Conservative MPs defending slim majorities person accused colleagues of "gaming nan system" to effort and move to safer seats and maximise their chances of keeping their jobs.

There is "fury" astatine nan "ultra-confidential" process which will let immoderate Tories to move constituencies up of nan adjacent election.

Around 15 parliamentarians person applied to beryllium declared "displaced" owed to upcoming changes to constituency boundaries.

But immoderate Tory MPs person based on that a number of colleagues are abusing nan strategy to move to safer seats and maximise nan chance of remaining successful parliament.

"There is simply a consciousness of heavy unfairness and fury," said 1 Tory MP.

"Why americium I slogging my courage retired successful a marginal spot pinch nan polls heavy against america while others bugger disconnected to safer constituencies? Which one's nan mug?

"They're pretending to beryllium section champions but they're not. It's each for show. This is creating bloody mayhem."

Blackpool South's Scott Benton is connected nan database of "displaced" MPs.

Earlier, nan MP told Sky News: "I'm not saying I person aliases haven't applied. But I americium actively considering opinionated successful Blackpool South astatine nan adjacent election."

Now, he has released a statement, saying: "I person not 'stood down' from Blackpool South but I americium connected nan database of displaced MPs."

Image: Scott Benton is understood to beryllium connected nan 'displaced' list

Eddie Hughes, whose Walsall North spot is being merged into Walsall and Bloxwich, is besides said to person applied.

After refusing requests for remark from Sky News, he past put a connection connected his website saying: "I americium now considered to beryllium displaced and I americium incapable to correspond Walsall North astatine nan adjacent General Election."

Colleagues declare he is willing successful nan safer Tamworth constituency apt to beryllium vacated by disgraced erstwhile lawman main whip Chris Pincher.

Mr Hughes has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Image: Eddie Hughes' Walsall North spot is being merged

Other MPs successful nan West Midlands are eyeing up nan Bromsgrove constituency of erstwhile curate Sajid Javid who is opinionated down from parliament astatine nan adjacent election.

Sports curate Stuart Andrew, whose Pudsey spot is being divided up, has confirmed his exertion to beryllium considered "displaced" has been successful.

"I request to see what my adjacent steps will be," he said.

Image: Stuart Andrew confirmed he is connected nan 'displaced' list

In caller weeks, MPs applying to beryllium declared "displaced" made a position and answered questions from a five-person sheet - including 2 members of nan Conservative Party committee and a typical of nan 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers.

"It's f****** disgraceful," said a Conservative MP.

"The kangaroo tribunal of [1922 officials] Graham Brady and William Wragg nodded each these group through."

But different MP said: "I don't spot it arsenic a chickenhearted run. Some constituencies are disappearing and it's adjacent they're fixed nan action to guidelines elsewhere."

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: "Displacement authorities are fixed to MPs whose constituencies are materially and adversely changed by nan bound review. It is not a guarantee of getting different seat."