Tom Cruise deepfake mastermind files copyright for own likeness - can you spot the fakes? 

4 days ago
  • US lawmakers person said that astir useful generated by AI are not copyrightable, but suffice for protection successful exceptional circumstances 

By Miles Dilworth

Published: 23:27 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:35 BST, 6 April 2023

The leader of an AI tech patient that generated a heavy clone image of Tom Cruise has now revenge copyright registration of his ain likeness.

Tom Graham, CEO of Metaphysic, is encouraging Hollywood stars to do nan aforesaid to extremity unfettered dissemination of clone personage pictures connected nan internet.

US lawmakers person said that astir useful generated by AI are not copyrightable, but suffice for protection successful exceptional circumstances.

It has sparked concerns from Graham and different celebrities complete really to let nan exertion to flourish, without celebrated faces being exploited, aliases maliciously misrepresented.

To beryllium his point, DailyMail.com has created this grid that mixes 4 existent personage photos pinch 4 clone ones. Can you show nan facts from nan fiction?

MORGAN FREEMAN

Is this Hollywood fable Morgan Freeman, aliases a disturbingly meticulous heavy clone of nan Academy Award winner?

The opening statement of this video prompts a double take. ‘I americium not Morgan Freeman,’ says nan on-screen fig that looks uncannily for illustration nan Shawshank Redemption star. 

He continues: ‘What you spot is not real. Well, astatine slightest successful modern terms, it is not.’

The video was shared by Dutch heavy clone YouTube Channel Diep Nep past year, crediting nan AI to Bob de Jong and nan unthinkable sound activity to sound complete character Boet Schouwink.

TOBEY MAGUIRE

Fans of nan original Spiderman will beryllium delighted to cognize that Tobey Maguire tin beryllium heavy faked complete nan look of his successor, Tom Holland

‘How do you show personification that you’re spiderman?’ asks Tobey Maguire successful this trailer for nan Spider-man: No Way Home trailer. 

The mobility is analyzable further by nan truth that Tobey Maguire isn’t really Spiderman successful this film, but has been swapped successful by heavy clone creator Shamook for his successor successful nan Marvel films, Tom Holland.

TOM CRUISE

Tom Cruise tin beryllium recovered doing nan astir un-Tom Cruise mundane activities, specified arsenic business cleaning and car sharing connected a TikTok transmission dedicated to his heavy fakes

There is now a full TikTok relationship dedicated to Tom Cruise heavy fakes. 

The scope of amusing skits connected @deeptomcruise videos see nan heavy clone Hollywood superstar appearing successful a basement room claiming to do ‘a batch of business cleanable up’ while advertizing an exfoliation merchandise and fumbling complete nan pronunciation of ‘TikTok tips’.

Others show nan AI Tom Cruise demonstrating magic tricks and playing rock, paper, scissors pinch a friend complete who has to thrust home.

KEANU REEVES

Keanu Reeves besides appears successful immoderate improbable scenarios connected a heavy clone TikTok relationship pinch millions of followers

Cruise isn’t nan only A-list character pinch a large heavy clone TikTok following. Keanu Reeves tin besides beryllium seen mucking astir successful each mode of scenarios connected Unreal_Keanu, which has much than 7 cardinal followers. 

Although some unerringly convincing, neither nan Reeves nor Cruise accounts are trying to seduce viewers that they are existent and alternatively are playing for laughs. 

But nan imaginable for mischief should this creative, technological know-how autumn into malicious hands is clear.

Source Dailymail

