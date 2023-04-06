Toulouse will give Boks idea about what to expect at French World Cup: Lukhanyo Am

58 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Toulouse will give Boks idea about what to expect at French World Cup: Lukhanyo Am

This play nan likelihood are against nan Durban-based franchise, but nan Sharks will return a batch of assurance from being nan only section broadside to person gone to France and returned pinch a triumph this season.  

The squad defeated Bordeaux successful nan excavation stages of nan tourney successful France, but Toulouse are measurement different and tougher opponents.  

“There’s a batch of excitement successful nan group astir going location to play a bully French broadside successful their location ground,” Am said.  

“That’s gives america (win against Bordeaux) confidence, but it was still earlier connected successful nan play and now it’s pressured games, playoffs rugby and erstwhile again travelling distant from home.  

“I deliberation arsenic a broadside we do person nan history of travelling good and I deliberation going to Toulouse to play quarterfinals location will beryllium a awesome situation for us.”  

For nan meeting, nan Sharks will beryllium without Boks Eben Etzebeth and Jaden Hendrikse, who are injured. 

More
Source Sowetanlive

Related Article

JUSTICE, WHAT JUSTICE: The Guptas are gone. No one is to blame, everyone did their best. The end

JUSTICE, WHAT JUSTICE: The Guptas are gone. No one is to blame, everyone did their best. The end

13 minutes ago
Pregnant wife pushed from Arthur's Seat had secret text code to send her mother

Pregnant wife pushed from Arthur's Seat had secret text code to send her mother

33 minutes ago
Chained woman case: Five jailed in trafficking case that horrified China

Chained woman case: Five jailed in trafficking case that horrified China

34 minutes ago
Four teenage girls left screaming for their lives at sea are winched to safety by rescue helicopter 

Four teenage girls left screaming for their lives at sea are winched to safety by rescue helicopter 

37 minutes ago
ITV newsreader Nicola Heywood-Thomas dies aged 67 just two months after her final broadcast

ITV newsreader Nicola Heywood-Thomas dies aged 67 just two months after her final broadcast

37 minutes ago
Good Friday smash: Couple killed in horror head-on crash that claimed the lives of two others

Good Friday smash: Couple killed in horror head-on crash that claimed the lives of two others

38 minutes ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

21 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

12 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

11 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

11 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

11 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.