Tornadoes touch down near populous Chicago metropolitan area

‘Confirmed damaging’ tornado spotted moving done 1 of nan astir populous counties successful nan US amid terrible weather.

The National Weather Service successful nan United States has issued tornado warnings for areas successful and astir Chicago, Illinois, arsenic beardown storms expanse crossed nan authorities connected Wednesday.

“This large wind southbound of Elgin moving eastbound into parts of Cook and DuPage County has had a history of aggregate tornadoes connected nan crushed astatine nan aforesaid time,” nan agency said connected Twitter. “Seek shelter if successful nan warned area!”

One “confirmed damaging tornado” had been spotted moving northeast done Cook County, nan 2nd astir populous region successful nan US, wherever Chicago is located.

A chimney unreality adjacent O’Hare International Airport had been “touching nan crushed intermittently” arsenic it moved eastward.

The terrible upwind has caused hundreds of formation delays astatine O’Hare and a adjacent facility, Midway International Airport, according to Chicago’s Department of Aviation.

The 4th busiest aerial terminal for rider traffic, O’Hare had knowledgeable astir 381 formation cancellations by evening connected Wednesday, pinch that number climbing. Midway reported an further 35.

The position from Chicago Midway Airport arsenic a tornado-warned large wind pushed done moments ago.

Over 1.7 cardinal group successful nan Chicago area were included wrong this tornado warning.

Video sent successful by: Taylor Mobley#weather #tornado #stormhour #ilwx #wx pic.twitter.com/DO56S1lBza

— Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) July 12, 2023

Social media users reported informing sirens going disconnected crossed nan Chicago area, alerting residents to activity shelter immediately.

One of nan biggest cities successful nan US, Chicago is location to astir 2.7 cardinal people, pinch complete 9.5 cardinal crossed nan full metropolitan area.

In summation to nan chimney clouds forming crossed nan region, nan upwind work warned of damaging winds, downpours and hail done 7:45pm section clip (00:45 GMT Thursday), peculiarly adjacent nan authorities separator pinch Wisconsin and on Interstate 80.

“Localised areas of flash flooding, particularly successful municipality areas, are besides possible,” nan National Weather Service said.

Though nan authorities of Illinois is connected nan eastbound limit of what is typically considered portion of nan “Tornado Alley” – an area known for important large wind activity – experts pass that ambiance alteration whitethorn beryllium contributing to a shift successful that region.

Nearly 1,200 tornadoes shape successful nan US each year, sometimes from collisions betwixt acold and lukewarm air, creating a spiralling effect. But hotter, wetter upwind whitethorn beryllium pushing those convulsive upwind events further east, towards much populated areas.

Nevertheless, Chicago is nary alien to tornado activity. The National Weather Service has documented 92 “significant tornadoes” successful nan metropolitan area betwixt 1855 and 2008.

A 1967 storm, for instance, spawned astatine slightest 5 important tornadoes, 1 of which was 183 metres (200 yards) wide. It tore crossed 26 kilometres (16 miles) of Oak Lawn and nan southbound broadside of Chicago, sidesplitting 33 group and injuring 500 more.