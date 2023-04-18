Tottenham next manager: Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany now joint-favourites

By James Evans For Mailonline

Published: 13:50 BST, 18 April 2023 | Updated: 14:09 BST, 18 April 2023

Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany person emerged arsenic nan joint-favourites to switch Antonio Conte arsenic Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Conte left Tottenham by 'mutual consent' backmost successful March aft conscionable 16 months successful complaint of nan club.

It now intends that nan broadside are now looking for its 4th head successful 2 years. Conte's No 2 Cristian Stellini will presume nan domiciled arsenic acting caput coach, while Ryan Mason will return connected nan position arsenic his adjunct until a caller assignment is made.

The northbound London nine are seeking to unfastened talks pinch Enrique, according to talkSPORT.

Enrique has been retired of activity since leaving his domiciled arsenic Spain's nationalist squad coach aft nan World Cup.

Luis Enrique is nan joint-favourite to switch Antonio Conte arsenic Tottenham manager

The Spaniard is successful contention alongside by Burnley head Vincent Kompany

The Spaniard is besides wanted by chap London broadside Chelsea. Enrique, 52, wanted to return complaint of nan broadside immediately after Graham Potter's sacking.

He held a video telephone pinch Chelsea's level conscionable 2 days aft Potter's sacking, and besides travelled to London to meet pinch Boehly and Co. astir nan vacant position.

Favourites to go adjacent Spurs boss Luis Enrique - 5/2 Vincent Kompany - 5/2 Brendan Rodgers - 5/1 Mauricio Pochettino - 11/2 Graham Potter - 15/2 Odds via Paddy Power

However, nan Telegraph reported that sources judge Enrique is precocious connected Tottenham's schedule and will make interaction pinch him.

According to Paddy Power, nan Spaniard has emerged arsenic nan associated favourite to return complete from Conte on pinch Kompany astatine 5/2.

Kompany has enjoyed a singular run for Championship broadside Burnley this season. The Belgian head has won 31 of his 49 matches successful complaint this run pursuing his assignment successful July 2022.

The broadside secured their spot successful nan Premier League adjacent season aft beating Middlesbrough 2-1 connected Friday, April 7.

The Clarets moved 19 points clear of third-placed Luton pursuing nan triumph and, successful doing so, ensured automatic promotion.

Brendan Rodgers is besides successful contention to switch Conte. The Northern Irishman was sacked by Leicester pursuing their conclusion by Crystal Palace earlier this month. Rodgers is nan 5/1 favourite to beryllium named nan caller Spurs manager.

Former Spurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is nan 4th favourite to beryllium named nan caller head astatine 11/2.

Graham Potter is besides successful contention. The Englishman was sacked by Chelsea earlier this month aft he won conscionable 12 of his 31 matches successful complaint of nan club, drafting 8 and losing 11 for a mediocre triumph percent of 38.7.

Tottenham recreation to Newcastle United connected Sunday, pinch nan crippled kicking disconnected astatine 2pm, arsenic their hunt for a caller imperishable head goes on. The broadside are still successful pinch a chance of qualifying for adjacent season's Champions League and are 3 points down Sunday's opponents successful fifth.