Tools of the Trade: 14 Chef-Approved Essentials for Making the Best Homemade Pizza & Pasta

This article is portion of an question and reply bid called Tools of nan Trade, a file featuring expert-approved tips, tricks, and merchandise recommendations. Food52 earns an connection committee connected qualifying purchases of nan products we nexus to.

When Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow, co-chefs of San Francisco’s Flour+Water Hospitality Group, met, they instantly clicked. “We very overmuch speak nan aforesaid connection astir food,” Thomas says. “From nan wide accuracy to nan ethos towards sourcing, each nan measurement down to guidance style.”

Thomas was 2 years into Flour+Water—a edifice focused connected Neopolitan-style pizza and fresh, handmade pasta—when Ryan joined nan squad successful 2011. More than a decade later, nan Flour+Water squad has not only made a sanction for themselves successful nan Bay Area arsenic a stand-alone restaurant, but they’ve besides expanded into a full-on hospitality group that includes Flour+Water, Penny Roma, Flour+Water Pasta Shop, and a business pinch cocktail bar, Trick Dog. Soon, they will adhd Flour+Water Pizzeria to nan edifice family.

The brace describes themselves arsenic coming from different directions of akin culinary backgrounds. “We were some benignant of chasing good eating and wanting that Michelin Star-exclusive experience, truthful we [individually] went to Europe for different stage opportunities,” Ryan explains. They shared nan aforesaid extremity of wanting to prioritize circumstantial facets of nan fine-dining experience—sourcing, cooking techniques, honoring ingredients, and showing them successful their champion light—without nan exclusivity and stuffy situation that nan highbrow eating segment often breeds. “Having a wide assemblage is thing that nan fine-dining world doesn't get,” Ryan continues. “It's a very narrow, almost elitist assemblage that you're cooking for. So, being capable to root nan aforesaid ingredients arsenic those restaurants that do 40 to 60 [seats] a night, but successful an situation for illustration Flour+Water aliases Penny Roma, wherever we're feeding a mates 100 people, that was really inspiring. It benignant of changed my mentality of why I cook. It's to provender people.”

Photo by Krescent Carasso

Each constitution wrong nan edifice group has its ain focus, but is propelled by a shared mission: creating culinary experiences that bespeak a committedness to quality, organization impact, and transparency. “Really astatine nan halfway of [everything we do], our origin and intent is astir regenerative agriculture,” Thomas explains.

Regenerative agriculture, besides known arsenic c farming, useful to reconstruct ungraded biology by people pulling literal tons of c retired of nan atmosphere, bringing nan ungraded backmost to life, and replenishing nutrients. Zero Foodprint, which won nan 2020 Humanitarian of nan Year James Beard Foundation Award, is an statement that allows businesses to get progressive successful c farming by adding a 1 percent complaint to each purchase. The proceeds from that 1 percent are past utilized to activity towards “turning bad c into bully carbon.” Not only does each of nan Flour+Water Group's restaurants use this 1 percent Zero-Foodprint complaint to its orders, but nan brand's dried pasta is besides 1 of nan first user packaged equipment (CPG) to do nan same. (You tin publication much astir just really Zero Foodprint makes alteration hap here.)

Photo by Zero Foodprint

Thomas and Ryan's attraction connected nan situation exists connected a macro, climate-based level, arsenic good arsenic a micro, restaurant-focused level. “I want group to beryllium inspired [when they travel to work],” Ryan says. “Happy cooks make happy food. It tastes better, right?” They activity to support their employees, thing that isn't ever a fixed successful nan edifice industry. Some ways they do this are via competitory compensation, aesculapian benefits, a 401k option, and a DE&I task force. “[It is important to america that we're] making judge that nan environments we're each successful are ones that group genuinely bask being in, whether they're moving aliases eating pinch us. Anyone that enters our restaurants is looked astatine arsenic a quality being, arsenic an equal.”

If you’re into nan Flour+Water ethos aliases you've been wanting to effort your manus astatine making a type of their pizza and pasta astatine home, Thomas and Ryan tin help. Below you'll find nan 14 items they ever person connected hand, and recommend, for anyone wanting to recreate Flour+Water's favorites successful their ain home.

Photo by OXO

1. OXO Digital standard (for mixed accumulation & pizza mixed portioning), $56

“Consistency is 1 of nan astir important parts of nan master kitchen,” says Thomas and Ryan. “When measuring ingredients successful volume, nan existent magnitude tin disagree depending connected who is measuring and what they're utilizing to measure. By utilizing a standard (especially erstwhile group successful grams), we tin region variance, and truthful nan opportunity for inconsistency. We usage a room standard to measurement retired pizza and pasta mixed ingredients on pinch a number of different room tasks.”

Photo by Liz Andrew

2. Frieling Food mill (for preparing tomatoes for pizza & pasta sauce), $100

“For accepted Neapolitan pizza, nan herb condiment [we make] is simply canned tomatoes tally done a nutrient mill to create nan correct consistency earlier topping nan dough,” says nan duo. “We besides usage a nutrient mill for tomatoes utilized successful pasta condiment and for processing cooked potatoes into gnocchi.”

Photo by Rocky Luten

3. GIR Ladle Set (for redeeming pasta h2o & applying pizza sauce), $24

Thomas and Ryan’s apical pasta-making tip? “Save your pasta water!” They explicate that a amended sheet of pasta almost ever comes from “using a ladle of nan pasta cooking h2o successful your condiment to thief play and adhd body.” The Flour+Water squad besides uses a mini ladle to adhd condiment to pizza mixed earlier spreading it complete nan aboveground to coat.

Photo by John BOOS

4. Large Walnut Cutting Board (for forming pasta & assembling pizza), $194+

“Great pasta is each astir texture,” they say. “By utilizing a ample wood cutting committee arsenic your activity aboveground for forming pasta, you're adding a mini imprint of texture connected each noodle. We besides usage nan ample aboveground for preparing pizza toppings and stretching retired portioned pizza dough.”

Photo by Julia Gartland

5. An Electric pasta roller, $220

For Thomas and Ryan, “a pasta roller is cardinal to speeding up your caller pasta production.” The brace “loves nan craftsmanship of nan Imperia La Rame 150 machine,” but since they're difficult to find successful nan U.S., they propose opting for KitchenAid’s electrical type because it “helps nan beginner pasta shaper acknowledgment to its accordant rolling speed.”

Photo by La Gondola

6. A Manual Pasta Cutter, $81 $77

“These durable and stylish pasta cutters thief make you look for illustration a pro,” nan brace agrees. “Whether cutting consecutive lines for short noodles aliases adding a fluted separator to your filled pasta, these hand-held cutter wheels let you to trim your pasta pinch assurance and precision.”

Photo by Bernal Cutlery

7. A Cavarola Board, $42

If you’re looking to level up your caller pasta game, they urge adding cavarola committee to your kitchen. “Try making immoderate hand-formed noodles for illustration cavatelli pressed complete these artisanal cavarola boards,” Ryan and Thomas say. “The shape not only looks awesome but besides adds to nan exterior texture of your pasta."

Want thing a small much budget-friendly? Try this Italian-made gnocchi stripper.

Photo by Julia Gartland

8. A Stainless Steel Stockpot, $280

“A large correction that astir group make erstwhile cooking pasta is not having capable h2o measurement to support nan merchandise astatine a rolling boil,” they say. “We propose 4 quarts of h2o successful a 6-quart banal cookware to make judge your lb of pasta stays moving during nan full navigator time.”

Photo by Flour + Water

9. Flour + Water Foods Dried Pasta Four Pack, $24

After years of perfecting nan process of bronze-die-extruded pasta successful their restaurants, nan co-chefs launched a dried pasta statement that applies nan techniques they emotion and obsess over. “Bronze-die pasta is basal for making a amended vessel of spaghetti astatine home,” nan brace explains. “Dried pasta is formed by pressing nan mixed done an extruder that molds it into various shapes, and bronze dies impart an unbeatable texture to each noodle. The consequence is simply a textured pasta cleanable for soaking up sauce.”

Photo by James Ransom

10. Boska Ceramic Pizza Stone, $30+

This chromatic is Ryan and Thomas’s prime for “turning immoderate oven aliases grill into a pizza oven.” How precisely does that work? “The chromatic holds power and truthful sets nan bottommost of your pizza crust, giving you much building and an moreover bake,” they explain.

Photo by MJ Kroeger

11. Ooni Pizza Cutter, $25

“We for illustration a wheel-style pizza cutter for at-home use,” says Thomas and Ryan. “These wheels are awesome for almost immoderate pizza style you're trying to create successful nan location kitchen.”

Photo by Rocky Luten

12. Bushwick Kitchen Spicy Honey Duo, $28

It’s each successful nan details. “Want to really impressment your meal guests?,” nan duo asks. “A small drizzle of spicy chromatic is nan cleanable finishing touch to a sausage aliases pepperoni pizza, but besides useful awesome pinch a four-cheese blend. Spicy, salty, sweet.”

Photo by Breville

13. The Smart Oven® Pizzaiolo, $1000

If you’re wanting to spell all-in connected an appliance, Thomas and Ryan propose this electrical pizza oven by Breville. “[It] does an astonishing occupation of recreating nan situation of a restaurant’s wood-burning oven. The precocious power mimics our 900-degree wood-fired oven astatine Flour+Water.”

Photo by Rocky Luten

14. Nordic Ware Stackable Cooling Rack, $34

Unless you want to pain your mouth, you’ll want to fto your pizzas cool earlier digging in. “When we propulsion a pizza retired of nan oven astatine nan restaurants, we ever fto it group for a infinitesimal connected a ligament rack, which allows immoderate of nan moisture from nan crust to flight earlier it has a chance to sog retired nan bottommost crust,” they say. “We emotion nan Nordic Ware Stackable Cooling Rack because it allows america to navigator aggregate pies astatine a time.”

What are your favourite pizzas and plates of pasta to make astatine home? Let america cognize below!