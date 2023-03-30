Tom Hanks's First Lead Role Was In A Movie About How Dungeons & Dragons Will Destroy Your Children

CBS
Stirring parents up into a paranoid mob is an American tradition, and it's 1 of our lousiest. The poorly-researched anti-comic book tome "Seduction of nan Innocent" led to a public comic book burning successful nan 1950s and decades of oppressive self-censorship wrong nan publishing world. Violent video games for illustration "Mortal Kombat" were accused of corrupting our children successful nan 1990s, starring to legislature hearings and a video crippled standing system.
That these waves of mob mentality are almost universally viewed, years later, arsenic embarrassing ignorance and/or evident manipulations doesn't look to extremity nan rhythm from starting up, complete and complete again. Apparently, cipher ever learns anything. Even erstwhile we yet admit that location was thing terribly sinister astir nan role-playing crippled Dungeons & Dragons — which was also accused of corrupting kids for galore years — and toggle shape it into a family-friendly imagination movie (for nan 2nd time), we find ourselves entrenched successful moreover much harmful frenzies complete topics which are intelligibly small much than shameful scare tactics.
But it's worthy remembering that, for a while, nan humanities civilized panics we laughter astatine coming were treated very seriously, and were themselves a portion of nan taste landscape. And 1 of nan much funny examples is nan movie "Mazes and Monsters," which gave america Tom Hanks's first starring domiciled successful a movie and taught america that to play Dungeons & Dragons was to play pinch madness and murder.
No clip to dice
Tom Hanks wasn't a cipher erstwhile he made "Mazes and Monsters." He'd already made his large surface debut successful a mini but scene-stealing domiciled successful nan (pretty danged good) slasher "He Knows You're Alone," earlier co-starring successful nan concisely popular, but yet flash-in-the-pan sitcom "Bosom Buddies," astir 2 men who dress arsenic women truthful they tin unrecorded astatine an affordable edifice that doesn't let antheral tenants. In a mates of years, he would beryllium headlining deed comedies for illustration "Bachelor Party" and "Splash." But successful nan middle, he LARPed his measurement into terror.
Based connected a caller by Rona Jaffe, which was inspired by only somewhat-true events, "Mazes and Monsters" stars Hanks arsenic Robbie, a assemblage student whose relative ran distant from location and whose parents dislike each other. He was kicked retired of his first assemblage for playing excessively overmuch Mazes and Monsters — nan film's fictionalized type of Dungeons & Dragons — and he promises his parents he won't ever play nan crippled again.
This lasts astir 1 time because he quickly finds a announcement connected a bulletin committee — ohio geez, do we person to explicate bulletin boards? Try to ideate Twitter connected beingness media, it was kinda for illustration that — wherever a group of M&M enthusiasts (the game, not nan candy) are looking for different player. They past proceed to adjacent unit nan surviving hellhole retired of Robbie until he yet agrees to subordinate them. Just opportunity no, Robbie! Just opportunity no!
But for a while, Robbie is capable to equilibrium his schoolhouse work, his role-playing games, and moreover a romance pinch 1 of his chap players, Kate, played by Wendy Crewson ("Air Force One"). Yes, it was nan assemblage acquisition of his dreams... until LARPing turned it into a nightmare.
The world according to LARP
CBS
It turns retired that, according to nan movie "Mazes and Monsters," each azygous personification who's attracted to role-playing games is suffering from utmost intelligence wellness issues and/or is nan merchandise of a "broken" home. All of Robbie's chap players are experiencing various forms of psychological strife, including nan teenage super-genius Jay Jay, played by Chris Makepeace ("Meatballs"). When Jay Jay finds retired that Robbie and Kate are dating, he considers ending his ain life successful a adjacent cavern that's off-limits to students because it's, you know, really cavernous. But instead, he decides to invent a live-action role-playing (LARPing) constituent for their favourite crippled and capable nan deadly cave pinch skeletons and different gimmicks.
Unfortunately, erstwhile Robbie enters nan cavern, he experiences a traumatic mirage of a elephantine monster, and moreover though he's expected to beryllium playing a serene cleric, his first guidance is violence. This, mixed pinch his abandonment issues, leads him to acquisition vivid dreams wherever a godlike type of his missing relative tells him to unrecorded retired nan life of his Mazes and Monsters character, break up pinch Kate, isolate himself from his friends, and prosecute a vulnerable quest. When Robbie's friends observe that he's disappeared, and fig retired that he believes he's his role-playing character, they instantly ditch nan grounds that they were LARPing and show nan constabulary they deliberation he's trapped successful nan caverns.
Except he's not. After a very, very agelong time, we study that Robbie really fled to New York City, wherever he's attacked successful an alley, kills a man, and tries to get to nan apical of nan World Trade Center successful pursuit of his quasi-religious quest. And someway it gets worse.
Hanks for nothing
CBS
"Mazes and Monsters" ends pinch each of Robbie's friends increasing into amended group — symbolized by their rejection of role-playing games — and visiting Robbie astatine his home, wherever they observe to their scary that his intelligence wellness has deteriorated, and he thinks he's a cleric each nan time. With nary denouement suggesting he'll ever improve, nan accusation is that Dungeons & Dragons — sorry, Mazes and Monsters — is conscionable excessively vulnerable for delicate kids. And by extension, astir apt for anyone.
It must beryllium said that nan formed of "Mazes and Monsters," particularly Tom Hanks, are taking this worldly seriously. When Robbie tells Kate astir his missing brother, you tin drawback a glimpse of nan melodramatic talent that would yet make Hanks 1 of nan astir respected actors of his generation. But this movie was intelligibly produced to capitalize connected a activity of paranoia, a condescending melodrama for parents to watch and cluck their tongues at, "knowingly."
Never mind that nan existent incident Rona Jaffe's communicative was based on, successful which a assemblage student named James Dallas Egbert III disappeared successful nan steam tunnels underneath Michigan State University, allegedly arsenic a consequence of a role-playing game, turned retired to beryllium misreported. Egbert played Dungeons & Dragons but that wasn't nan information for his disappearance. He was a troubled younker who attempted self-harm successful nan steam tunnels owed to a assortment of intelligence wellness issues. Then he stayed pinch a bid of friends and moved to a different city. Tragically, he later took his ain life. But location was nary grounds that his decease had thing to do pinch games.
But then, why fto nan truth get successful nan measurement of a civilized panic? "Mazes and Monsters" touches connected nan psychological issues of its characters, but it spends truthful overmuch clip demonizing a tabletop crippled that it ne'er explores those struggles fairly, aliases realistically. It's a scare movie and not a very bully one. It would person astir apt languished successful obscurity for illustration truthful galore different flash-in-the-pan TV movies if Hanks hadn't go 1 of nan biggest actors successful nan world.