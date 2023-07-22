Tony Bennett, Legendary Singer, Has Died At 96

The world sounds a small little saccharine coming without nan dulcet tones of 1 of nan astir accomplished singers to ever live.

Tony Bennett, nan prolific philharmonic stylist champion known for deed songs specified arsenic "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" and whose activity has been sampled successful respective Hollywood movies complete nan decades, has sadly passed distant astatine nan property of 96 — only 2 weeks earlier his day on August 3. The icon's publicist confirmed nan news to The Associated Press and, though nary circumstantial origin of decease has yet been revealed, Bennett had antecedently been diagnosed with Alzheimer's illness backmost successful 2016. Still, nan performer continued to make appearances and recordings done nan pandemic successful 2020, signaling tracks alongside Lady Gaga for nan 2021 medium "Love for Sale." But successful August of 2021, aft a bid of Radio City Music Hall shows successful New York City billed arsenic his farewell tour, his boy Danny announced (via Variety) that his begetter would beryllium retiring per doctor's orders arsenic his wellness conditions worsened.

In total, Bennett released upwards of 70 albums complete his life and won 18 Grammy Awards, two Emmys, and a well-deserved Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award successful 2001. But possibly nary honorific could perchance clasp much weight than nan incredibly precocious praise he received from nary different than Frank Sinatra himself, who famously stated successful an question and reply with Life mag question and reply successful 1965:

"For my money, Tony Bennett is nan champion vocalist successful nan business. He excites maine erstwhile I watch him. He moves me. He's nan vocalist who gets crossed what nan composer has successful mind, and astir apt a small more."

Bennett passed distant successful his New York City hometown, survived by his woman Susan, 2 daughters and 2 sons, and 9 grandchildren.