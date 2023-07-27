Today I learned they make delightfully retro cassette tape power banks

2 days ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Today I learned they make delightfully retro cassette tape power banks

As a ‘90s kid who dreamed of being an ‘80s adult, this instantly commanded my attention: you tin now complaint your telephone pinch a cassette tape.

Shenzhen accessories shaper Remax has apparently been on it for complete a year, debuting “10,000mAh” batteries that look for illustration classical cassettes. Depending connected nan colour — yellow, red, aliases nan new greenish 2023 model — you tin complaint them up pinch USB-C, micro-USB, aliases moreover an Apple Lightning cable, past output up to 22.5W complete USB-A aliases USB-C to fast-charge a phone.

The $20-$40 batteries aren’t quite arsenic nifty arsenic I primitively imagined. While they do awesomely travel pinch their ain transparent cassette portion cases, they’re decidedly larger than a classical cassette, and there’s nary spinning parts to fiddle with.

The original yellowish and reddish models besides don’t person a bully spot to put your charging cablegram — thing remedied connected nan caller greenish version, which adds pull-out elastic 20W Type-C and Lightning cables while ditching a weaksauce LED flashlight and nan micro-USB input.

The logic I’m not instantly plopping down my ain $25: I fishy I’ll beryllium disappointed by their charge. While they whitethorn nominally incorporate 10,000mAh batteries, nan good people shows a “rated capacity” of conscionable 5200mAh, and nan reddish model, astatine least, only promises 300 complaint cycles earlier that capacity wanes.

Still, ace tiny stocking stuffer, and should astir apt beryllium bully for 1 afloat complaint of a azygous telephone astatine a time. I’ll time off you pinch a little YouTube hands-on I spotted pinch past year’s yellowish version — Paul present was beautiful impressed pinch nan wide feel.

More
Source Theverge

Related Article

Possible Chinese malware in U.S. systems a 'ticking time bomb': Report

Possible Chinese malware in U.S. systems a 'ticking time bomb': Report

6 hours ago
Twitter, now known as X, reinstates Kanye’s account

Twitter, now known as X, reinstates Kanye’s account

13 hours ago
Apple confirms bug stops Screen Time limits from sticking for kids

Apple confirms bug stops Screen Time limits from sticking for kids

19 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro might get a titanium frame, thinner bezels, and a price hike

iPhone 15 Pro might get a titanium frame, thinner bezels, and a price hike

20 hours ago

Popular Article

Michelle Ashley Raezya Dilecehkan Oleh Ayah Tiri, Sempat Diberi Uang Tutup Mulut Sebesar Rp300 Ribu

Michelle Ashley Raezya Dilecehkan Oleh Ayah Tiri, Sempat Diberi Uang Tutup Mulut Sebesar Rp300 Ribu

6 hours ago
Perbedaan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Perbedaan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

6 hours ago
Pinkan Mambo Tak Percaya Michelle Ashley Dilecehkan Steve Wantania: Tangannya Pegang Paha Aku Terus Naik Ke Area..

Pinkan Mambo Tak Percaya Michelle Ashley Dilecehkan Steve Wantania: Tangannya Pegang Paha Aku Terus Naik Ke Area..

6 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.