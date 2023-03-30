Today’s Wordle #650 Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, March 31st

How to lick today's Wordle. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hey look, it’s nan past time of March already! There will ne'er beryllium different March time successful 2023 again. This is it. This is nan end. Only 9 months stay successful nan year. Soon, it’ll beryllium summer.

I tin unrecorded pinch that. This play is expected to yet get lukewarm (and by lukewarm I mean highs successful nan debased 50s’) and that intends much melting. I still person measurement excessively overmuch snowfall successful my beforehand and backmost yard, and I’m fresh for outpouring to blossom distant and wrap america up successful its lukewarm embrace.

It’s Wordle Friday which intends if you’re playing competitively you get double XP for immoderate wins—or losses—you incur today. You tin scroll to nan bottommost of this station for scoring rules.

In 50 days, we’ll beryllium connected Wordle #700—just 3 100 short of Wordle #1,000, which will onshore successful conscionable nether a year. Crazy to deliberation about.

Alright, let’s do nan past Wordle of March.

How To Solve Today’s Wordle

The Hint: All nan things. All nan places. All astatine once.

The Clue: This connection has a double letter.

The Answer:

.

.

.

Today's Wordle Credit: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every time erstwhile I’m done pinch my Wordle I spell to nan New York Times’ Wordle Bot website to tally an study of my guessing game. That’s wherever I get nan supra screenshot each day. The Wordle Bot takes each conjecture and shows you really galore words you’ve eliminated (or, rather, really galore remain). It tallies your capacity and offers up suggestions astir what you could person done better. It helps you up your game, and I ever play competitively against nan Bot to spot if I tin outguess it. Okay, let’s return a look!

Wordle #650 Analysis

I thought of diary as an opening conjecture a while backmost but haven’t tried it retired until now (unless I’m forgetting utilizing it connected a anterior Wordle, which is wholly possible). I for illustration it because it has 2 vowels positive nan Y successful nan 5th spot, wherever it’s nan astir apt to beryllium found. Such was nan lawsuit today, pinch some nan ‘R’ and ‘Y’ popping up green.

From here, I wanted to conjecture each caller letters and hopefully get a vowel aliases 2 successful green. I thought astir guessing query which had some a ‘U’ and an ‘E’ but it would person near nan greenish boxes successful spot and that felt limiting, truthful I came up pinch nan first connection I could deliberation of pinch 2 vowels and nary of nan aforesaid letters arsenic my first guess. I suppose I’ve been reasoning astir elections lately and votes seemed for illustration a decent choice. Sure enough, I now had 2 yellowish boxes and since I already knew wherever 2 letters went, I only had 3 boxes to take from. The ‘V’ had to spell successful nan 2nd aliases 3rd spot and pinch conscionable a small juggling I beautiful quickly realized that every was my only action (or astatine slightest nan only 1 I could deliberation of).

Sure enough, every was nan answer! Huzzah!

Since we’re playing Double XP Friday, this is simply a beautiful saccharine triumph for me. I hit nan Wordle Bot by 1 conjecture which gives maine a constituent and I sewage it successful 3 which gives maine different point. Double that and I get 4 points for today’s Wordle. Not excessively shabby!

ChatGPT’s Etymology Lesson

I asked nan AI chat bot ChatGPT to explicate nan etymology of today’s word. Here’s nan answer:

The connection "every" comes from nan Old English connection "ǽfre-ǽlc," which intends "each of a group," aliases "each taken separately." The first portion of nan word, "ǽfre," intends "ever" aliases "always," and nan 2nd part, "ǽlc," intends "each" aliases "every."

Over time, nan connection "ǽfre-ǽlc" was shortened to "ǽlc," and past to "everich" aliases "everilk" successful Middle English. By nan 14th century, nan connection had evolved to its modern pronunciation of "every."

Interestingly, nan connection "every" has a adjacent cognate successful galore different Germanic languages, specified arsenic German "jeder," Dutch "ieder," and Swedish "varje."

Here are nan rules:1 point for getting nan Wordle successful 3 guesses.

