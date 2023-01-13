Tony Christie to record new track thanking carers after dementia diagnosis

5 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Tony Christie to record new track thanking carers after dementia diagnosis

Tony ChristieImage source, Music for Dementia

Image caption,

Tony Christie, who turns 80 later this month, announced he was surviving pinch dementia successful January

By Oprah Flash

BBC News, West Midlands

Tony Christie is group to merchandise a caller way arsenic a convey you to carers crossed nan UK aft being diagnosed pinch dementia.

Christie announced his test successful January, saying astatine nan clip he was wished to transportation connected making music.

The 79-year-old plans to grounds Thank You for Being a Friend connected behalf of nan Music for Dementia campaign.

It will beryllium released successful July to coincide pinch Thank You Day, which pays tribute to those moving successful communities.

The arena began during nan Covid-19 pandemic and peculiarly recognised nan efforts of NHS unit and carers.

Image source, Music for Dementia

Image caption,

Thank You for Being a Friend was first released successful nan 1970s by Andrew Gold (right)

Christie - existent sanction Anthony Fitzgerald - is champion known for his 1971 deed (Is This The Way To) Amarillo, which gained a full caller fanbase erstwhile it was re-released successful assistance of Comic Relief successful 2005, featuring Peter Kay among others connected nan video.

Born successful Conisbrough, South Yorkshire, he now lives successful Lichfield successful Staffordshire.

'Improves symptoms'

His latest track, first released successful 1978 by Andrew Gold, will beryllium free to download and he is again expected to beryllium joined by a big of typical guests connected nan recording.

"I proceed to circuit arsenic I've recovered euphony improves nan symptoms associated pinch my dementia, truthful each clip I spell connected shape and activity it's helping me," Christie said.

"It's important for maine to enactment affirmative and effort not to fto dementia impact my life, but I still request immoderate support. If anyone deserves a convey you it's nan UK's unseen - and unsung - service of carers. This 1 is for them!"

Music for Dementia, founded and funded by The Utley Foundation, is starring nan Thank You Day 2023 euphony activities connected Sunday 2 July.

Sarah Metcalfe, managing head astatine Music for Dementia said: "With lived acquisition of dementia, Tony embodies nan powerfulness euphony has to amended life and bring joy, truthful we're delighted he's agreed to singing nan Thank You Day anthem."

Image source, Music for Dementia

Image caption,

The prima is good known for hits specified arsenic Is This The Way To Amarillo and Las Vegas

Follow BBC West Midlands connected Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your communicative ideas to: [email protected]

More
Source Bbc

Related Article

Eva Mendes Probably Won't Be On The Red Carpet For The Barbie Premiere. Why She Avoids Events With Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes Probably Won't Be On The Red Carpet For The Barbie Premiere. Why She Avoids Events With Ryan Gosling

1 hour ago
The Awesome Ways Succession Kept That Major Spoiler From Leaking For Over A Year

The Awesome Ways Succession Kept That Major Spoiler From Leaking For Over A Year

1 hour ago
Pedro Pascal reveals heartwarming reason he changed his stage name

Pedro Pascal reveals heartwarming reason he changed his stage name

1 hour ago
Beau Is Afraid Reviews Are Here, And Critics Are Calling Joaquin Phoenix’s Dark Comedy A ‘Fascinating’ Three-Hour ‘Panic Attack’

Beau Is Afraid Reviews Are Here, And Critics Are Calling Joaquin Phoenix’s Dark Comedy A ‘Fascinating’ Three-Hour ‘Panic Attack’

1 hour ago
After Ezra Miller's Flash TV Show Cameo, Will Grant Gustin Appear In The DC Movie? Here's His Honest Reaction

After Ezra Miller's Flash TV Show Cameo, Will Grant Gustin Appear In The DC Movie? Here's His Honest Reaction

1 hour ago
Jung Chae-yul death: Zombie Detective star dies, aged 26

Jung Chae-yul death: Zombie Detective star dies, aged 26

1 hour ago

Popular Article

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

23 hours ago
Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

22 hours ago
Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

13 hours ago
Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

13 hours ago
Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.