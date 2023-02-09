Tony Danza & Bex Taylor-Klaus To Star Opposite Adam Saunders In His Indie Comedy ‘Re-Election’

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza (The Good Cop) and Bex Taylor-Klaus (Deputy) have signed connected to prima alongside Adam Saunders successful nan indie drama Re-Election, going into accumulation successful May, which Saunders will nonstop from his ain Austin Film Festival semi-finalist script.

The task reteams Danza and Saunders pursuing their activity together connected nan 20th/Hulu teen comedy Darby and nan Dead, which Danza starred successful and Saunders produced. It tells nan communicative of Jimmy (Saunders), a 42-year-old man-child whose life hasn’t progressed since losing nan predetermination for elder people president 25 years anterior to nan now existent Governor of Texas. Frustrated pinch his circumstances, Jimmy decides to re-enroll successful precocious schoolhouse and tally for people president again. But erstwhile he leaves nan safe confines of his dad’s memorabilia shop and attempts to subordinate nan TikTok-fueled gait of Gen Z, Jimmy quickly realizes he has a full batch much to study than conscionable nan due usage of gender pronouns.

Danza will play Jimmy’s co-dependent dada Stan, who has been his son’s employer for nan entirety of his big life. Stan is excessively easygoing for his ain good, and for illustration Jimmy, has felt his ain life stagnate successful nan 4th period since Jimmy’s precocious schoolhouse days. Taylor-Klaus is group for nan domiciled of Noa, a precocious schoolhouse student who agrees to thief Jimmy pinch his bid for re-election, mostly because, arsenic personification who is continually bullied, Noa finds dream successful nan ideals proffered by nan antiauthoritarian process.

Producers connected nan task see Saunders done his Footprint Features banner (Darby and nan Dead), Mac Hendrickson and Erika Hampson (Late Night).  

Danza is an Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated surface icon champion known for starring successful nan classical bid Taxi and Who’s nan Boss?, arsenic good arsenic specified films arsenic Angels successful nan Outfield, She’s Out of Control, The Hollywood Knights and Don Jon, to sanction a few. In summation to Darby and nan Dead, he’s astir precocious been seen connected Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Seeso/Hulu’s There’s… Johnny! and nan animated characteristic Rumble for Paramount+, besides starring nan Netflix bid The Good Cop other Josh Groban. The character will adjacent beryllium seen successful nan 2nd play of HBO Max’s Sex and nan City sequel bid And Just Like That… and Power Book III Season 3 and has a sequel to Who’s nan Boss? currently successful improvement pinch Amazon’s Freevee.

Appearing successful salient roles connected Fox’s Deputy, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, MTV/VH1’s Scream: The TV Series and AMC/Netflix’s The Killing, Taylor-Klaus has besides been seen connected bid including Arrow, Here and Now, iZombie and House of Lies. Notable movie credits see nan play Blackbird with Sam Neill, Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet, and nan Netflix pic Dumplin‘ led by Danielle Macdonald.

Saunders made his directorial debut pinch Dotty & Soul, a drama successful which he starred other Tony and Daytime Emmy victor Leslie Uggams, which premiered astatine nan 2022 San Diego Film Festival and is slated for merchandise this spring.

Danza is repped by APA, head Dan Farah and Greenberg Glusker; Taylor-Klaus by Mosaic, Aperture Talent and Felker Toczek Suddleson.

