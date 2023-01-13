Tony Christie to record new track thanking carers after dementia diagnosis

Image source, Music for Dementia Image caption, Tony Christie, who turns 80 later this month, announced he was surviving pinch dementia successful January

By Oprah Flash BBC News, West Midlands

Tony Christie is group to merchandise a caller way arsenic a convey you to carers crossed nan UK aft being diagnosed pinch dementia.

Christie announced his test successful January, saying astatine nan clip he was wished to transportation connected making music.

The 79-year-old plans to grounds Thank You for Being a Friend connected behalf of nan Music for Dementia campaign.

It will beryllium released successful July to coincide pinch Thank You Day, which pays tribute to those moving successful communities.

The arena began during nan Covid-19 pandemic and peculiarly recognised nan efforts of NHS unit and carers.

Image source, Music for Dementia Image caption, Thank You for Being a Friend was first released successful nan 1970s by Andrew Gold (right)

Christie - existent sanction Anthony Fitzgerald - is champion known for his 1971 deed (Is This The Way To) Amarillo, which gained a full caller fanbase erstwhile it was re-released successful assistance of Comic Relief successful 2005, featuring Peter Kay among others connected nan video.

Born successful Conisbrough, South Yorkshire, he now lives successful Lichfield successful Staffordshire.

'Improves symptoms'

His latest track, first released successful 1978 by Andrew Gold, will beryllium free to download and he is again expected to beryllium joined by a big of typical guests connected nan recording.

"I proceed to circuit arsenic I've recovered euphony improves nan symptoms associated pinch my dementia, truthful each clip I spell connected shape and activity it's helping me," Christie said.

"It's important for maine to enactment affirmative and effort not to fto dementia impact my life, but I still request immoderate support. If anyone deserves a convey you it's nan UK's unseen - and unsung - service of carers. This 1 is for them!"

Music for Dementia, founded and funded by The Utley Foundation, is starring nan Thank You Day 2023 euphony activities connected Sunday 2 July.

Sarah Metcalfe, managing head astatine Music for Dementia said: "With lived acquisition of dementia, Tony embodies nan powerfulness euphony has to amended life and bring joy, truthful we're delighted he's agreed to singing nan Thank You Day anthem."

Image source, Music for Dementia Image caption, The prima is good known for hits specified arsenic Is This The Way To Amarillo and Las Vegas