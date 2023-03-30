Tom Hanks's First Lead Role Was In A Movie About How Dungeons & Dragons Will Destroy Your Children

Stirring parents up into a paranoid mob is an American tradition, and it's 1 of our lousiest. The poorly-researched anti-comic book tome "Seduction of nan Innocent" led to a public comic book burning successful nan 1950s and decades of oppressive self-censorship wrong nan publishing world. Violent video games for illustration "Mortal Kombat" were accused of corrupting our children successful nan 1990s, starring to legislature hearings and a video crippled standing system.

That these waves of mob mentality are almost universally viewed, years later, arsenic embarrassing ignorance and/or evident manipulations doesn't look to extremity nan rhythm from starting up, complete and complete again. Apparently, cipher ever learns anything. Even erstwhile we yet admit that location was thing terribly sinister astir nan role-playing crippled Dungeons & Dragons — which was also accused of corrupting kids for galore years — and toggle shape it into a family-friendly imagination movie (for nan 2nd time), we find ourselves entrenched successful moreover much harmful frenzies complete topics which are intelligibly small much than shameful scare tactics.

But it's worthy remembering that, for a while, nan humanities civilized panics we laughter astatine coming were treated very seriously, and were themselves a portion of nan taste landscape. And 1 of nan much funny examples is nan movie "Mazes and Monsters," which gave america Tom Hanks's first starring domiciled successful a movie and taught america that to play Dungeons & Dragons was to play pinch madness and murder.