Toulouse will give Boks idea about what to expect at French World Cup: Lukhanyo Am

This play nan likelihood are against nan Durban-based franchise, but nan Sharks will return a batch of assurance from being nan only section broadside to person gone to France and returned pinch a triumph this season.

The squad defeated Bordeaux successful nan excavation stages of nan tourney successful France, but Toulouse are measurement different and tougher opponents.

“There’s a batch of excitement successful nan group astir going location to play a bully French broadside successful their location ground,” Am said.

“That’s gives america (win against Bordeaux) confidence, but it was still earlier connected successful nan play and now it’s pressured games, playoffs rugby and erstwhile again travelling distant from home.

“I deliberation arsenic a broadside we do person nan history of travelling good and I deliberation going to Toulouse to play quarterfinals location will beryllium a awesome situation for us.”

For nan meeting, nan Sharks will beryllium without Boks Eben Etzebeth and Jaden Hendrikse, who are injured.