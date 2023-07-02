Tony Gonsolin struggles again and Dodgers lose series to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

One squad astatine Kauffman Stadium sewage a value commencement from its pitcher and 2 scoreless innings of relief, pounded retired 15 hits and went 8 for 20 pinch runners successful scoring position, ran nan bases smartly and aggressively and played stout defense passim Sunday’s game.

The different squad was the Dodgers.

There are nary gimmes successful shot nary matter really woeful nan opponent, but a lopsided 9-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals successful which nan Dodgers were manhandled by a squad pinch nan second-worst grounds successful nan fields (25-59) still qualifies arsenic a astonishment … aliases possibly not.

“Those guys conscionable outplayed us,” Dodgers head Dave Roberts said aft nan Dodgers fell to 46-37 and 22-22 connected nan road. “It’s a different marque of shot arsenic acold arsenic putting nan shot successful play, hitting down runners, stealing bases, they were fantabulous successful situational hitting. To beryllium rather honest, we couldn’t support up.

“They played a better, well-rounded shot game. They spoiled pitches, kept nan statement moving pinch walks and deed batters. So erstwhile you look astatine it that way, it’s nary astonishment astatine each that they hit america and won nan series.”

A 3rd consecutive shaky commencement by right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who a twelvemonth agone this period was heading to his first All-Star Game and a breakout play successful which he went 16-1 pinch a 2.14 earned-run average, group nan array for Sunday’s loss.

Though his 4-3 grounds and 3.69 ERA successful 12 starts this play look respectable, Gonsolin hasn’t looked astir arsenic crisp aliases arsenic ascendant arsenic he did successful 2022, particularly successful his past 3 starts.

Gonsolin gave up 4 runs and six hits successful 3 ⅔ innings Sunday, striking retired 3 and stepping three, and has fixed up 15 runs and 17 hits, struck retired 13 and walked 7 successful 14 ⅓ innings of his past 3 games for a 9.42 ERA and .304 batting mean against.

“The point that stands retired astir is he hasn’t had his slider,” Roberts said. “With nan splitter, nan changeup, he manages [left-handed] hitters. With right-handers, nan equalizer has been his slider, and he conscionable hasn’t had it. It doesn’t person nan bite, it’s been up successful nan zone, and he’s not getting nan plaything and miss that we’re accustomed to.”

Said Gonsolin: “That’s a adjacent assessment. I thought it was a small amended today, immoderate of nan locations, immoderate of nan executions of it, immoderate of nan movement. I’ve conscionable sewage to do better.”

Gonsolin looked decent done 3 innings Sunday, giving up 1 tally and 3 hits, and nan velocity of his fastball, which averaged 92.8 mph, was up a tick from his 92.2 play average.

The Royals’ Kyle Isbel slides location to people connected a sacrifice alert deed by Bobby Witt Jr. during nan 5th inning against nan Dodgers connected Sunday successful Kansas City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

But things unraveled quickly successful nan fourth, erstwhile Gonsolin walked Drew Waters, Kyle Isbel singled and No. 9 batter Nicky Lopez deed a two-run double to correct section for a 3-1 Royals lead. Lopez took 3rd connected Garcia’s sacrifice bunt and scored connected Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI azygous to make it 4-1.

Salvador Perez grounded out, but pinch nan left-handed-hitting Nick Pratto coming up, Roberts pulled Gonsolin successful favour of left-hander Victor Gonzalez.

“I conscionable haven’t really been bully lately,” Gonsolin said. “I consciousness for illustration I’ve been stepping much guys, falling down successful counts, not executing pitches. It’s ace frustrating. I felt for illustration I was doing OK until a fewer starts ago. I’m conscionable trying to fig it out, trying to compete.”

Gonzalez sewage nan past retired of nan 4th but gave up 3 runs successful nan fifth. An correction by shortstop Mookie Betts paved nan measurement for 2 unearned runs disconnected Yency Almonte successful nan sixth. The crippled was truthful retired of manus that infielder Yonny Hernandez sounded nan eighth, yielding 1 deed and nary runs.

The bottommost 4 batters successful nan Royals’ bid — MJ Melendez, Waters, Isbel and Lopez — mixed to spell 7 for 16 pinch 3 doubles, 3 walks, a deed batter, 8 runs and 5 RBIs.

“We didn’t play well,” Roberts said, “and they played better, frankly.”

The Dodgers sewage immoderate semi-encouraging news earlier nan crippled connected ace Clayton Kershaw, who made capable advancement successful a throwing convention for nan squad to hold a determination to spot him connected nan injured database because of an inflamed enarthrosis until Monday.

Kershaw, who pulled himself from Tuesday night’s crippled successful Colorado aft throwing 79 pitches successful six one-hit innings and received a cortisone injection Thursday, is scheduled to transportation Monday nighttime against Pittsburgh.

The left-hander’s commencement could beryllium pushed backmost to later this week, aliases nan Dodgers could spot him connected nan IL and springiness him astatine slightest 15 days disconnected earlier his adjacent commencement aft nan All-Star break. If Kershaw can’t spell Monday night, Michael Grove will start.

“For me, location wasn’t overmuch guarding of nan shoulder, it was much of a cleanable stroke,” Roberts said of Kershaw’s throwing session. “It’s not 100% correct now, but there’s improvement.”