2 days ago
Customers tin bid a assortment of East End-meets-Jewish classics, including brackish beef, chips, and gravy. The eating area is conscionable a agelong bladed antagonistic facing nan wall and stools, pinch a organization brackish shaker, vessel of ketchup, and vessel of malt vinegar—the champion blending of cultures and tastes reflecting nan mounting and its history. 

The owner, a Greek Cypriot man named Bambos Georgiou, immigrated to nan UK successful nan 1950s. Georgiou began successful nan edifice waste and acquisition by moving his measurement done well-known and now mostly closed Jewish delis, including Carols, Rabins, and Nosh Bar, past being hired to unfastened up nan iconic Brass Rail astatine Selfridges successful nan 1960s earlier opening up his ain place, B&K Salt Beef Bar, successful Edgware and carrying connected to unfastened 3 much centrally-located offerings, nether nan Tongue & Brisket moniker, now tally by his grandsons.

Tongue & Brisket is 1 of nan fewer places near successful London that still proudly cures its ain brackish beef in-house. Fat slices of nan perfectly brined beef, accompanied pinch a swipe of spicy English mustard and a sour pickle, are a celebrated favorite. The reuben adds a much-appreciated crunch, moisture, and sour statement of nan sauerkraut and conscionable a hint of tangy 1000 land dressing to equilibrium retired nan rich | and tender brackish beef and soft caraway rye connected which it is served. 

A crisp latke, served successful a mini achromatic insubstantial container and a carbonated beverage, makes for nan cleanable takeaway thoroughfare snack. The gefilte food balls are cooked successful a accepted Anglo-Jewish measurement by deep-frying alternatively than boiling and travel pinch a brightly colored beetroot-based dipping condiment that tastes for illustration Passover. 

