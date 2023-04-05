Tom Hoge will play nan Masters this week trying to break a 60-plus-year curse.

Hoge won nan pre-tournament Par 3 Contest connected Wednesday, and nary victor has ever gone connected to declare nan greenish overgarment that week astatine Augusta National Golf Club.

"Just spell retired and effort and play well," said Hoge, who tied for 39th successful his first Masters successful 2022. "We person immoderate crazy upwind present forecast, truthful not really judge what to expect successful that regard, but I conjecture bully commencement present to nan week today, truthful effort to support that going."

Hoge, 33, captured nan nine-hole title pinch a 6-under-par 21, nan lowest people since Tom Watson won pinch a 21 successful 2018. The arena was past played to completion successful 2019, arsenic nan COVID-19 pandemic and inclement upwind caused cancellations nan past 3 years.

Hoge aced nan eighth spread and made birdie connected No. 9 to triumph by 1 changeable complete two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and Kurt Kitayama.

"I made a fewer birdies early and past nan hole-in-one connected 8 was cool to spot spell in," Hoge said. "Just a nosy time retired present this day pinch my woman caddying for me."

There were 5 aces connected Wednesday, for a full of 106 full since nan arena started successful 1960.

Watson made a hole-in-one connected No. 4, defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler holed retired connected No. 9 and Seamus Power made two, connected Nos. 8 and 9.

Power of Ireland became nan 3rd subordinate to ace back-to-back holes successful nan event's history, joining Claude Harmon (1968) and Toshi Izawa (2002).

"That's a dream travel true," Power said. "Honestly, to get 1 is special, but to get nan 2nd 1 was a spot surreal. But it was an absolute blast retired there."

Scheffler really deed his tee changeable astatine No. 9 earlier Power, successful nan group up of him, retrieved his ball, truthful some balls ended up together successful nan cup.

"That was beautiful fun," Scheffler said. "We were trying to make 1 each day. That was just, I guess, nan slam dunk astatine nan extremity was decidedly very fun. The guys were beautiful focused watching their shots, and they didn't rather spot it spell in. They conscionable heard nan noise, and I was like, yeah, that went in. That was mine."