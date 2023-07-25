Tory 'turmoil' stopped party tackling Islamophobia in its ranks

The "turmoil" astatine nan apical of nan Tories has led to "slow" advancement successful tackling Islamophobia wrong nan party, an independent reviewer has said.

Boris Johnson launched an inquiry into favoritism wrong its ranks aft nan past predetermination successful 2019.

And successful 2021, Professor Swaran Singh published his findings, saying anti-Muslim sentiment "remains a problem" for nan Conservatives.

But 2 years later, nan erstwhile equality and quality authorities commissioner said nan raft of changes successful activity - pinch 3 Tory premier ministers successful 3 months - had impacted his recommendations being put into place.

In his latest review, Professor Singh said nary general process had been installed to grip favoritism complaints astir elder members of nan party.

He besides said local-level training was "mixed", and nan consequence to his investigation had not needfully improved "awareness aliases action connected nan ground".

And he said those coming guardant pinch allegations needed amended care.

"Politics is simply a unsmooth business, but location is nary logic why nan complaints process should beryllium indifferent aliases abrasive to nan acquisition of individuals involved," Professor Singh wrote.

Mr Johnson promised a reappraisal into Islamophobia arsenic portion of his Tory activity run - on pinch his competitors - after rising numbers of complaints successful nan party.

The erstwhile premier curate had faced disapproval for his ain remarks, comparing Muslim women wearing burkas to "letter boxes" and "bank robbers" successful a file for nan Daily Telegraph.

When he launched nan review, Mr Johnson widened it to screen each forms of favoritism - a move criticised by nan Muslim Council of Britain, which wanted a abstracted enquiry into Islamophobia.

Professor Singh recovered two-thirds of each incidents reported to nan complaints squad astatine nan Tories' office related to allegations of anti-Muslim discrimination, and three-quarters of each incidents recorded successful nan complaints database progressive societal media.

He said high-profile incidents, specified arsenic remarks made during Lord Goldsmith's London mayoral run successful 2016 and Mr Johnson's comments connected Muslim women, "give nan belief to galore that nan statement and its activity are insensitive to Muslim communities".

The professor called for an overhaul of nan Conservatives' complaints system, much transparency and clear guidelines arsenic to which behaviours should pull which sanctions.

'Political upheaval'

The statement accepted his recommendations successful 2021, but Mr Johnson was ousted nan pursuing summer, to beryllium replaced by Liz Truss, and she past resigned pinch Rishi Sunak taking complete - besides starring to galore changes to nan statement chair.

"The 2 years since nan publication of nan study person seen sizeable governmental upheaval successful nan UK," wrote Professor Singh.

"This turmoil has impacted connected nan party's efforts to instrumentality our recommendations.

"Change took longer than expected, and challenges resulting from nan interdependencies betwixt recommendations contributed to delays successful implementation."

He pointed to 1 lawsuit successful particular, wherever a complainant said nary punishment had been put successful spot aft astir a twelvemonth and nan offending continued "undeterred".

"No apology has been offered to nan complainant, aliases demanded of nan respondents, contempt nan sheet imposing different sanctions," said Professor Singh.

On Monday, he gave nan statement caller recommendations, including reviewing whether complaints against nan astir elder members should beryllium handled independently.

Responding to nan report, nan existent Conservative chairman, Greg Hands, said: "The statement has made important advancement connected Professor Singh's recommendations pinch 25 complete and conscionable six ongoing.

"There is nevertheless still activity to beryllium done and this is simply a process of continual improvement."