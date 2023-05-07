Jamie Foxx says he went "to hellhole and back" while being treated successful infirmary for an unspecified wellness problem.

Back successful April, nan Oscar-winning actor's family had revealed he was recovering aft experiencing a "medical complication".

In a new, affectional video connected Instagram, Foxx explained why he hadn't said thing since falling ill.

He said: "I didn't want you to spot maine pinch tubes moving retired of maine and trying to fig retired if I was going to make it through."

The actor, comedian and vocalist added that he would alternatively fans spot him "laughing, having a bully time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie".

Foxx did not springiness immoderate further specifications astir his illness.

But nan 55-year-old, who scooped up awards for playing Ray Charles successful nan 2004 movie Ray, said his sister Deidra and girl Corinne had saved his life.

"I cannot show you really awesome it feels to person your family footwear successful in specified a way," he said successful nan video.

"They kept it airtight, didn't fto thing out, they protected maine and that's what I hoped that everyone could person successful moments for illustration these."

The Django Unchained prima said that staying quiet had meant immoderate rumours had "got retired of hand" - but debunked claims he had been blinded aliases paralysed.

"I did spell to hellhole and back," he said. "I went done thing that I thought I would ne'er ever spell through."

Foxx explained added that his "road to betterment has immoderate potholes arsenic well", but said he is fresh to activity again.

He fought backmost tears arsenic he told fans: "I conscionable want to opportunity that I emotion everybody, and I emotion each nan emotion that I got."

Celebrities including character Dwayne Johnson, presenter Jay Blades, comedian Gabriel Iglesias and character Kyla Pratt showed their support for him connected his post.

Johnson wrote: "I'm gonna carnivore hug nan f*** outta you erstwhile I spot you again."

In May, Foxx announced he would go nan big of a caller US crippled show, We Are Family, alongside Corinne.