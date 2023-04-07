Today Only: Snag Deals on Factory-Reconditioned Garmin Products - CNET

Garmin is simply a trusted marque successful tech for workout and sports enthusiasts, but that level of value often comes pinch a premium value to match. If you're looking for deals connected Garmin products for illustration smartwatches, dash cams, GPS navigators and different gear, Woot has a number of factory-refurbished options disposable for little than you'd salary for brand-new items. That intends these products person been returned, inspected and restored to afloat moving condition, making them arsenic adjacent to caller arsenic you tin get without really being new. These offers are only disposable today, April 7, while supplies last.

Exercise enthusiasts looking for much than conscionable a locator tin drawback nan updated type of 1 of our favourite smartwatches for 2023, Garmin's Venu 2 Plus. The original Venu 2 won a CNET Editors' Choice Award successful 2021 and nan Venu 2 Plus won an Editors' Choice Award successful 2022. This smartwatch useful pinch some Android and iOS devices, making it a awesome prime for conscionable astir anyone. Plus, it has an AMOLED display, offers activity search and gives you penetration into different wellness data. It besides has speaker and microphone support (unlike different models) and gets up to 8 days of artillery life per charge. Originally $450, Woot has gray, achromatic and ivory variations connected waste for conscionable $300.

Another coagulated action is nan Fenix 6 smartwatch, which is besides disposable for conscionable $300 correct now. While it's not nan newest exemplary successful nan Fenix line, it's a decent smartwatch pinch GPS, fittingness and slumber tracking. It has a 1.3-inch show and includes convenient features for illustration Garmin salary for contactless payments and besides sports solar-charging capabilities, which tin widen nan artillery life arsenic you're enjoying nan outdoors. You tin besides drawback nan 6X Pro version for $30 more.

Dash cams are besides a bully investment, because they tin grounds your adventures aliases cod grounds if you ever brushwood roadworthy hazards aliases get into an mishap while traveling. There are a mates of dash cams disposable successful this sale, starting as debased arsenic $110.

Cyclists tin people Garmin's Edge 130 Plus GPS motorcycle machine for conscionable $100, aliases splurge connected nan Edge 830 for $280. These devices tin way your distance, connection training guidance and grounds different information that tin connection you insights connected your performance. And play enthusiasts tin snag savings connected a mates of items, too. The Approach Z82 GPS laser scope finder, which is down to $400 -- a $200 savings connected nan regular database price of a brand-new version. And nan Approach S12 play watch -- which comes preloaded pinch complete 42,000 play courses worldwide -- is conscionable $110 astatine Woot. That's a $90 savings complete nan existent value astatine Garmin.

There are a ton of different options available, and each merchandise comes pinch a warranty, conscionable successful lawsuit -- truthful beryllium judge to shop nan entire waste selection astatine Woot and rate successful connected these deals earlier they're gone.