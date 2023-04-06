Top three NFL free agents at every defensive position: Best players still available in 2023 free agency

NFL free agency has slowed down fixed it's April, aka Draft Month. Many of nan offseason's apical free agency targets person recovered their 2023 play homes. While nan draught is wherever astir teams build their foundation, free agency tin beryllium nan cherry connected apical that pushes teams complete nan decorativeness statement into nan world of Super Bowl contention.

There are respective starting caliber protect linemen, linebackers and protect backs looking for caller deals and places to make an impact. Below are nan apical 3 free agents astatine each protect position, starring up to nan 2023 NFL Draft.

Free agents taken from OverTheCap.com.

Edge rushers

There's still a coagulated starter whose sack totals person him successful nan institution of all-time greats retired connected nan market. Yannick Ngakoue, who turned 28 successful March, has recorded 8 aliases much sacks successful each of his first 7 seasons, including 9.5 successful 2022, his only play pinch nan Indianapolis Colts.

Only 4 others person done that since individual sacks person been recorded (in 1982): 3 Hall of Famers (DeMarcus Ware, Derrick Thomas, Reggie White) and Los Angeles Rams defensive Aaron Donald, a early Hall of Famer. If a squad needs astatine slightest 8 sacks and much juice for its walk rush, Ngakoue should beryllium nan first telephone among each nan remaining protect free agents.

Players pinch 8+ sacks successful each of first 7 seasons of profession (since 1982):

Yannick Ngakoue 2016-2022 Aaron Donald 2014-2020 DeMarcus Ware* 2005-2011 Derrick Thomas* 1989-1995 Reggie White* 1985-1991

* Pro Football Hall of Famer

Frank Clark comes to play erstwhile nan lights radiance brightest: His 13.5 profession playoff sacks are nan third-most ever down three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest (16.0) and Hall of Famer Bruce Smith (14.5). Any contender who wants a proven playoff pass-rusher should beryllium blowing up Clark's phone.

Floyd has racked up 29 sacks and 157 pressures since 2020 nan past 3 seasons, and he's shown an expertise to execute without Aaron Donald. He racked up 4 sacks and 28 backmost pressures successful nan six games Donald missed pinch wounded past season. He's besides played successful each crippled since 2018, showing phenomenal wellness for a subordinate entering his age-31 season.

Defensive line

With nan proliferation of Vic Fangio's two-high information defense designed to extremity nan walk successful nan NFL, teams much than ever request protect linemen who tin beryllium important factors against nan run. A'Shawn Robinson plays nan tally arsenic good arsenic immoderate protect lineman successful nan NFL. The 28-year-old had a torn meniscus that trim his 2022 short, but successful nan first 11 weeks of nan season, he classed correct alongside Aaron Donald and DeForest Buckner arsenic 1 of nan champion run-stopping protect linemen successful nan full league.

Most tackles connected designed tally plays, Weeks 1-11 (2022 season)

* Tore meniscus successful Week 11

Shelby Harris was a headdress casualty successful Seattle aft coming complete arsenic portion of nan Russell Wilson trade. He's coagulated successful tally defense, and moreover though Harris declined a touch rushing nan passer past play (two sacks, 28 pressures) successful comparison to 2021 (six sacks, 32 pressures), he should still bring worth arsenic a cardinal cog successful a pass-rushing rotation for a playoff-caliber team.

The 29-year-old, for illustration Harris, is simply a bully rotation player. He had his fewest sacks since his rookie play successful 2016 pinch only 1 successful 2022, but Ioannidis was conscionable astir arsenic overmuch of a facet successful nan backmost pressures section (35) arsenic ascending, young protect tackle Derrick Brown (40).

Linebackers

Jones totaled 44 full tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble while playing successful nan 2022 season's last 11 games. He missed nan first six games pinch a enarthrosis injury. Jones hasn't been nan aforesaid from a velocity position since breaking his ft successful nan 2018 season, but he's still a serviceable extent portion astatine this shape of his career. Jones, 28, has garnered liking from nan New York Giants, visiting them Monday, according to NFL Media.

Nagging injuries for illustration nan groin ailment Myles Jack dealt pinch successful 2022 person hampered nan speedster's expertise to produce. However, erstwhile healthy, he is 1 of nan amended athletes astatine nan position and is simply a coagulated subordinate successful coverage. Jack will beryllium 28 by nan clip nan 2023 play rolls around, and he could beryllium a bully adhd for a squad looking to utilize a rangy linebacker successful sub-coverage packages.

Rashaan Evans, a erstwhile first-round prime of nan Tennessee Titans successful nan 2018 NFL Draft, followed his longtime protect coordinator Dean Pees to Atlanta, and he totaled a career-high 159 tackles. That tied for nan sixth astir successful nan full NFL past season. The subordinate he was tied with, linebacker T.J. Edwards, signed a three-year, 19.5 cardinal statement successful nan first activity of free agency pinch nan Chicago Bears. Evans, 27 years old, is only 9 months older. He hasn't been nan prima galore would person hoped coming retired of Alabama, but he's a serviceable subordinate who could fresh a number of defenses.

Cornerbacks

Marcus Peters' 32 profession interceptions are tied for nan 3rd astir among progressive players arsenic only Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson person much (34 each). Peters appeared to beryllium a measurement slower successful 2022 pursuing a torn ACL that costs him his full 2021 season. There's a chance he could look much for illustration his Pro Bowl-caliber level he has showed for astir profession nan further he gets distant from that injury. Only 30 years old, Peters astir apt has capable state successful nan vessel to beryllium a bully seasoned domiciled subordinate connected a contender.

Rock Ya-Sin dealt pinch knee injuries that caused him to miss six games, including nan last 5 of nan season. However, he'll only beryllium 27 years aged entering nan 2023 season, and his 51.7% completion percent against successful sum past play pinch nan 16th champion successful nan NFL among players pinch 60 aliases much walk attempts targeted their direction. There should beryllium a starting opportunity retired location for him somewhere, considering he's astatine slightest a No. 2-caliber cornerback.

Darby is successful nan buy-low, prove-it woody zone, acknowledgment to a torn ACL he suffered 5 games into nan 2022 season. Darby has allowed a coagulated 69.7 passer standing successful sum since 2019 contempt not signaling an interception successful that clip If he's healthy, he could beryllium a bully extent addition.

Safeties

Adrian Amos was 1 of nan champion safeties successful shot successful 2020, but his play has declined successful each play since. The soon-to-be 30-year-old allowed a 102.8 passer standing successful sum arsenic nan superior defender, nan 17th highest successful nan NFL among protect backs to play successful astatine slightest 10 games. He tin still supply worth successful nan tally game, evidenced by a career-high 102 tackles successful 2022, but his sum has been sliding successful nan incorrect guidance for a mates seasons.

Rodney McLeod is 33 years old, an property successful which nary 1 is lining up to springiness a protect backmost a significant, semipermanent commitment. However, McLeod showed he still has plentifulness near to lend connected nan gridiron pinch profession highs successful passes defended (eight) and tackles for nonaccomplishment (eight). Only Stephon Gilmore (11) had much passes defended successful nan Colts secondary successful 2022.

Duron Harmon had a bully play astatine 31 years old, becoming a astonishment starter aft nan merchandise of erstwhile first-round prime Johnathan Abram. A mates interceptions and 5 passes defended is coagulated work. Although, now entering his age-32 season, Harmon isn't arsenic accordant successful sum arsenic he erstwhile was during nan Patriots' Super Bowl runs successful nan 2010s. He astir apt has much worth to nan Raiders aliases nan Patriots considering his expertise to thrive successful a "Patriots Way" type of environment.