Tom Sandoval, Savannah Chrisley and JoJo Siwa to go up against one another in reality show

The 14 personage recruits for Season Two of “Special Forces” person been announced, and a beam of ray must beryllium shooting up from nan mountains of New Zealand.

According to a press release, acquainted faces for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” will see “Chrisley Knows Best” prima Savannah Chrisley, dancer JoJo Siwa and Tom Sandoval — arsenic of late, 1 of “Vanderpump Rules” much arguable personalities.

The show’s 2nd play will besides spot master athletes for illustration Olympic skier Bode Miller, erstwhile NFL prima Dez Bryant and erstwhile NBA subordinate Robert Horry return connected nan elements pinch influencers and celebrities for illustration Blac Chyna and “Beverly Hills, 90210” prima Brian Austin Green.

“American Pie” actor Tara Reid, “The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron, Olympic velocity skater Erin Jackson and Jack Osbourne are besides competing alongside Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and erstwhile “Bachelor” Nick Viall successful nan bid owed to premiere this fall.

In Season One, Fox recruited well-known family names for illustration NBA subordinate Dwight Howard and vocalist Mel B to spot really good they could measurement up to nan Special Forces action process successful a Jordan desert.

This clip around, nan show’s participants will upwind training for wintertime warfare connected nan mountains of New Zealand successful nan look of “freezing temperatures” and tasks that will “feel for illustration torture,” per nan release. In summation to taking portion successful icy h2o submersion drills, nan recruits will effort to transverse a treacherous valley crossing atop a 4,700 ft. snowcapped upland highest and, of each things, effort to flight from a chopper submerged beneath freezing waters.

“'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' is nan eventual trial of physical, intelligence and affectional resilience — revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character,” nan property merchandise sounds successful part. “Who will quit, who will survive?"

The reality show is produced by Minnow Films pinch Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys and Becky Clarke serving arsenic executive producers.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” is group to premiere Sept. 25 connected Fox.