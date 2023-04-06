4 hours ago

Toronto Blue Jays fans tin expect caller ways to acquisition a baseball crippled unrecorded this season, aft nan first shape of renovations astatine Rogers Centre were unveiled Thursday.

The caller features were revealed pursuing a ribbon-cutting ceremonial led by Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro, on pinch Rogers president Edward Rogers and CEO Tony Staffieri. The Blue Jays are presently connected a 10-game roadworthy travel to commencement their season, owed to nan ballpark renovations.

“We’ll effort to create experiences for each type of fan, not conscionable 1 type of fan. We’re going to get our fans person to our players, astir apt person to nan visiting players than they want, but that’s OK,” said Shapiro up of nan ceremony.

“We’re going to let them to link pinch each different and pinch our fans successful ways they ne'er person earlier … an opportunity to modernize instrumentality experience.”

There you person it. The ribbon is cut, unveiling shape 1 of nan multi-year $300 cardinal monolithic reno astatine Rogers Centre. About to embark connected a media circuit of nan Outfield District. @globalnewsto @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/QR2euZraCa — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) April 6, 2023

All 500-level seats person been replaced mostly to make room for unfastened societal spaces, including nan family-oriented Park Social complete near field, a colourful and childlike area designed to replicate sitting successful 1 of nan city’s galore parks. Another notable caller characteristic successful nan 500s is nan Corona Rooftop Patio, a freely societal area which will let fans to return successful Toronto’s awesome skyline and person a portion while watching a game.

Lower down, nan stadium’s outfield walls and bullpens person been raised, meaning alleviation pitchers will beryllium warming up wrong metres of fans. The Catch Bar successful nan 100 level hangs correct supra nan visitor’s bullpen.

When asked if location were immoderate information concerns surrounding nan proximity and entree of fans to players, elder head of task guidance for nan Blue Jays Sanj Perera said they person accrued their information control.

“To opportunity location won’t beryllium heckling, that’s astir apt not nan adjacent point to say,” Perera said. “But we’re assured that we’ve sewage a bully group of fans successful Toronto and everyone’s going to abide by nan rules.”

By closing nan spread betwixt nan bullpen and stands, nan outfield walls look importantly higher. The little outfield decks person besides been removed, pinch caller ones built little to nan field.

The position from nan Corona Rooftop Patio Bar successful nan 500 level. @globalnewsto @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/sOGKYWcEKk — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) April 6, 2023

“The outfield was very symmetrical before. We’ve now raised astir of nan outfield,” said Perera. “We’ve done a batch of modelling. We judge that it’s going to enactment net-neutral. We’re not expecting immoderate awesome changes successful position of playability.”

Drastically changing nan outfield seating has allowed nan Blue Jays to create nan caller “Outfield District,” featuring 5 “neighbourhoods” that encompass nan rooftop patio, parkland and bars, arsenic good arsenic a 100 level barroom area called The Stop successful centre field.

The Stop is an ode to Rogers Centre’s history, arsenic it was first designed successful nan 1980s to clasp a transit position successful nan stadium’s northbound end. Although those plans fell through, nan sanction will persist arsenic a barroom that showcases nan galore different neighbourhoods that Toronto’s transit strategy runs through.

The caller Outfield District besides comes pinch nan preamble of a assortment of different foods, intended to bespeak nan diverseness of Toronto’s instrumentality base. They see taste offerings for illustration Banh Mi and tacos, arsenic good arsenic caller twists connected classical shot crippled fare, for illustration nan much-anticipated poutine hotdog. A caller “Tap N’ Go” automated shop will fto fans quickly drawback a beverage aliases snack, without having to hold successful agelong lines and perchance miss gameplay.

The WestJet Flight Deck successful nan 200 level has been refreshed pinch retro arcade games and a caller brewery-style menu.

The Blue Jays person already introduced caller $20 wide admittance tickets for nan caller Outfield District, though azygous crippled tickets supply fans pinch a reserved vessel spot successful summation to entree to nan outfield areas.

This completed first shape of renovations, which began successful October 2022, focused connected spectators and nan 2nd measurement — slated for adjacent off-season — is concerned pinch behind-the-scenes and players-only areas.

Perera said that Phase 1, while successful, was challenging because nan awesome overhaul was done connected a tight schedule.

“We will proceed to activity pinch our partners to get nan champion schedule, champion sequencing, champion phasing, and move that into Phase 2,” he said. “There’s a batch of activity connected Phase 2.”

The full multi-year renewal task comes pinch a value tag of astir $300 million, according to a media handout.