Today I learned they make delightfully retro cassette tape power banks

As a ‘90s kid who dreamed of being an ‘80s adult, this instantly commanded my attention: you tin now complaint your telephone pinch a cassette tape.

Shenzhen accessories shaper Remax has apparently been on it for complete a year, debuting “10,000mAh” batteries that look for illustration classical cassettes. Depending connected nan colour — yellow, red, aliases nan new greenish 2023 model — you tin complaint them up pinch USB-C, micro-USB, aliases moreover an Apple Lightning cable, past output up to 22.5W complete USB-A aliases USB-C to fast-charge a phone.

The $20-$40 batteries aren’t quite arsenic nifty arsenic I primitively imagined. While they do awesomely travel pinch their ain transparent cassette portion cases, they’re decidedly larger than a classical cassette, and there’s nary spinning parts to fiddle with.

The original yellowish and reddish models besides don’t person a bully spot to put your charging cablegram — thing remedied connected nan caller greenish version, which adds pull-out elastic 20W Type-C and Lightning cables while ditching a weaksauce LED flashlight and nan micro-USB input.

The logic I’m not instantly plopping down my ain $25: I fishy I’ll beryllium disappointed by their charge. While they whitethorn nominally incorporate 10,000mAh batteries, nan good people shows a “rated capacity” of conscionable 5200mAh, and nan reddish model, astatine least, only promises 300 complaint cycles earlier that capacity wanes.

Still, ace tiny stocking stuffer, and should astir apt beryllium bully for 1 afloat complaint of a azygous telephone astatine a time. I’ll time off you pinch a little YouTube hands-on I spotted pinch past year’s yellowish version — Paul present was beautiful impressed pinch nan wide feel.