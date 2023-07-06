TNPL 2023: The business end of the tournament begins with Qualifier 1 between Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons

Potent: Varun, together pinch R. Ashwin, makes it a beardown rotation onslaught for Dragons. | Photo Credit: TNPL/Focus Sports

After 28 convention matches complete nan past three-and-half weeks crossed 4 venues (Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli, successful that order), nan business extremity of nan TNPL will commence from Friday astatine nan Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, wherever nan first 2 Playoff games will beryllium held.

Defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings will return connected Dindigul Dragons connected Friday successful Qualifier-1, followed by nan conflict betwixt Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings successful nan Eliminator connected Saturday.

Kovai Kings and Dragons person been nan standout teams, having won six retired of nan 7 games, pinch nan erstwhile topping nan opinionated connected Net Run Rate.

Kovai skipper M. Shahrukh Khan precocious told The Hindu, “We person been doing good arsenic a squad for nan past fewer years, and we focussed connected getting arsenic galore of our players backmost during nan auction.”

The squad collapsed nan slope to get backmost B. Sai Sudharsan (₹21.60 lakh) and nan opener repaid nan religion by mounting up 5 wins earlier leaving for nan Duleep Trophy.

Dragons picked a beardown bowling onslaught led by its skipper R. Ashwin. The India off-spinner, alongside Varun Chakravarthy, ensured a formidable rotation combination. In nan gait department, Subodh Bhati has been exceptional successful nan death, while P. Saravana Kumar has been productive pinch nan caller ball.

The batting portion looked a spot fragile, but opener Shivam Singh has travel bully successful nan past fewer games easing nan load connected existent skipper B. Indrajith, who has been prolific.

Though Kings sewage nan amended of nan Dragons successful nan league-stage riding connected Sai Sudharsan’s 83 (41b), location is not overmuch to abstracted nan 2 sides. Friday’s lucifer could boil down to really nan Kings’ batting firepower fares against nan Dragons’ bowlers.

Meanwhile, Royal Kings person not been near acold behind, finishing pinch 5 wins. The knowledgeable K.B. Arun Karthick has led nan squad admirably contempt not boasting galore Tamil Nadu regulars.

The Nellai squad will fancy its chances against erstwhile champion Madurai Panthers, which has had a mixed tourney pinch 2 losses astatine nan commencement earlier winning 3 connected nan bounce and scraping done to qualification pinch a triumph successful its past game.

The playoffs schedule:

At Salem:Qualifier 1 (July 7): Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons; Eliminator (July 8): Nellai Royal Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers

At Tirunelveli: Qualifier 2 (July 10): Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator.

Final: July 12: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2.