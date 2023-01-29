Top World Backup Day deals knock up to $800 off storage devices

1 hour ago
World Backup Day is March 31, 2023, and retailers are cutting prices connected drives, representation cards, NAS enclosures, and much up of nan large day. We've rounded up nan apical deals that tin prevention you up to 70% instantly.

World Backup Day 2023 is astir nan area and pinch it comes discounts connected a assortment of retention solutions from starring electronics retailers for illustration Amazon.com and BHPhotoVideo.com.

From portable SSDs to representation cards, retention options are connected waste each week agelong arsenic shoppers are reminded to decently backmost up their information connected World Backup Day.

Whether you're retired connected a photograph sprout aliases simply looking to widen nan magnitude of retention abstraction connected your Mac by a fewer 100 gigabytes, these markdowns connection best-of-the-web pricing connected capacities ranging from 32GB each nan measurement up to 60TB.

Portable SSDs / Hard Drives

  • Samsung T7 Shield 2TB, Portable SSD: $139.99 ($60 off) astatine Amazon
  • SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD V2: $139.99 (was $449.99)
  • SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD V2: $339.99 (was $799.99)
  • LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD: $79.99 (27% off) astatine Amazon

Internal storage

Memory cards

  • SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card pinch Adapter: $118.90 (60% off) astatine Amazon
  • SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card pinch Adapter: $47.99 (56% off) astatine Amazon

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

  • Synology 60TB DiskStation DS1522+ 5-Bay NAS Enclosure Kit pinch Seagate IronWolf NAS Drives (5 x 12TB): $1,649.94 ($800 off) astatine B&H
  • Synology 32TB DS923+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosure Kit pinch Seagate NAS Drives (4 x 8TB): $1,159.95 ($360 off) astatine B&H

Best Apple prices

From 2023 MacBooks to nan powerful Mac Studio, AI readers tin threat up exclusive discounts connected Apple hardware. Be judge to sojourn our Apple Price Guide to position nan latest discounts and typical offers astatine Apple resellers.

