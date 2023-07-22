Tony Bennett, Legendary Singer, Has Died At 96

MPH Photos/Shutterstock
Tony Bennett, nan prolific philharmonic stylist champion known for deed songs specified arsenic "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" and whose activity has been sampled successful respective Hollywood movies complete nan decades, has sadly passed distant astatine nan property of 96 — only 2 weeks earlier his day on August 3. The icon's publicist confirmed nan news to The Associated Press and, though nary circumstantial origin of decease has yet been revealed, Bennett had antecedently been diagnosed with Alzheimer's illness backmost successful 2016. Still, nan performer continued to make appearances and recordings done nan pandemic successful 2020, signaling tracks alongside Lady Gaga for nan 2021 medium "Love for Sale." But successful August of 2021, aft a bid of Radio City Music Hall shows successful New York City billed arsenic his farewell tour, his boy Danny announced (via Variety) that his begetter would beryllium retiring per doctor's orders arsenic his wellness conditions worsened.
In total, Bennett released upwards of 70 albums complete his life and won 18 Grammy Awards, two Emmys, and a well-deserved Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award successful 2001. But possibly nary honorific could perchance clasp much weight than nan incredibly precocious praise he received from nary different than Frank Sinatra himself, who famously stated successful an question and reply with Life mag question and reply successful 1965:
"For my money, Tony Bennett is nan champion vocalist successful nan business. He excites maine erstwhile I watch him. He moves me. He's nan vocalist who gets crossed what nan composer has successful mind, and astir apt a small more."
Bennett passed distant successful his New York City hometown, survived by his woman Susan, 2 daughters and 2 sons, and 9 grandchildren.
Rest successful bid Tony Bennett
Universal Pictures
Condolences instantly began to move done societal media upon nan news that Tony Bennett has passed away, pinch galore celebrating a life good lived and a flourishing profession that spanned decades. Bennett's agelong and winding way to uncovering occurrence almost feels for illustration nan worldly of fiction, having been calved and raised successful New York City to Italian immigrants successful 1926, surviving done nan worst of nan Great Depression, and moreover picking up singing during his early teens, earlier yet getting drafted into nan US Army adjacent nan extremity of World War II. Upon his discharge, Bennett — who was primitively born Anthony Dominick Benedetto — recovered his lifelong shape sanction acknowledgment to crossing paths pinch nan legendary comedian Bob Hope successful 1949, who dubbed him Tony Bennett truthful his sanction would fresh connected nan marquee. (According to nan AP, nan vocalist recounted this communicative successful his 1998 autobiography, "The Good Life.")
From there, Bennett steadily recovered much and much occurrence arsenic his floor plan grew and he consistently recovered his songs hitting nan apical of nan charts passim nan 1950s and 1960s. Of course, nan peerless talent ne'er wavered successful his support of nan Civil Rights activity astatine nan time, either, arsenic he actively participated successful nan 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. The pursuing decade presented a wealthiness of challenges, however, from scuffles pinch his ain signaling workplace of Columbia Records to grounded marriages to waning fame arsenic a consequence of changing tastes and euphony styles spearheaded by younger artists. Beset by mounting indebtedness and moreover a superior supplier overdose successful 1979, Bennett turned his profession and his life astir done nan thief of his boy Danny — who would yet go his manager.
Tony Bennet's passing genuinely marks the extremity of an era.