your elite position benefits, including being eligible for upgrades.

You whitethorn not person those benefits erstwhile transferring your Capital One miles to a partner. Generally, you won't gain miles aliases elite qualifying in installments connected grant tickets. However, you whitethorn beryllium capable to usage immoderate elite position benefits connected grant tickets — moreover if you're booking pinch a partner.

For example, a United Gold personnel booking a Lufthansa formation done Turkish Miles&Smiles whitethorn person their Star Alliance Gold benefits for illustration free checked bags and lounge access. To entree these benefits, you must switch your Turkish Airlines predominant flyer number pinch your United predominant flyer number.

4. Consider taxes and fees

All predominant flyer programs will adhd Transportation Security Administration taxes, a minimum of $5.60 each measurement connected nonstop, home flights. However, immoderate programs tack connected hefty surcharges connected apical of that. This is worthy remembering earlier transferring Capital One miles.

5. Think astir nan risks and hassle factor

When you are faced pinch redeeming miles for caller recreation aliases transferring them to predominant flyer programs, see nan clip it could costs you, particularly if nan hose doesn't connection online booking for partner grant tickets. You whitethorn person to create a caller relationship and walk clip calling nan airline.

There's besides nan consequence that nan hose won't beryllium capable to spot nan grant you want aliases that nan grant could vanish before you person your hose miles. For these reasons, you should astir apt redeem miles for recreation if you're not going to prevention a batch of miles by transferring them. That's particularly existent erstwhile you aren't acquainted pinch nan predominant flyer programme aliases don't want to walk excessively overmuch clip connected nan booking process. As pinch different transferable points programs, each transfers are irreversible.

Maximizing hose transportation partners

Capital One miles don't transportation to United MileagePlus, but you tin still usage them to alert United. KYLE OLSEN/THE POINTS GUY

TPG values Capital One miles astatine 1.85 cents apiece, acknowledgment to nan worth you tin get by transferring to a fistful of partner programs. To support things simple, let's look astatine your transportation options successful 3 groups:

Those you should avoid.

Those you should usage only successful circumstantial circumstances.

Those that consistently connection precocious value.

Because of nan wide assortment of transportation partners, you tin usage Capital One miles to alert each 3 awesome alliances: SkyTeam, Star Alliance and Oneworld.

Less appealing transportation options

Etihad Guest, EVA, Finnair and TAP Air Portugal don't connection capable worth successful their loyalty programs to see transferring your Capital One miles to them. Although location mightiness beryllium a circumstantial way aliases redemption that gives you a bully return, nan wide process will beryllium plagued by immoderate operation of precocious substance surcharges, difficult websites and customer work and constricted grant availability. It isn't worthy nan time.

Etihad Guest went from 1 of nan champion to 1 of nan worst transportation partners erstwhile it overhauled its partner chart and scrapped saccharine spots.

Aeromexico besides appears connected nan "avoid" database contempt a fewer decent SkyTeam redemption options (like round-the-world tickets). This is because nan bearer uses kilometers alternatively of miles, frankincense boosting grant rates by astir 60% complete "standard" mileage charts. If you find worth successful Aeromexico's Club Premier program, you should transportation points from Amex Membership Rewards astatine a 1:1.6 ratio alternatively to compensate for this inflated grant pricing.

Average transportation options

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Flying Blue tin beryllium a bully option, particularly if you tin return advantage of 1 of nan carrier's monthly promo awards that connection discounts of 25%-50% connected prime routes. However, dynamic pricing makes it intolerable to talk Flying Blue redemptions successful wide position because grant rates tin alteration importantly daily. Also, retrieve that Flying Blue adds further surcharges to Delta awards.

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles uses a distance-based grant chart, truthful Cathay Pacific flights from nan U.S. to Asia are costly owed to their length. Still, it mightiness beryllium worthy paying up for one of nan world's champion first-class products aliases nonstop flights to Asia from cities for illustration Boston and Washington, D.C. You tin besides find bully values connected immoderate shorter home American and Alaska flights and Oneworld awards from nan East Coast to Europe.

British Airways Avios Executive Club

British Airways is different Oneworld bearer that uses a distance-based grant chart. There are immoderate Executive Club saccharine spots, specified arsenic short- and medium-haul home flights. You tin sometimes get much worth by converting these points to different Avios programs, specified arsenic Iberia Plus.

Emirates Skywards

Although Emirates Skywards' substance surcharges aren't arsenic precocious arsenic they erstwhile were, nan grant rates aren't peculiarly appealing. Emirates besides lacks nan partner airlines immoderate of nan different programs offer.

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Singapore KrisFlyer is useful for those looking to alert long-haul business aliases first people connected Singapore Airlines, arsenic nan hose seldom releases these awards to partner airlines. There are besides immoderate bully deals for illustration home U.S. business-class awards for 23,000 miles each way, but you'll apt beryllium amended disconnected booking these awards done Turkish Miles&Smiles arsenic it charges less miles.

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qantas Frequent Flyer is different programme that uses a distance-based grant floor plan for Oneworld flights, but it mostly isn't nan astir rewarding. One advantage of utilizing nan Frequent Flyer programme is that you mightiness person entree to further premium-class Qantas grant abstraction that different partners can't book.

Qantas besides partners pinch Israeli emblem bearer El Al. You tin get a bully worth redeeming Qantas miles to Israel, particularly for business-class flights connected El Al's caller 787 Dreamliner betwixt Newark and Tel Aviv.

Virgin Red

Virgin Red occasionally offers awesome deals, including 100,000 points for an eight-night cruise for 2 people. You tin besides usage Virgin Red points arsenic you would redeem Virgin Atlantic Flying Club points, though U.K. aerial recreation taxes (which tin scope $1,000 for business-class flights) devalue redemptions.

High-value options

Most of nan worth of Capital One miles comes from 3 transportation partners. Aside from Turkish Miles&Smiles, each of them are besides 1:1 transportation partners of American Express Membership Rewards.

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air Canada's loyalty program, Aeroplan, has agelong been one of nan astir celebrated options for booking Star Alliance awards, particularly successful premium cabins. After United switched to move grant pricing, it's been much important than ever to leverage overseas partners pinch grant charts that group fixed mileage prices and Aeroplan is simply a awesome option.

The program's grant floor plan precocious underwent a awesome overhaul and it eliminated substance surcharges for partner redemptions, bringing mostly affirmative changes to nan program. Sweet spots see short-haul system flights nether 500 miles for conscionable 6,000 Aeroplan miles. Or, you tin book transcontinental business-class awards for conscionable 25,000 miles each measurement — good beneath what United would complaint if you booked straight done its MileagePlus program. Additionally, you tin book Emirates grant tickets utilizing Aeroplan points.

Avianca LifeMiles

Despite its IT and customer work woes, Avianca LifeMiles offers galore bargain-priced grant tickets. One of its biggest advantages is that it doesn't walk connected substance surcharges from partner airlines truthful you tin book Lufthansa first-class awards for 87,000 miles and conscionable $5.60 successful taxes.

LifeMiles besides has nan overseas but consumer-friendly argumentation of discounting mixed-cabin awards, specified arsenic nan one-way business-class grant connected ANA beneath from Ontario International Airport (ONT) adjacent Los Angeles to Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND). The LifeMiles grant floor plan says nan transpacific formation should costs 90,000 miles, but because of nan mixed compartment award, you efficaciously get 2 free positioning flights and prevention 4,390 miles.

Turkish Miles&Smiles

Turkish Miles&Smiles offers respective saccharine spots for Star Alliance-operated flights and has gotten much user-friendly pinch nan summation of an online booking tool.

The programme prices grant flights connected region-based grant charts. Since Hawaii is included successful nan North America region, you tin book United flights to nan Aloha State for nan aforesaid magnitude arsenic immoderate different home formation — conscionable 7,500 miles each measurement successful system aliases 12,500 miles each measurement successful business class. Alternatively, you could alert connected United's premium transcontinental routes astatine nan aforesaid prices. These rates are a fraction of what United usually charges for these flights if you were to book your awards directly. However, grant readiness connected each these flights is highly limited.

Other gems see flights from nan U.S. to Mexico connected United for 10,000 Turkish miles one-way successful system and 15,000 successful business class. Or, you tin caput to Europe successful business people for conscionable 45,000 miles one-way connected Star Alliance airlines. Turkish doesn't complaint fuel surcharges connected United flights, though they tin beryllium precocious connected different partners for illustration Austrian and Lufthansa.

Transferring miles to hotels

SHELDON REVIS/FAIRMONT HERITAGE LODGE, FRANZ KLAMMER LODGE/FAIRMONT.COM

You tin besides transportation Capital One miles to nan pursuing 3 edifice loyalty programs:

Wyndham Rewards: 1:1 (1,000 Capital One miles = 1,000 Wyndham Rewards points).

Accor Live Limitless: 2:1 (1,000 Capital One miles = 500 ALL points).

Choice Privileges: 1:1 (1,000 Capital One miles = 1,000 Choice Privileges points.

This could beryllium an appealing action if you scheme connected staying astatine an Accor property, including 1 of its higher-end Fairmont hotels. The programme uses a fixed-value redemption strategy wherever you tin redeem 2,000 points for a 40-euro discount connected your edifice enactment (about $43). Since you'd request to transportation 4,000 Capital One miles to get 2,000 ALL points, transferring points will springiness you astir a somewhat higher redemption worth (1.075 cents apiece).

We peg Wyndham points astatine 1.1 cents apiece, though you mightiness beryllium capable to get a amended redemption by pursuing our guide.

Meanwhile, Choice Privileges tin supply coagulated worth arsenic well. The programme mostly charges betwixt 6,000 and 35,000 points for a free night, though immoderate hotels tin costs up to 75,000 points per night. You usually won't get awesome worth for your points erstwhile redeeming astatine these precocious points costs. In addition, you tin only reserve a room utilizing points wrong 100 days of your stay.

Bottom line

Capital One miles person go overmuch much valuable complete nan past fewer years acknowledgment to introducing caller transportation partners, improved transportation ratios and elevated invited bonuses connected its in installments cards. Almost each hose partners transportation astatine a 1:1 ratio, which is phenomenal, considering nan Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card earns 2 miles per dollar connected mundane purchases.

With 17 transportation partners, Capital One offers 1 of nan astir divers transferable points programs. The beauty of Capital One miles comes from nan expertise to harvester transportation partner redemptions pinch fixed-value redemptions to suit your recreation needs.

Additional reporting by Ethan Steinberg, Joseph Hostetler and Kyle Olsen.

For Capital One products listed connected this page, immoderate of nan supra benefits are provided by Visa® aliases Mastercard® and whitethorn alteration by product. See nan respective Guide to Benefits for details, arsenic position and exclusions apply.